Coronavirus Updates: NY deaths soar over 500; schools to remain closed until April 15

As of Friday, there were 44,635 positive cases in New York state with 519 deaths. More than 6,400 people have been treated in the hospital with 1,583 still in ICU.
LATEST FIGURES FROM NEW YORK STATE: https://t.co/WCdrLybuAR— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) March 27, 2020
Total tested: 138,376 (57,954 NYC)
Total confirmed cases: 44,635 (25,398 NYC)
New cases: 7,377 (4,005 NYC)
Deaths: 519 pic.twitter.com/nq5K8QjSRW
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state identified 4 potential sites as additional temporary hospitals in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island to increase bed space by 4,000. He said the estimated need is 140,000 beds, but they have only identified 93,000.
"This is a different beast that we're dealing with. This is an invisible beast. This is an insidious beast," Cuomo said.
On the upside, Cuomo says rate of hospitalizations from COVID-19 coronavirus is slowing, doubling every four days instead of two days.
Cuomo also announced schools in the state will remain closed until at least April 15 due to COVID-19.
KEY LINKS
See how our communities are making a difference
Where are the testing centers
New York City updates
Long Island updates
New Jersey updates
Connecticut updates
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS
MARCH 27, 2020
Javits Center to open as temp hospital Monday
The temporary hospital in the Javits Center will fully open on Monday, according to Governor Cuomo said. USNS Comfort will also arrive in New York City on Monday.
More hospital space needed
The state wants to build four more temporary hospitals in New York City within weeks, before coronavirus cases are projected to peak. The state is seeking authorization from the Trump administration to add 4,000 beds in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. The hospitals would be constructed at a horse track, a city college, an expo center and a cruise ship terminal.
"Were looking far and wide, very creative, aggressive and finding all the space that we can possibly find," Cuomo said.
MARCH 26, 2020
100 deaths in one day
New York state's death toll from the coronavirus jumped by 100 in one day, pushing the number to 385, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. He added that experts expect the number to increase as critically ill patients who have been on ventilators for several days succumb to the virus.
U.S. cases soar
The United States now has the most diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the world. According to a tracker by Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has 82,404 cases, China has 81,782 and Italy has 80,598.
USNS Comfort arriving soon
US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort will arrive in New York on Monday - three weeks ahead of schedule.
Possible additional hospital sites
Gov. Cuomo announced he will be touring four additional sites that could be temporary hospitals as coronavirus continues to spread: the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the Aqueduct Racetrack facility in Queens, CUNY Staten Island, and the NY Expo Center in the Bronx.
Record unemployment in New York
In New York, unemployment rose by a factor of five to 80,334 - the worst week ever.
Westchester County's COVID-19 cases near 6,000
Westchester County reported 1,253 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county's total to 5,944. At a news conference Thursday afternoon, County Executive George Latimer also reported eight deaths from the novel coronavirus.
State budget deficit is billions
Cuomo called the federal government's stimulus package insufficient for New York. "Emotion is a luxury," Cuomo said, "When this is over, I promise you I'm going to give them a piece of my mind.... "I find it irresponsible. I find it reckless." Cuomo said the outbreak creates a "double whammy" of increased state costs and lost revenue as businesses shutter and workers are laid off. The governor said the state will have to adjust its budget plan for the fiscal year beginning April 1 because revenue figures are so uncertain. While the relief plan before Congress would send $5 billion for COVID-19-related expenses, Cuomo said the larger issue is lost revenue.
Governor Cuomo on overflow hospital sites
Cuomo said Thursday that each New York City borough and county in the state should have an additional 1,000-plus bed overflow facility. Officials are currently scouting additional locations. Governor Cuomo said that the state is still working to flatten the curve. "We're looking for a reduction in the rate in the number of cases, that is what comes first, the rate of increase should reduce, as opposed to the number of absolute cases." Cuomo said a plan is approved to split ventilators between patients. He said it's not ideal, but believes it is workable.
He said that Dr. Anthony Fauci has been very helpful and "personally kind." Cuomo says he calls him all hours for medical guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic. "Almost any scenario that is realistic will overwhelm the current capacity of the hospital system," Cuomo said. That's why the state is adding to the hospital system with overflow centers at the Javits Center in New York City and Stony Brook on Long Island. The governor said each city borough and county in the state should have an additional 1,000-plus bed overflow facility. They are scouting additional sites.
8 White Plains firefighters test positive
The White Plains Fire Department says eight firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, a number they expect to climb in the coming days and weeks. While they are home recuperating, members of Local 274 will be working to protect citizens. They urge residents to do their part by staying home and adhering to the guidelines laid out by the CDC. Anyone in need of emergency services is asked to relay to 911 dispatchers if they are exhibiting any of the symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.
MARCH 25, 2020
International House cases
After three confirmed positive cases and one death, officials are now pushing to contain the spread of coronavirus at the International House in New York City before forcing students to vacate the building and disperse around the city and world. The International House is hoping to "fully vacate" their south building by Friday, March 27, encouraging residents to leave before that date, if possible.
Free flights
JetBlue is donating free flights for incoming medical volunteers heading to New York state. Governor Cuomo tweeted thanking the airline for their support.
NEW: JetBlue is donating free flights for incoming medical volunteers heading to New York State.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 25, 2020
Thank you @JetBlue for transporting the vital personnel we need. So grateful for the help.
Cuomo says density plan working
The state's density control plan appears to be working as rate of hospitalizations is spreading out to 4.7 days, from 2 days this past Sunday. However, the number of cases and the number of people hospitalized is more than initially projected. The apex is projected in 21 days.
The governor said that as of Wednesday all hospitals in the state should have enough PPE. He said the state is continuing to shop for more, because our supply is projected to last 3 weeks.
Also, 40,000 people have signed up as a surge healthcare force. There is also free mental health advice and appointments available at 1-844-863-9314.
Governor Cuomo said that he personally promised the president to give help to other parts of the country as the virus spreads.
"I'll be part of going to the next hot spot with our team," Cuomo said. "We're asking for their help and we will repay it with dividends."
The governor shared a quote from his father, the late Governor Mario Cuomo during a moving part of the press conference Wednesday.
Transit Service Reduction
New York will reduce subway service in the wake of an 87% drop in ridership, Metropolitan Transportation Association officials said Tuesday. The changes will begin to go into effect Wednesday.. Subway service will be reduced by about 25%.
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
UK palace says heir to the throne Prince Charles tests positive for coronaviruss. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.
MARCH 24, 2020
NYU early graduation
Senior medical students at New York University were informed if they have met all requirements and credits they'd be granted early graduation. It's an effort to add more doctors to the medical field amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Students were told that details are still being finalized. In some cases, they could begin working as early as sometime in April, with no location for employment finalized either.
Playwright Terrence McNally dies
One of America's great playwrights whose prolific career included winning Tony Awards for the plays "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Master Class" and the musicals "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman," has died. Terrence McNally died Tuesday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81.
Shop Rite workers test positive
Shop Rite supermarkets in four Westchester County locations confirmed on their Facebook pages that an associate at each store has a confirmed case of coronavirus.
The stores are in Bedford Hills, New Rochelle, Thornwood and Yonkers.
Cuomo warns of "astronomical" need for hospital beds
Cuomo said the new sickness projections suggests that the number of hospital beds needed could be as high as 140,000. The previous projection was 110,000, and the greatest need remains ventilators, which he urged the federal government to secure, citing a stockpile that he says needs to be transferred to New York immediately, and then to other places around the nation as the crisis spreads elsewhere.
