Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: People recovered from COVID could have immunity for years, study says

A new study suggests people who've recovered from COVID could have immunity for years.
"This is obviously great news that actually contributes to herd immunity because you have so many people out there who may have some form of natural immunity," said Dr. Atol Patel, ABC News Medical Contributor.
Researchers identified long-lived antibody-producing cells in the bone marrow of people who recovered from the coronavirus.
The study was led by Ali Ellebedy, a B-cell immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. The study was published in Nature earlier this week.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Melbourne, Australia, set for 4th lockdown as cluster grows
Australia's second-largest city was set to enter its fourth lockdown Thursday as concern grew over the rapid spread of infections from a coronavirus variant.
The seven-day lockdown for Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state comes after a new cluster in the city rose to 26 infections, including a person who was in intensive care. Another 10,000 people have had some degree of contact with those already infected.
The federal government declared Melbourne a hot spot, which entitles the city to additional federal resources. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 218 military personnel were in Victoria helping in pandemic operations and more would be sent if Merlino asked.
Additional vaccine doses were also being sent to Victoria. Only 3.9 million vaccines doses have been administered among Australia's population of 26 million.
Workers concerned vaccine side effects will cause them to miss work
The New York State Department of Labor is issuing guidance to all employers stating that any recovery period that employees need due to side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine is covered by New York State's Paid Sick Leave law, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. Cuomo said that while serious side effects are highly unlikely, a recent study found that many workers are concerned about possibly missing work due the effects of the vaccine.
8.1 million doses administered in NYC
New York City has administered 8,130,889 doses of COVID vaccine to date, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. That number includes vaccinations to more than 9,000 homebound residents and more than 3,000 of their family members and/or caregivers.
In-home vaccinations for disabled and age 75+
NYC is now making appointments for in-home vaccinations for residents 75 years and older and residents with disabilities. "We learned this approach can work for a lot people, so we are going to now offer it to more New Yorkers," said Mayor de Blasio. Those interested can call 877-VAX-4NYC or sign up online at vax4nyc.nyc.gov.
Disneyland to allow out-of-state visitors starting June 15
Disneyland and California Adventure plan to start allowing visitors from outside the state to attend starting June 15, the parks announced Wednesday. The wider opening coincides with the day that the state of California is lifting most restrictions on capacity and physical distancing at businesses and group gatherings throughout the state, following a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccinations.
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
The Tri-State region takes another big step toward a normal summer starting this weekend. In fact, if you've had your vaccine, the CDC says you can enjoy this holiday like it's pre-pandemic times.
