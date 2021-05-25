Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: US travel warning to Japan due to rising cases ahead of Olympics

The U.S. State Department is now warning Americans not to travel to Japan because of surging COVID cases.
But, the International Olympic Committee says the games must go on.
"All of those measures that we are undertaking are satisfactory and will ensure a safe and secure games in terms of health," said John Coates, Chairman, Coordination Commission for Tokyo Games. "And that's the case whether there is a state of emergency or not."
Here are more of today's headlines:
New York Department of Health revises mask guidance for camps
The New York Department of Health announced Monday they revised their mask guidance for summer camps. They now say unvaccinated children will be encouraged, but not required to wear masks outdoors. Just last week, the state said masks would be required for campers indoors and outside.
Flags in NY to remain at half-staff until Memorial Day
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo directed flags on State government buildings to be flown at half-staff and state landmarks to be lit red, white and blue on Sunday, May 30 to honor the essential workers who lost their lives due to COVID-19. Flags will remain at half-staff until noon and landmarks will remain lit on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day in honor of the service members who lost their lives fighting to defend our country.
MetLife Stadium to be full capacity this fall
On Monday, the Giants and Jets released a joint statement regarding stadium capacity at MetLife Stadium for the 2021 season.
The statement reads, "We are thrilled by Governor Murphy's announcement today to have MetLife Stadium operate at full capacity for the 2021 season. We can't wait to welcome our fans back, creating the gameday atmosphere we have all been missing. We will continue to work to ensure the return of fans is accomplished in a safe and responsible way."
NJ lifting indoor mask mandate Friday
Governor Phil Murphy announced that the state will align with CDC guidance on mask use. He announced the state will lift the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people on Friday, just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend holiday.
NY state parks vaccine incentive
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced for those who get vaccinated this week, they will get two-day family passes to any one of the 16 state parks in New York.
NY COVID update
Gov. Cuomo announces New York's seven-day average positivity falls to 0.90% - lowest since September 21.
"Our fight with COVID is not over. We are managing it, but it is not over," Governor Cuomo said. "The greatest tool we have against COVID is the vaccine. I want to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated so we can move forward toward a reimagined reopening and build our great state back better than ever."
NYC public schools to fully reopen Sept. 13
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced schools will fully reopen Sept. 13 without a remote option.
COVID testing's value shrinks as vaccines beat back virus
Federal health officials' new, more relaxed recommendations on masks have all but eclipsed another major change in guidance from the government: Fully vaccinated Americans can largely skip getting tested for the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that most people who have received the full course of shots and have no COVID-19 symptoms don't need to be screened for the virus, even if exposed to someone infected.
The change represents a new phase in the epidemic after nearly a year in which testing was the primary weapon against the virus. Vaccines are now central to the response and have driven down hospitalizations and deaths dramatically.
New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June
New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.
As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely resumed. Hugs and unmasked crowds returned to the White House, a Mardi Gras-style parade marched through Alabama's port city of Mobile, and even states that have stuck to pandemic-related restrictions readied to drop them. However, health experts also cautioned that not enough Americans have been vaccinated to completely extinguish the virus, leaving the potential for new variants that could extend the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question