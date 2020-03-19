Coronavirus News: COVID-19 pandemic causing venues to postpone weddings

Dave Walters and Amy Lis are soulmates with a long history unlike many.
"Our parents grew up with his parents," Lis said.
They have a love story very few can tell, always friends, then somehow fate brought them together in a different way.
"Four years ago we found each other, actually online dating," Lis said.
It was a match made in heaven. Walters picked out the ring, and in the middle of a pumpkin patch, he went down on one knee.
The couple got engaged on October 13, 2018.
"Ever since that day, we been planning our wedding," Lis said.
The wedding is set for April 19, 2020, her dad's birthday.
"The date was special for us, at least for me," Lis said.
With nearly 200 guests planning to attend, the couple got a call from the venue saying they needed to reschedule the next eight weeks of weddings due to the coronavirus.
"I was obviously very upset and distraught," Lis said.
As the reality set in, they scrambled to find a new date.
"Our tentative date now is July 9," Walters said.
The couple have so much to do, but one plan still in place is their plans to go to Mexico on a honeymoon.
And in this world of such uncertainty, they are walking away with a new perspective on life as they begin theirs together.
"It could be worse," Lis said. "As my mom likes to put it, 'It's like a present you have to open, but you have to wait a little longer for it.'"