Urgent need for ventilators
The state anticipates an astonishing 40,000 people in intensive care units in just two to three weeks. Officials as recently as last week thought they had more time, with the zenith of the crisis in early May. "We have been working around the clock, scouring the globe, we've procured about 7,000 ventilators. We need at a minimum an additional 30,000 ventilators. You cannot buy them, you cannot find them. Every state is trying to get them," Cuomo said. He offered a stinging assessment of the federal government's responsiveness to the urgent need for ventilators.
Experimental treatment trials begin
The treatment involves taking plasma from someone who has been infected, processing it and injecting the antibodies into a sick person to stimulate their immune system. "It's a trial for people who are in serious condition," Gov. Cuomo said. Also, the state on Tuesday will begin to conduct trials of an experimental treatment with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic Zithromax, a treatment touted by President Donald Trump
MARCH 23, 2020
Florida requires mandatory isolation
In a last-minute news conference Monday, Florida Governor DeSantis issued an executive order requiring travelers flying from New York and New Jersey to Florida to self-isolate for 14 days. The governor said there are about 190 direct flights from the New York area to Florida every day. After New York issued a 'stay at home' shelter-in-place order, he said many people left New York and traveled to Florida.
Rockland updates numbers, announces 2 more deaths
Rockland County Executive Ed Day said there are 623 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County. Additionally, two more deaths occurred due to COVID-19, one on March 22 and one on March 23, 2020. The total number of deaths in Rockland County due to COVID-19 is currently 5
Work begins on converting Javits Center into a hospital
Governor Cuomo visited Javits Center on Monday afternoon, saying in about a week to 10 days it will house 1000 federal emergency hospital beds that will act as a backfill to New York hospitals.
This convention center will be one of 4 temporary hospitals set up in New York as a back up to relieve hospitals that are overcapacity. Patient beds will fill the showroom floor. It is scheduled to open next week @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/FCT3uWg1X3— Dan Krauth (@DanKrauthABC7) March 23, 2020
Westchester coronavirus cases
Westchester County announced Monday a total of 2,894 positive COVID-19 cases. Fares have also ended on Bee-Line buses, the county executive said.
Harvey Weinstein tests positive
Harvey Weinstein tested positive for the coronavirus at a state prison in New York while serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault, the head of the state correctional officers union said Monday.
Amy Klobuchar's husband tests positive
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says husband John Bessler has tested positive for the coronavirus.
New York testing
Gov. Cuomo says New York testing 16,000 people a day for COVID-19.
Emergency order to increase capacity in hospitals
Gov. Cuomo says he is ordering hospitals to increase in capacity by 50%. He asks for 100% capacity if possible.
LIRR takes more precautionary actions
All Long Island Rail Road ticket offices will be shut down for precautionary reasons because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
MARCH 22, 2020
New York shuts all non-essential businesses
New York state is officially on PAUSE. Only essential businesses are allowed to keep operating in the state during the coronavirus crisis. Click here for a list of what is still open.
Cuomo requests temporary hospitals to meet rising demand
He has requested the Army Corps erect four temporary hospitals in four locations on Long Island, in Westchester County and at the Javits Center in Manhattan. He said construction can start Monday.
Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. Senator Rand Paul announced on Twitter he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Paul said he is feeling fine and is in quarantine.
His tweet said he is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. Paul said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.
A warning for young people
Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to make it clear that young people are not immune to coronavirus. He said those who are 18-49 years old represent 53 percent of the total cases in New York. He said that while older people and those with more compromised immune systems and underlying illnesses are more likely to die, 18-49-year-olds can still get sick and transfer it to someone else.
Port Authority director recovering
The executive director of Port Authority has now tested negative for coronavirus. Port Authority released a statement on Rick Cotton, who has tested negative for coronavirus and will be returning to work:
"As Governor Cuomo announced today, the Port Authority Executive Director has now tested negative for COVID-19. The Executive Director worked from home throughout his quarantine period, and all agency facilities have remained fully operational thanks to the round-the-clock efforts of the Port Authority's dedicated workforce. The Executive Director's quarantine period has now concluded, as it has for staff members who were instructed to self-quarantine based on close contact with the Executive Director."
Density still a problem in NYC
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says density in New York City is still a problem, especially in parks. He is calling on the city to develop a plan to correct the problem within 24 hours.
Elective surgeries canceled
All elective surgeries across New York state will be canceled as of Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo announced.
Trial drug approved
A trial drug has been secured in New York State and the trial will start Tuesday. This includes 75,000 chloroquine that the FDA has approved.
Cuomo calls on federal government to take bigger role
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update Sunday morning and said he believes the federal government should nationalize medical supply acquisition and immediately utilize the Defense Production Act. He said New York needs 30,000 ventilators and if the state doesn't get the equipment it needs, more lives will be lost.
He says New York has 15 times more cases than any other state and the money should follow the need as a basis for funding.
Emergency declarations
FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of New York. The moves comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered 100% of New York's workforce to stay home effective Sunday evening. Only essential businesses can stay open. More details here.
MARCH 21, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence, wife test negative for COVID-19
Vice President Mike Pence and wife tested negative for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said Saturday.
Coronavirus-related staffing issue leads FAA to briefly suspend flights in NY area
The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a brief suspension of flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.
The halt was lifted after about 30 minutes.
Superintendent of New Rochelle School District announces testing positive for COVID-19
The Superintendent of New Rochelle School District Dr. Laura Feijóo informed of her health condition in a statement to parents and guardians. Feijóo also announced President Amy Moselhi will be quarantined too, "given her very close proximity" to Moselhi through this crisis.
Medical aid on the way, more hospital space, too
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state is sending a million N95 masks to overwhelmed NYC hospitals and 500,000 to Long Island medical centers. A total of 2 million masks have been identified to help the state. The state is also reviewing places to put new hospital beds in response to the coronavirus outbreak, including New York City's main convention center and some state university campuses
Promising news from New Rochelle
The governor offered a glimmer of good news Saturday, saying that the "hot spot" of New Rochelle is slowing down in the number of cases. A portion of that area had been contained because of a cluster of cases there in the early stages of the crisis.
FEMA announces emergency aid for New York
FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of New York to supplement states, tribes and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.
MARCH 20, 2020
43 COVID-19 fatalities reported in NYC
As of 6:00 PM Friday, citywide, there 5,683 positive cases of COVID-19 and 43 fatalities. Currently there are 1,514 cases in Queens 1,402 in Manhattan, 1,740 in Brooklyn,736 in the Bronx, and 285 in Staten Island.
Total COVID-19 patients in New York exceeds 8,000
New York State reports 8,299 cases of the coronavirus statewide with at least 38 deaths. Officials say 5,683 of those cases are in New York City with 29 dead.
New York on Pause
Cuomo is also banning all nonessential gatherings of any size statewide. Cuomo says he'll sign an executive order Friday. He also says non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed.
What life in New York will look like under Pause
Cuomo mandated that all people should stay at least 6 feet away from other people when they are out in public, whiich has been standard advice alread in the world's effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. And only essential businesses can have workers commuting to the job or on the job, Cuomo said.
The executive order he will sign Friday tightens previous work-from-home exemptions that already exempted businesses providing certain services, including media, warehouses, grocery and food production facilities, pharmacies, health care providers, utilities and banks. Liquor stores will also remain open during this Pause period.
Key announcements about the health care challenge
All non-critical elective surgeries will be canceled starting next week. The Javits Center, CUNY and SUNY buildings are being eyed for the construction of temporary hospitals. Cuomo told all providers of personal protective equipment that the state "we will pay a premium" for the so-called PPEs. He asked manufacturers of related products to make masks, gowns and gloves instead.
Tax Day moved to July 15
Tax Day is moving from April 15 to July 15, the federal government announced Friday. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted.
