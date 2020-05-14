Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 death toll on Long Island hits 3,713

Nassau County's death toll increased to 2,016, while Suffolk County rose to 1,697.
There are a total 76,287 positive cases on Long Island, with 38,743 in Nassau and 37,544 in Suffolk.
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers?
See how our communities are making a difference
RELATED
SHARE YOUR STORY: Share Your Stay Home Stories With Us
PHOTOS:Coronavirus in New York City