Coronavirus

Coronavirus US: 84 residents evacuated from California nursing home after employees do not show up for work

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- More than 80 residents were being evacuated from a nursing home in California Wednesday morning after employees "did not show up to care for sick patients two days in a row," health officials said in a statement.

The 84 patients will be moved from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which has about 90 beds, to other nearby health care locations, a news release from health officials said.

Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente sent 33 licensed vocational nurses and registered nurses to care for the residents after only one of the facility's nursing assistants showed up to work, according to the statement.

Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.


There are 34 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among the residents and five among employees, officials said.

"The receiving skilled nursing facilities will undergo standard COVID-19 containment measures," a statement from the health department said. "This includes closing the facilities to new patients, limitations on staff to not work at other facilities, the isolation of sick patients, and close monitoring of all patients by staff."

As of Tuesday, 1,016 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Riverside County, California, including 28 deaths and 67 recoveries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscalifornianursing homecoronavirusnursesu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: NJ COVID-19 update as stricter social distancing enforced
Andrea Bocelli to stream Easter performance from empty Duomo of Milan
Over 800 more cases in Connecticut; death toll reaches 277
Cases still surging on Long Island with 889 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NJ COVID-19 update as stricter social distancing enforced
Queens hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
'We are bending the curve,' Cuomo says after NY's deadliest day
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
Minorities hit harder by COVID-19, data shows
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Show More
Broadway extends suspension into June
Precision Recovery app helps monitor COVID-19 patients at home
Cases still surging on Long Island with 889 deaths
Greenburgh to require temp checks at grocery stores, pharmacies
MTA death toll hits 41, with 1,500 positive COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News