JFK control tower closed for cleaning
Kennedy Airport's control tower was closed for cleaning Thursday after a worker who had previously been in the facility tested positive. During the cleaning, controllers have been operating "from an alternate location on airport property." As air traffic is currently diminished, the shift in operations to a secondary location went largely unnoticed Thursday afternoon.
State taking more action to limit spread
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered all barber shops, hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors to close by Saturday at 8 p.m. until further notice. The order puts New York state in line with New Jersey, which closed similar establishments Thursday night.
CUOMO: barber shops, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors must close Saturday at 8 pm until further notice— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) March 20, 2020
this puts ny state in line with nj, which closed similar establishments last night, per @ABC7NYNewsDesk
MARCH 19, 2020
California told to stay home
The governor of California announced Thursday night that he is ordering all Californians to stay home. That means more than 40 million residents have been directed to shutter non-essential businesses and stay home.
More tests, more cases
The number of cases is growing partly because of a dramatic increase in testing. New York has cumulatively tested 22,000 people, including more than 7,500 in the past day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. At a drive-through on Staten Island, a trickle of motorists Thursday were directed to one of four large tents by state troopers wearing face masks.
Inside the “hot zone” — photos from New York State show workers in protective gear preparing to test patients. This is on Staten Island at their new drive-thru coronavirus testing site. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/UEyto1SQfN— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) March 19, 2020
New York hospitals fear bed, supply and staff shortage
Hospitals across our area are facing the possibility of big shortages amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak, including beds, face masks, and even staff members. Many of those who deal with patients face to face believe we could be doing a better job of protecting health care workers and patients.
Westchester County offers free childcare to kids of first responders and health care workers
School districts in Westchester County are opening their doors to children of healthcare workers and first responders so they can continue to do their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. Click here for the complete list.
Rockland County warns virus is 'everywhere'
Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert warned residents Thursday of the widespread confirmation of COVID-19 in Rockland County, with cases rising dramatically each day -- and it is expected this trend will continue.
Kohl's closing stores over COVID-19
Kohl's will be closing all of its stores temporarily at effective 7 p.m. local time on Thursday. The stores will be shuttered through at least April 1. Store associates will get two weeks of pay after the closure. The website and app will continue to operate, and purchases can be made there for home delivery.
New York state cases increase
Officials announced cases in New York state have increased to 5,298. There have been a total of 31 fatalities. These numbers include the 3,615 positive cases and 22 deaths in New York City.
New York City reports 22 deaths, more than 3,600 cases
Mayor de Blasio says citywide there are 3,615 positive cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths. Broken down by borough, there are 980 cases in Queens, 976 in Manhattan, 1030 in Brooklyn, 436 in the Bronx, and 165 in Staten Island.
Italy's death rate surpasses China's
Italy has become the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, surpassing China by registering 3,405 dead.
3rd NY Assembly member tests positive
New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Thursday that a third member, Kimberly Jean-Pierre, has tested positive for COVID-19. He said she was in Albany Wednesday to participate in the legislative session, but she did not have any contact with other members or staff.
Governor Cuomo calls for 75% of workforce to stay home
Governor Cuomo said that anyone who can work from home should do so. He also said that there are 4,152 positive cases in the state and more than 20,000 had been tested by Thursday morning.
Spring-breakers shoud stay home!
Governor Cuomo's daughter, Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, joined him at his Thursday morning press conference. Kennedy-Cuomo is set to graduate college this year, and her graduation party is delayed until it's safe again. Gov. Cuomo said he understood that she had to give up spring break and the end of her college career. She canceled her trip without prompting. "I'm proud of her for that," Cuomo said.
The governor urged all young people in the state to think about the "risk, reward," just like he always asked his three daughters to do.
Cuomo shares concern about hospital beds, ventilators
"We have about 5-6,000 ventilators that we can identify and we need about 30,000," Cuomo said. Every state is shopping for ventilators, the governor had said.
Financial Relief in NY
- 90-day relief on mortgage payments
-Waive mortgage payments based on financial hardships
-This will not have a negative effect on your credit report
-Grace period for loan modification
-No late fees or online payment fees
-Postponing or suspending foreclosures
-Wave fees for overdrafts, ATMS, credit cards
MARCH 18, 2020
New York COVID-19 case believed to be contagious while at JFK Airport, health officials say
An individual from Monroe County who tested positive for COVID-19 was believed to be contagious while at John F. Kennedy International Airport, health officials say. Officials say the individual was en route from JFK to Rochester on Delta Flight 4824 on Saturday, March 14. The flight departed at 4:05 p.m. from JFK and arrived at 5:55 p.m. in ROC.
New York researchers looking for treatments and vaccine
Dozens of labs are rushing to develop a drug, including a lab in Westchester County.
Inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 inside of Rikers Island first case among detainee population
A Rikers Island inmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the New York City Department of Correction announced Wednesday. It is the first case among the detainee population.
JPMorgan Chase to close 1,000 branches
JPMorgan Chase is temporarily closing 1,000 branches, about 20% of its locations, the company confirmed to ABC News. This is the first example of a big US bank shutting some of its doors due to the outbreak. The closures do not include drive-up facilities.
TSA confirms cases at JFK, Newark airports
The TSA on Wednesday confirmed that two Transportation Security Officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport and one at Newark Liberty International Airport have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. All three officers are receiving medical care and are quarantined at home. They work in checked baggage rooms, and their duties do not involve direct contact with travelers.
Rockland updates numbers, warns of sites
Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced that Rockland County has a total of 45 positive cases of the novel coronavirus and urged all residents to stay home, including children and teens not in school, and practice social distancing.
1,871 total cases, 11 deaths in New York City
Mayor de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City there are now 1,871 cases and one additional death, bringing the death toll to 11.
NYSE suspends floor trading
The New York Stock Exchange will move temporarily to fully electronic trading on Monday, March 23. Floor trading will be suspended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
MTA draws down $1 billion on existing line of credit
MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye announced the MTA is drawing down $1 billion on its existing line of credit as the authority continues its role responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LIRR stops accepting cash
The LIRR announced Wednesday it will no long accept cash payments at ticket counters or on board trains to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They will continue to run regular weekday service, but advised those who don't need to travel to stay home.
NY, NJ, CT and PA announce additional coordination to stop spread of COVID-19
Indoor portions of shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania must close by 8 p.m. Thursday, the states' four governors said.
#BREAKING: NY, PA, CT, and NJ will temporarily close all indoor portions of retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys effective tomorrow 8PM.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 18, 2020
Together we will reduce density and slow the spread of #Coronavirus.
This is an expansion of the orders the three governors from the tri-state area issued Monday. Pennsylvania later adopted the same restrictions, limiting crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people and closing many businesses.
First New York coronavirus patient is free of virus
The first person to test positive for the coronavirus in New York appears to be free of it after recovering at home, Cuomo said at his morning news conference on Wednesday. The 39-year-old Manhattan woman had returned in February with her husband from Iran, a hotspot for the virus. The unidentified health care worker had been recovering from home and was not hospitalized.
Trading halting on Wall Street for 4th time in a month
Trading was halted on the New York Stock Exchange shortly after 1 p.m. for the fourth time this month as the S&P 500 fell 7 percent amid growing concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Trading resumed and stocks continued their slide, now down one-third from their recent record highs.
Cuomo orders businesses to keep half their workers at home
New York state businesses can have no more than 50% of their workforce on site, with essential services excluded, as the coronavirus death toll hit 20 and the number of cases soared to 2,382, more than doubling overnight, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. It's the latest in a series of restrictions to keep the virus from spreading.
Navy hospital ship headed to New York Harbor
With growing concerns over hospital bed shortages and a lack of ventilators, the White House is sending to New York Harbor the Navy's USNS Comfort, a ship with 1,000 hospital rooms, Cuomo said. There are 549 hospitalized, a 23% hospitalization rate.
