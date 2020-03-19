Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: COVID-19 pandemic causing venues to postpone weddings

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey couple's plans to get married this spring derailed because of the coronavirus epidemic, and after a year-and-a-half of planning, they got a call this week from their venue saying the wedding had to be postponed.

Dave Walters and Amy Lis are soulmates with a long history unlike many.

"Our parents grew up with his parents," Lis said.

They have a love story very few can tell, always friends, then somehow fate brought them together in a different way.

"Four years ago we found each other, actually online dating," Lis said.

It was a match made in heaven. Walters picked out the ring, and in the middle of a pumpkin patch, he went down on one knee.

The couple got engaged on October 13, 2018.

"Ever since that day, we been planning our wedding," Lis said.

The wedding is set for April 19, 2020, her dad's birthday.

"The date was special for us, at least for me," Lis said.

With nearly 200 guests planning to attend, the couple got a call from the venue saying they needed to reschedule the next eight weeks of weddings due to the coronavirus.

"I was obviously very upset and distraught," Lis said.

As the reality set in, they scrambled to find a new date.

"Our tentative date now is July 9," Walters said.

The couple have so much to do, but one plan still in place is their plans to go to Mexico on a honeymoon.

And in this world of such uncertainty, they are walking away with a new perspective on life as they begin theirs together.

"It could be worse," Lis said. "As my mom likes to put it, 'It's like a present you have to open, but you have to wait a little longer for it.'"

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations

Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspiscatawaymiddlesex countynew jerseycoronavirusweddings
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NYC has 1,871 cases of coronavirus, with 11 deaths
TSA confirms coronavirus cases at JFK, Newark airports
5 dead of coronavirus in New Jersey, total cases soar to 427
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC has 1,871 cases of coronavirus, with 11 deaths
De Blasio seeks to clarify NYC shelter-in-place views, praises SF
TSA confirms coronavirus cases at JFK, Newark airports
NY lawyer with COVID-19 wakes up, says 'I love you so much' to wife
JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 branches amid pandemic
LI coronavirus cases jump to 430, drive-thru testing site opens
5 dead of coronavirus in New Jersey, total cases soar to 427
Show More
First 2 members of Congress test positive for novel coronavirus
Trump dubs COVID-19 'Chinese virus' despite hate crime risks
Tarrytown lab working to create COVID-19 treatment, vaccine
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
More TOP STORIES News