Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 death toll on Long Island hits 3,713

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The number of coronavirus cases and deaths on Long Island continues to tick upwards, though the spread of the coronavirus is slowing with key indicators trending in the right direction.

Nassau County's death toll increased to 2,016, while Suffolk County rose to 1,697.

There are a total 76,287 positive cases on Long Island, with 38,743 in Nassau and 37,544 in Suffolk.