What about a shelter in place? Cuomo resists idea.
Cuomo explained why the workforce reduction approach was preferable to a shelter-in-place order, which Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday suggested may be coming for New York City in 48 hours and Cuomo immediately knocked down. Cuomo said it is possible he could ask all nonessential workers statewide to stay home.
"You could get to 100% of workers stay home besides essential services but I would never shut down essential services," he said.
A cluster in Borough Park?
The state is examining reports of a cluster in that part of Brooklyn. It is unclear if there is simply a lot of testing there, or if there is a cluster.
The need for ventilators
Within 45 days, New York could need 110,000 hospital beds (we now have 53,000) and 37,000 ICU beds (we have 3,000 now). The greatest need is for ventilators. To help, regulations have been waived to get more beds into existing hospitals. The state is trying to find more staff, including retired health care workers and people from nursing and medical schools.
Pennsylvania joins tri-state effort
Pennsylvania is joining a regional agreement that partially closes restaurants and bars in addition to gyms, casinos, and movie theaters, Cuomo said.
Trump closes U.S. border with Canada to non-essential traffic
President Donald Trump has tweeted that "by mutual consent" he is closing the U.S. border with Canada to all non-essential traffic.
We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020
Stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street
Stocks opened sharply lower on Wall Street Wednesday as fears spread of economic damage from virus.
New COVID-19 case numbers released for New York
New numbers released in New York State show that there are now 2,480 positive cases of the coronavirus. Sixteen people have died throughout the state. Ten of the deaths were in NYC, three in Suffolk, two in Rockland, and one in Nassau County.
MARCH 17, 2020
New York City cases rise to 923 and 10 deaths
Mayor de Blasio announced three additional coronavirus deaths and 109 more cases, bringing the death total to 10 and 923 cases.
ConEd worker tests positive for coronavirus after whistle blowers speak out
A ConEd worker tested positive for coronavirus after whistle blowers spoke out about safety concerns to Eyewitness News.
Another Brooklyn College student tests positive for COVID-19
Brooklyn College announced Tuesday another student tested positive for the novel coronavirus. School officials say the college will be closed on Wednesday, March 18.
State of emergency in Mount Vernon
New restrictions go into effect in Mount Vernon on Tuesday night. Nail salons, barbershops and spas must shut down in the ongoing effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Westchester County continues to have the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases: 157 new infections were reported on Tuesday.
4 Brooklyn Nets players test positive for COVID-19
The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that four players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, though they declined to identify them. Of the four, they say one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.
Parking rules suspended in NYC
Alternate side of the street parking is suspended in New York through March 24.
Call for medical helpers
The mayor also put out a call for anyone with health care skills to step forward and offer their services. They can visit NYC.gov/helpnow.
Macy's closing all stores through March 31
Macy's is closing all stores to help halt the spread of coronavirus effective at the end of business Tuesday through March 31. This includes all Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy's stores. Macy's, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its workforce.
Cuomo: No plans to quarantine New York City
As the crisis grows, Governor Andrew Cuomo said there are no plans to quarantine the city, and that only the state has the authority to quarantine. "Whatever we do we will do statewide," and it will be regional, he said.
Volunteers deliver groceries to seniors
The Rockland County Office for the Aging has launched a Shopping for Seniors program. Volunteers will shop for groceries for seniors and deliver them to their homes, while following social-distancing guidelines. The service is free for seniors, but they have to pay for their groceries. For more information, call 845-364-2110.
Governor Cuomo Updates on Hospitals
Cuomo said they were asking retired hospital staff to sign up to be on call. They area also asking medical students to sign up. They are working on setting up temporary hospital locations.
Nassau County experienced its first death, a 96-year-old man at Mercy Hospital.
Stocks claw back ground a day after worst drop since 1987
Stocks opened broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after plunging to their worst loss in more than three decades. The Dow industrials added 150 points, or 0.7%, a day after dropping nearly 3,000.
St. Patrick's Day Parade kept alive in NYC
A small group kept the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition alive by marching up Fifth Avenue Tuesday morning. The march, which was not announced, was intended to keep the 258-year-old tradition alive.
MARCH 16, 2020
146th Kentucky Derby to be postponed for first time since 1945, ESPN reports
For the first time since 1945, the Run for the Roses will not take place on the first Saturday in May. Officials are now targeting Sept. 5 to run America's most prestigious horse race, a source told ESPN.
More stores closing
Uniqlo and Nordstrom are the latest U.S. stores to announce they are closing amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Delta flight returns to JFK
Customers on Delta flight 2503 returned to JFK terminal Monday after a customer shared they may have been previously exposed to coronavirus. Officials said the customer was evaluated and the aircraft is being cleaned.
7 p.m.
New York University requiring students to move out of residency halls
NYU is requiring students to move out of their residency halls as soon as possible, the school announced Monday.
"Notwithstanding that this is spring break week, we are acting rapidly both to contribute to efforts to reduce the spread of the virus and to try to ensure that students are not affected by any domestic travel restrictions that might come," school president Andrew Hamilton said in a letter to students.
6:50 p.m.
Long Island inmate put in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
An inmate at a Long Island jail has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Officials say they are trying to go back through the contact the inmate had with other inmates and staff members at the Nassau County jail in East Meadow.
The inmate is currently being treated and has been put in isolation.
6:20 p.m.
Nurses call for immediate action against exposure to COVID-19
Nurses in New York said they have concerns over the level of staffing that will be needed to staff hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and the lack of equipment needed to allow front-line health care workers to continue to work, care for the expected volumes of patients that is imminent.
The New York State Nurses Association is asking the Federal Government and responsible authorities to take the necessary measures to secure the equipment needed so that they may continue to function during this crisis.
5:45 p.m.
Member of LaGuardia High School community tests positive
A member of the LaGuardia High School community has tested positive for coronavirus.
It is not clear at this time if the member is a student or staff member.
5:30 p.m.
Stop & Shop helps seniors
As supermarkets cope with continued frenzied shopping, Stop & Shop stores announced they will open earlier and serve only customers over the age of 60, starting Thursday, from 6 to 7:30 a.m, the group that is most vulnerable to the virus.
4:35 p.m.
Met Gala postponed
The Metropolitan Museum of Art says its annual Met Gala set for May 4 is postponed.
"The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4. Additionally, the CDC advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed," said a Museum spokesperson.
4:05 p.m.
Dow Jones closes down almost 3,000 points
Dow Jones closes down 3,000 points, or almost 13%, as markets reel from worldwide impact of coronavirus outbreak.
4 p.m.
NYC reports 2 more deaths
Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced two more deaths in New York City as the number of cases in the city rise to 463, including:
- 118 - Queens
- 111 - Manhattan
- 62 - Brooklyn
- 34 - Bronx
- 19 - Staten Island
The two new deaths include a 56-year-old man from the Bronx who was an investigator for the city in the Department of Correction and and 89-year-old man who returned from Italy a week ago.
The mayor also announced that four make-shift medical facilities have been identified, in an effort to curtail the likely inundation of hospitals, as coronavirus continues to spread across the city.
These facilities that the city will immediately bring online include Coler Specialty Hospital on Roosevelt Island (350 beds), a recently built nursing home in Brooklyn, which has yet to be occupied (600 beds), Westchester Square Hospital in the Bronx (150 beds), and North Central Hospital (100 beds). This will allow for roughly 1,300 beds to be activated.
2:45 p.m.
NYPD announces it has 3 coronavirus cases
Two high ranking NYPD officials - a chief and a deputy commissioner - have tested positive for coronavirus, the department announced Monday.
