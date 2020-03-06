Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: Connecticut hospital employee who is NY state resident tests positive

By Eyewitness News
DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut hospital employee and resident of New York State, has tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Lamont announced Friday.

RELATED: 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say

The employee is from Danbury and Norwalk Hospital. She was notified that she may have come in contact with someone who already had coronavirus.



Connecticut has 42 cases that have tested negative, with 11 cases pending.

Right now, the state only has one kit to test with, which is good for 600 tests. They are requesting more kits, which should arrive early next week.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Latest Coronavirus News

Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases

More Coronavirus Stories
Inside look at New York lab conducting coronavirus COVID-19 testing
Connecticut hospitals could set up virus testing sites
7 On Your Side gets viewer complaints about price gouging related to coronavirus

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Connecticut Department of Health
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard

RELATED: All coronavirus coverage from Eyewitness News

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdanburyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in NY; 4,000 people under quarantine
NJ asks all schools to prepare amid positive coronavirus cases
Coronavirus Updates: What we know about COVID-19
Coronavirus Fear? Video shows suspected hate crime
ABC News given inside look into NY COVID-19 testing lab
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
New initiatives in the Bronx focusing on safer communities
Show More
Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teens in Brooklyn
McDonald's worker smashes coffee pot on customer's head: Police
NY school intruder charged with burglary allegedly stole $65
New York's Finest celebrates women on the force
Queens residents kicked out of hotels after sewage spill
More TOP STORIES News