A third NYPD member, a school safety agent assigned to a Queens school, tested positive Saturday.
All three are recovering. NYPD headquarters is operating with no disruptions.
2:25 p.m.
Actor Idris Elba tests positive
Actor Idris Elba said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
He says he feels OK and is not showing symptoms.
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
2:20 p.m.
MLB delays season longer
Major League Baseball delays season until mid-May because on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control
2:15 p.m.
Suffolk County announces 2nd death from coronavirus
Officials in Suffolk County have announced the county's second death from coronavirus. There are 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
12:45 p.m.
NYC fatality is city Department of Correction employee
One of the New York City deaths from the coronavirus is a city Department of Correction employee, a civilian who works in the investigative bureau at the department's headquarters in Queens.
"Last night, a member of DOC staff who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at a local hospital," Commissioner Cynthia Brann said in a statement. "This person was an investigator and had limited contact with people in custody. We are heartbroken and send our deepest condolences to our colleague's family, loved ones, and co-workers. As we endure this loss to our community, we will continue to do everything to keep our facilities safe for everyone. Consistent with CDC and DOHMH guidance, anyone who was in close contact with this individual has been notified and appropriate precautions taken."
12:00 p.m.
Suffolk County announces 1st death from coronavirus
Officials in Suffolk County have announced the county's first death from coronavirus. There are 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
11:30 a.m.
950 cases, 7 deaths in New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the latest coronavirus numbers in New York state, which currently stand at 950 cases with seven fatalities.
Cuomo said 158, roughly 17% of cases, are hospitalized. There have been 221 new cases since Sunday, including 134 new cases in New York City to bring the total there to 463.
New York has the most cases of coronavirus in the country.
11:00 a.m.
Nassau County cases top 100
Officials in Nassau County have confirmed 101 positive cases. 13 people are being treated in the hospital. 2 are listed in critical condition.
10:30 a.m.
Tri-State governors agree to shared restrictions
The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all agreed to a set of shared restrictions designed to halt the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Governors Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont said adopting the same rules is imperative in preventing people from violating social conditions necessary to keep everyone safe.
As a result, there will be no gatherings larger than 50 people, and all bars, restaurants gyms, movie theaters and casinos will close for good at 8 p.m.
Restaurants will continue to offer take-out and delivery and will also be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol, and online gambling will continue in New Jersey.
"We have agreed to a set of rules, so don't even think about going to a neighboring state because there is a different set of conditions," Cuomo said. "I believe we are the only region in the country to do that."
9:30 a.m.
Markets plunge again
The Dow plunged 2,250 points at the open of the markets, 9.7%, as more of the US economy shuts down. The Fed made an emergency rate cut and oil prices fell sharply.
7:00 a.m.
Cuomo warns hospital could be overwhelmed
"The next war is going to be overwhelming our hospital systems," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned on 'Good Morning America' even as the state and New York City took action to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.
Cuomo suggested mobilizing the Army Corps of Engineers to turn facilities such as military bases or college dorms into temporary medical centers.
MARCH 15, 2020
10:00 p.m.- NYC restaurants, bars and cafes will be limited to delivery-only and takeout starting Tuesday
Bars, cafes and restaurants in NYC will be limited to takeout, and delivery only starting Tuesday.
Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venue must all close.
The order will go into effect on Tuesday, March 17th at 9 a.m.
8:00 p.m. CDC recommends cancellation of events that draw 50 people or more for next eight weeks
The Centers for Disease Control on Sunday issued new guidance recommending that, for the next 8 weeks, "large events and mass gatherings" that draw 50 or more people should be canceled or postponed. Such types of events include "conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies."
The guidance does not apply to institutions such as schools, or businesses,
The guidance doesn't apply to more critical institutions "such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses."
5:43 p.m.
WCS Zoos, Aquarium temporarily closing in NYC
The Wildlife Conservation Society is temporarily closing the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium, effective Monday.
Their five parks will be closed and education and public programs will be canceled until further notice.
5:00 p.m.
NYC closes public schools until at least April 20
New York City will close the nation's largest public school system on Monday, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the decision to close schools through at least April 20 and possibly for the school year, following a growing number of school closures in communities and entire states around the country and mounting pressure in New York from residents, City Council members and others.
Remote learning will begin March 23, and the system is now working to find computers and provide Internet access for those households that lack the services. Grab-and-go meals will also be available at the schools for children.
3:35 p.m.
Cuomo says NYC schools should be closed
During a conference call on Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he thinks New York City schools should be closed, but not until day-care and food issues are addressed.
"I don't think we should close the New York City schools until we have handled these two issues, child care and food," he said. "I think they could be handled expeditiously and I'm calling on the relevant people who can design it and agree to it - they can do it very quickly ,,, It should not take them 24 hours to figure out this plan."
3:30 pm.
Westchester County to close schools
Westchester County Executive George Latimer said during a conference call on Sunday that the county would likely declare a state of emergency on Monday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Westchester County schools will also close on Monday in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
2:30 pm.
Rockland County to issue a state of emergency
"This is a rapidly changing situation, but we have been working through the weekend to ensure everything is being done in a legal and proper manner," said County Executive Ed Day. "We have been in close contact with our school Superintendents, Rockland BOCES and other local officials as we finalize the plans that will protect our children, our families and our neighbors. I once again ask our residents to stay calm and remember to look out for your friends and neighbors as we navigate this situation with COVID-19."
2:20 p.m.
MTA worker tests positive for novel coronavirus
An MTA worker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, MTA officials said in a statement Sunday.
A Long Island Rail Road employee, who was last at work on March 7, is a sheet metal worker who does not work on-board trains or interact directly with customers.
The employee is in quarantine and the MTA has disinfected his workplace multiple times and is monitoring the situation closely.
1:40 p.m.
Coronavirus case confirmed at Queens Church; all Masses canceled in Brooklyn and Queens
The Diocese of Brooklyn learned late Saturday of a confirmed coronavirus case within the parish community at Incarnation Roman Catholic Church, located in the Queens Village section of Queens.
The individual attended the noon Mass on Sunday, March 8.
Officials say the Incarnation Church is closed and undergoing a deep cleaning and sanitization following guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Sunday Masses have been held in the auditorium.
The Diocese of Brooklyn has canceled all Masses, effective March 16, until further notice. Churches will be open for private prayer, but Catholics are urged to check with parish rectories regarding a specific parish's schedule.
1:35 p.m.
Suffolk County schools close
Officials in Suffolk County announced all schools will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday.
12:50 p.m.
Third coronavirus death in New York state
Governor Cuomo announced the third death due to coronavirus in New York state. The total number of cases has now risen to 729, which is up 69 from Saturday.
The deceased is a 79-year-old woman who had multiple major underlying health issues.
New York is now the state with the most cases of COVID-19 in the country. 137 of the 729 people are in hospitals of which 65 are in the ICU and 46 are intubated.
Cuomo said an additional 69 cases overnight were confirmed in New York, bringing the state total to 729 -- the most cases of COVID-19 in the country.
12:45 p.m.
Governor Cuomo asking for businesses to reduce workforce and consider voluntary closings
Governor Andrew Cuomo is recommending New York businesses to aggressively reduce workforce and consider voluntary closings.
He asked private businesses to "aggressively consider" work from homes and voluntary closing measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"I'm asking them voluntarily to shut down their bar, their restaurant, their gymnasium," Cuomo of asking private businesses to close.
Cuomo did not rule out taking more action.
12:40 p.m.
NYPD has first positive case
Officials announced a new case of coronavirus after a school safety agent in Queens tested positive.
The case is considered the NYPD's first positive case. She is assigned to the 102nd Precinct in Queens South and worked out of PS 306.
The agent was last at work on March 6.
Her husband previously tested positive on March 4, she started showing symptoms and has been home sick. She was tested at a hospital in Queens on Saturday afternoon.
The school building will be deep cleaned Sunday and officials expect it to be open Monday, pending Health Department confirmation.
12:20 p.m.
Corey Johnson calls for shutdown
NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson has joined the calls for NYC to shut down non-essential services.
He released a statement on Twitter that said in part:
"We are in a state of emergency and we must move quickly to mitigate the impact of coronavirus/COVID-19 on our city. All non-essential services must be closed, including bars and restaurants.
We should keep essentials like grocery stores, bodegas, pharmacies and banks open. And restaurants that can make deliveries should be able to stay open to provide delivery services for New Yorkers.
We must be bold -- but we must also be prepared."
11:25 a.m.
NYC Comptroller calls for city shutdown
City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer calls for city shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stringer said we need more aggressive social distancing and released the following statement:
"That is why today, out of an abundance of caution, I am calling for a city shutdown. Only essential services should remain open-not bars, restaurants, or movie theaters.
And I am again calling for New York City schools to be shut down. We cannot go on with business as usual. This is about all of us. This is about protecting our most vulnerable. Lives are at stake and there's no time to waste. We have to flatten the curve.
As Comptroller and as a public school parent, I am painfully aware of the consequences these actions will have: on families who depend on schools for critical services and on the livelihoods of New Yorkers. But the consequences of not acting will be even more devastating.
"We need flexible working arrangements for all workers, innovative food distribution plans, support for families with older relatives, child care for essential service workers, access to counseling, and resources for households without internet access. And we need to act now."
11:15 a.m.
Public masses in Diocese of Brooklyn canceled
Public masses in the Diocese of Brooklyn are canceled beginning Monday until further notice.
Funerals and weddings will be permitted but should be limited to family members only.
Confirmations should be celebrated with the Rite of Confirmation without Mass if need be, and in consultation with the Bishop scheduled to celebrate the Confirmation.
The faithful are urged to watch the celebration of the Eucharist on TV, as well.
11 a.m.
Queens official urges families to keep children home from school
Acting Borough President Sharon Lee stated the following regarding New York City public schools and the fast-developing situation with COVID-19:
"I strongly urge all Queens families, in no uncertain terms, to keep all children home away from school this week," said Borough President Lee.
10:40 a.m.
Nassau County schools close
Officials in Nassau County announced all K-12 public and private schools will be closed starting Monday for the next two weeks.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the closures are part of the county's containment strategy.
School buildings can still be used by teachers for distance-based learning and distribution of meals.
Officials announced at least 90 positive cases in the county as of Sunday morning, but that number is expected to rise.
Curran also announced she has suspend eviction orders during the outbreak.
8:25 a.m.
Nike to close all stores in U.S.
Nike announced it will close all stores in the United States and in several other countries during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps," the company said in a statement.
Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations.
8:10 a.m.
Broadway stars lend an ear
While Broadway is dark during the coronavirus pandemic, one star is turning social media to give the next generation a voice and a platform.
Laura Benanti posted on Twitter Friday that she knows this is a dark time. She asked for any students who had their high school musicals canceled due to the outbreak to post a video and tag her on Twitter, saying she would be their audience.
Her tweet soon went viral and she received hundreds of responses that have not only given those students a voice, but they have also spread joy and uplifted spirits across the country.
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said he is also watching the videos.
7 a.m.
Soup kitchen modifies service
Masbia Soup Kitchen Network of Queens announced changes to its regular service.
While hours of operation will remain the same, clients who come for groceries will be allowed to take up to 14 days worth of food, instead of three to seven.
The daily hot dinner will no longer be served as a sit-in meal, it will be packaged to go.
MARCH 14, 2020
9:15 p.m. - Two members of New York State Assembly test positive for COVID-19
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that two members of the New York State Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus. Charles Barron and Helene Weinstein were both diagnosed with COVID-19. Cuomo says that both members have not been in Albany since early March, for separate reasons.
Out of abundance of caution, the Capitol will be closed to visitors, effective Sunday.
5:20 p.m.
65-year-old dies in Rockland County, making it New York State's second COVID-19 death
A 65-year-old from Suffern has died after testing positive for COVID-19. Health officials confirm that the person had other significant health problems which were likely contributory to death.
4:22 p.m.
Amtrak to run on Saturday schedule on northeast corridor weekdays for next two weeks
Northeast Corridor will temporarily implement a revised "Saturday" schedule effective March 16 through March 29.
Frequent service will be available on Acela and Northeast Regional trains between Boston, New York, Washington, and Virginia.
Keystone Service: In coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, starting Monday, March 16 Keystone Service will also be operating on its "Saturday" schedule on a daily basis, with no service to the Ardmore Station.
A full statement can be found on the Amtrak Media Center website.
2:15 p.m.
Orange County Health Department confirms three additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday
The Orange County Health Department was notified on Saturday that three additional Orange County residents have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of Saturday, Orange County now has six positive COVID-19 cases.
2:05 p.m.
Macy's worker at Macy's Herald Square in New York City tests positive for COVID-19
The employee, according to Macy's, has not been in the store for the last two weeks and has not been in direct contact with colleagues or customers since experiencing symptoms.
All of our Macy's stores are operating with enhanced cleaning standards, including increased cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and hard surfaces which include entrances, customer service stations, escalators and elevators, restrooms and break rooms.
We encourage our colleagues to continue to follow the CDC recommended everyday preventative measures and will remain vigilant and partner with local and state officials.
2 p.m.
Archdiocese of New York cancels all Masses
The Archdiocese of New York announced Saturday that it is canceling all Masses beginning this weekend, March 14-15, 2020.
Churches will, however, remain open for private prayer.
Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, urged the faithful to remember in their prayers all those whose lives have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
"Let us pray for all who are sick, as well as doctors, nurses, caregivers, and all those working hard to combat the disease," he said "We should also remember those whose lives have been otherwise disrupted, especially anyone who has lost income from a loss of work during this difficult time."
1:30 p.m.
NYC cases up to 183
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 29 new cases of coronavirus in New York City, including a member of the FDNY who works at a firehouse in Brooklyn, bringing the total to 183.
He also discussed the death of an 82-year-old woman who passed away Friday at Wyckoff Medical Center in Brooklyn, the state's first COVID-19 death, offering condolences to her family.
"We've known from the outset that these people are the most at risk in this pandemic, and today's news is a sad confirmation of that reality," he said. "We all have a part to play here. I ask every New Yorker to do their part and take the necessary precautionary measures to protect the people most at risk."
11 a.m.
Nassau County has 70 cases, plans drive-thru site
The number of people with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Nassau County has increased to 70, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Saturday morning.
Jones Beach is being considered for the state's second drive-thru testing site and should be up and running by the end of next week.
People in Nassau who violate mandatory quarantine will be confined, Curran said, and health officials are visiting sick people to make sure they are abiding by the mandatory quarantine.
10:15 a.m.
New York has 1st coronavirus death
An 82-year-old woman has passed away at a New York City hospital, becoming the state's first COVID-19 related death.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said she arrived at the hospital on March 3 and suffered from emphysema.
"That's what we're going to see playing out now as a general rule," he said. People contracting coronavirus who had an underlying respiratory condition are in a "grave situation," he said.
He also announced 100 additional cases, bringing the state's total to 524, and said he believes thousands of New Yorkers and perhaps even tens of thousands already have the disease.
"It has already spread much more than you know," he said. "The infection rate will be massive."
6 a.m.
Apple shutting down most stores
Apple has announced it is closing almost all of its stores until at least March 27.
The company's stores in China will remain open, as will its online store.
CEO Tim Cook is encouraging employees to work from home if their job allows it, saying the closures are meant to minimize the risk of the coronavirus.
Cook said the company has donated $15 million to fight the virus.
MARCH 13, 2020
10 p.m.
NYPD stocks up on supplies
The nation's largest police department is stockpiling masks and gloves, dusting off old emergency plans and taking to social media to dispel rumors, such as one that New York City will essentially be locked down because of the coronavirus.
Spokesman Richard Esposito, pushing back against gripes from the city's largest police union, said Friday that the department has already given out 67,550 pairs of gloves and 26,440 masks to officers, along with disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer. About 500,000 additional masks are in storage, with more on the way, Esposito said.
The department issued revised guidance Friday on how officers should handle encounters with people showing signs of having the disease, known as COVID-19, including keeping a distance of six feet if possible and when to don a mask. The department is also hiring an additional 100 cleaners to enhance workplace cleanliness.
6:40 p.m.
One World Observatory closes
One World Observatory will temporarily suspend operations, effective Saturday, March 14th, in wake of COVID-19. The decision was made out of abundance of caution to employees, and there were no reported cases.
5:45 p.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announces new coronavirus cases in NYC.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announces 154 confirmed cases of coronavirus in NYC - 59 new cases since Thursday.
Borough Breakdown:
Manhattan 35
Brooklyn 24
Queens 26
Bronx 13
Staten Island 5
3:55 p.m.
Ulster County closing schools
Ulster County has announced that all its schools will be closed for 14 days beginning Monday amid the current COVID-19 outbreak.
"As a parent, I know this will impact families in our community and understand the sacrifice this will entail, but I am confident we are making the right decision," County Executive Pat Ryan said. "We are working closely with school officials and community leaders to develop plans at the school district-level to help alleviate the stresses and hardships this will place on our County's families. Based on what we currently know about the spread of COVID-19, we believe that acting decisively now will significantly reduce the impact on our community and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors."
3:45 p.m.
Top of the Rock announces closure
Top of the Rock announced Friday that it will close the observation deck starting on Saturday, March 14, in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The closure will be reevaluated on an ongoing basis.
3:30 p.m.
Trump declares national state of emergency
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.
Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump said, "I am officially declaring a national emergency."
He said the emergency would open up nearly $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
Trump said he was also giving Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals "flexibility" in treating patients.
1:30 p.m.
Governor Cuomo updates numbers
NY State has 421 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 96.
NYC has 154 confirmed cases, up 59.
Westchester has 158 confirmed cases, up 10
New York State has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, surpassing Washington state. Gov. Cuomo said coronavirus testing in NY state will "dramatically" increase to 6,000 tests per day.
The FDA order allows the state to utilize the 28 private labs authorized to do testing.
The governor also revealed one of his daughters was in precautionary quarantine for 14 days because she was contact with a person in a hot spot.
"That's everything to me. That's why I get up in the morning. How can I protect my daughter," Cuomo said. "I underwent fully the anxiety that people feel, but the facts do not justify the fear."
12:30 p.m.
New York City Success Academy Charter Schools closed until further notice
All 45 of New York City's Success Academy Charter Schools, serving over 18,000 kids across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, will be closed until further notice.
Faculty will prep remote learning Monday through Wednesday, rolling it out to students Thursday.
12:20 p.m.
NY Public Library closing all branches
All New York Public Library locations will be closed to the public beginning on Saturday, March 14, through at least Tuesday, March 31.
Friday, March 13 will be the last day that patrons can pick up holds or borrow books until library locations reopen.
"We made this decision to support the overall health and wellness of our communities and for the safety of our patrons and staff," library president Anthony Marx said. "It was a difficult decision, as we care deeply about serving the public, but the responsible thing to do, and the best way to serve our patrons right now is to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. While we have been proud to stay open to serve the public amid storms and other emergencies, the best way we can serve our patrons now is to help contain the virus, especially as our patrons include many seniors and others at high risk."
11:20 a.m.
State of emergency declared in Nassau County
Nassau County officials have declared a state of emergency.
Thee number of coronavirus cases rose 48 with most located in Hempstead and North Hempstead.
A state of emergency was declated in Suffolk County on Thursday.
11:15 a.m.
Diocese of Brooklyn announces school closures
Also, all elementary Catholic academies and parish schools throughout the Diocese of Brooklyn, which includes Brooklyn and Queens, will close next week, Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20.
"Monday will be used as a professional day for teachers to develop their distance learning plans. The Schools Office anticipates that beginning on Tuesday, students of the Diocese of Brooklyn Catholic schools and academies will have access to online learning. While we understand that not all families may have access to online learning, we have directed all academies to utilize alternative instructional processes," Superintendent of Schools Thomas Chadzutko, Ed. D. said in a statement.
10:30 a.m.
Boston Marathon postponed
The 2020 Boston Marathon postponed until Monday 9/14, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has announced
10:15 a.m.
Masters golf tournament canceled
Augusta National announced on Friday that next month's Masters golf tournament is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
7:00 a.m.
Ridership declines on the NYC Subway
More people are riding bicycles. Fewer are taking the New York City subway amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The MTA has intensified sanitation, but many riders have still abandoned crowded mass transit to protect themselves.
Ridership on New York City subways has dropped more than 18%.
4:30 a.m.
All New Rochelle schools close, drive-thru testing station opens
Two major changes in new Rochelle on Friday: all ten schools shut down until March 25 and for the first time a drive-thru coronavirus testing station is opening in Glen Island Park.
New Rochelle residents quarantined in and around that one mile containment zone will be given priority and can get tested first by appointment only.
4:30 a.m.
More NYC schools close
Two schools on Staten Island are closed on Friday after a student tested positive for coronavirus: New Dorp High School and The Richard H. Hungerford School, a special needs school on the campus of the Michael J. Petrides Educational Complex.
Brooklyn College Academy, a public high school on Brooklyn College's campus, is also closed after a college student reported as positive.
Four Brooklyn Occupational Centers were also closed after a teacher self-reported as positive
MARCH 12, 2020
10:15 p.m.
Intrepid closing
The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will close for two weeks starting Friday through March 27.
Officials say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the community from the spread of coronavirus.
There are currently no confirmed cases connected to the museum.
9:35 p.m.
American Museum of Natural closing
In a letter to members, the American Museum of Natural History announced it will temporarily close, starting Friday.
"This action is in keeping with our commitment to maintaining a healthy and safe environment, as well as with our responsibility to follow directives from the City, State, and Federal governments to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus," officials said.
9:25 p.m.
MoMA closing
MoMA announced today that it will close The Museum of Modern Art on 53rd Street, MoMA PS1 in Queens, and the MoMA Design Stores on 53rd Street and in Soho, effective immediately and through March 30.
MoMA said it will continue to monitor developments with COVID-19 and regularly reassess the closure.
Glenn D. Lowry, The David Rockefeller Director of The Museum of Modern Art, released the following statement:
"Nothing is more important to MoMA than the health and safety of our community. We take seriously our responsibility as a civic institution to serve the public good. With that in mind, as it is more and more challenging to predict the impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we have decided to temporarily close MoMA."
8:15 p.m.
Disney World closing
Hours after Disneyland announced it would close to the public over coronavirus concerns, Walt Disney announced the closure of theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month.
Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month.
The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open.
8:10 p.m.
Staten Island YMCA and Chelsea Piers closing
The South Shore YMCA on Staten Island announced it is closing after an adult member tested positive for coronavirus.
The branch will be closed for 48 hours while it undergoes a thorough cleaning and disinfection. The facility expects to reopen on Sunday, 3/15.
In response to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in New York City and Connecticut, and on the advice of public officials who are strongly urging social-distancing, Chelsea Piers Management announced today that the three Chelsea Piers properties, Chelsea Piers New York (Manhattan), Chelsea Piers Connecticut (Stamford) and Chelsea Piers Fitness (Chelsea and Brooklyn) will temporarily close as of March 12th at midnight.
6 p.m.
Rumors of NYC mass transit shutting down are not true
Over the last several days, rumors have been circulating on social media and throughout the NYC area that the MTA is about to shut down or considering shutting down some or all of city's mass-transit train lines, but police say they are not true.
The rumors have included Metro North, the Long Island Rail Road and, of course, the subways.
MTA spokesman Tim Minton reiterated to ABC News that none of the lines is being shut down - as of now. And no shutdowns have occurred. Minton stressed the situation is dynamic and if a need develops to shut something down, that could happen.
A 2005 mass transit strike planning memo has been recirculated in recent days with a March 9, 2020 date as NYPD planners discuss a host of possible scenarios to deal with coronavirus.
5:50 p.m.
Tribeca Film Festival postponed
The Tribeca Film Festival scheduled for April 15-26 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. A new date has not been set.
5:20 p.m.
More museums close
The Jewish Museum will close to the public starting Friday for a period of two weeks.
The Queens Museum will also close Friday for at least a week.
4:50 p.m.
First case in Dutchess County
Dutchess County officials have announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in the area.
Staff is monitoring the individual, who is under mandatory quarantine, and is performing contact tracing, identifying all the contacts the individual has had since exposure.
"Although there is a confirmed case in Dutchess County, and patient confidentiality prevents specific details about the individual case, the risk to our community remains low," County Executive Marcus Molinaro said.
4:30 p.m.
Disneyland closing
Disneyland announced it will close beginning the morning or March 14 through the end of the month.
Officials say there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, but the decision to close has been made in the best interest of guests and employees.
4:10 p.m.
State of Emergency in NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency in New York City and announced 95 positive cases of coronavirus in NYC, which is up by 42 cases since Wednesday.
Thee breakdown of cases consists of 25 people from Manhattan, 24 from Brooklyn, 17 people from Queens, 10 from the Bronx and 5 people from Staten Island.
There are 29 people in mandatory quarantine and 1,784 in voluntary quarantine.
"We are seeing intense increases in the number of cases. Expect major updates day to day ... forcing very very different decisions then we would have made typically," de Blasio said.
2:25 p.m.
NY Archdiocese closes schools
The Archdiocese of New York will close elementary schools effective Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20, with the possibility of a lengthier closure.
"Additionally, after consultation with the leadership of the Catholic Youth Organizations and the Catholic High School Athletic Associations, all activities and all sporting events and practices have been cancelled indefinitely," the archdiocese said in a statement.
2:10 p.m.
NY bans gatherings of more than 500 people, shutters Broadway
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state is banning all gatherings larger than 500 people effective Friday at 5 p.m. and shuttering Broadway shows at 5 p.m. Thursday.
For venues that fit less than 500 people, 50% of that seated capacity is the new restriction.
The new rules do not apply to schools or hospitals.
2 p.m.
Yonkers: 6 test positive in city
There are 6 confirmed cases in Yonkers, officials said.
Schools are closed on Friday for teachers to prepare for e-learning and prolonged closures, should there be a need.
1:40 p.m
NHL suspends season
NHL is suspending the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight's games due to coronavirus outbreak
1:10 p.m.
Carnegie Hall cancels events
Carnegie Hall is cancelling all events through the end of the month.
1:00 p.m.
Metropolitan Museum of Art to close temporarily
Metropolitan Museum of Art announced today that it will close all three locations The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer, and The Met Cloisters - temporarily starting tomorrow, March 13, to support New York City's effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Museum will undertake a thorough cleaning and plans to announce next steps early next week.
12:05 p.m.
NCAA basketball tournaments cancelled
The Atlantic 10 is cancelling the rest of its conference tournament at Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn due to COVID-19 concerns.
Big East tournament started at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, but then canceled at halftime of the first game.
The Big Ten, SEC and other conferences announced also cancelled their men's college basketball tournaments.
12 p.m.
1st positive test for coronavirus in Orange County, NY
The Orange County Health Department was notified Thursday of the first positive test result of a resident for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The person is presently hospitalized and isolated.
10:00 a.m.
40 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nassau County
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran reported that 40 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the county.
Ten people have been hospitalized, she said. One is listed in critical condition.
7:45 a.m.
Mayor says new virus restrictions will be announced soon
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he will announce new restrictions on gatherings to halt the spread of the new coronavirus in the coming days but but he hopes to avoid closing all public events such as Broadway shows.
There are now 62 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York City, the mayor said.
When asked specifically asked about Broadway, subways and schools he said, "We have to make a lot of changes in our lives, but we cannot overdo. That's the balance we have to strike. We have to be careful not to destroy peoples livelihoods."
"We are going to have to introduce more and more restrictions, which we will be doing in NYC Thursday and Friday," de Blasio said. "I dont want to see Broadway go dark if we can avoid it. I want to see if we can strike some sort of balance."
6:30am
JetBlue passenger from NYC landed in Palm Beach with coronavirus
A passenger on a JetBlue flight to Palm Beach International Airport that originated in New York City has been positively diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Palm Beach Fire Rescue officials say the Palm Beach County Health Department spoke to all passengers on board. They say passengers who were near the patient were given instructions on monitoring their health.
4:00am
New Rochelle containment begins
The containment center in New Rochelle goes into effect Thursday. Nearby Tuckahoe School District has also decided to close for two weeks. Many businesses, schools and houses of worship have been ordered to close in New Rochelle.
MARCH 11, 2020
11:30 p.m.
New York Knicks told to self-quarantine
Players from teams the Utah Jazz have played within the past 10 days are being told to self-quarantine, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Those teams are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors.
10:15 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Celebration Committee has agreed to postpone the 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade, which draws approximately 250,000 marchers and 1 to 2 million spectators to Manhattan.
"Today I had several conversations with the organizers of the St. Patrick's Day Parade to determine whether the parade should move forward in light of the evolving coronavirus situation and increased case count in the New York City area," Governor Cuomo said. "Following those conversations, I recommended and the parade's leadership agreed to postpone this year's parade due to the high density and the large volume of marchers and spectators who attend. While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts, and I applaud the parade's leadership for working cooperatively with us. While the risk to New Yorkers remains low and we want to avoid social and economic disruptions, we have an obligation to take action to contain the spread of this virus."
9:45 p.m.
Cuomo recommends postponing St. Patrick's Day Parade
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has recommended that the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
As officials decide the fate of New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade, the chairman of the parade board also said it's possible it could be postponed.
It is not clear when it would or could be rescheduled.
9:35 p.m.
NBA suspends season after player tests positive
The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.
The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
9:30 p.m.
Tom Hanks announces he has coronavirus
Actor Tom Hanks has announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson both have coronavirus while they are filming in Australia.
5:35 p.m.
Employee of Broadway theaters tests positive
A part-time employee with both the Shubert and Nederlander organizations has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee, who is under quarantine, worked at the Shubert's Booth Theater on Tuesday, March 3rd through Friday March 7th as an usher.
The employee also recently worked at the Nederlander's Brooks Atkinson Theater on the evening of February 25th and the matinee of March 1st, expediting lines outside the building.
Both theaters are being deep cleaned.
"This evening's performances of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf at the Booth, SIX at the Brooks Atkinson, and all other Broadway shows have determined they will continue as scheduled. Any ticketholder that prefers to attend a future performance of Virginia Woolf or SIX will be provided the opportunity for an exchange at the point of purchase," a spokesperson said.
4:35 p.m.
NCAA bans fans from March Madness games
The NCAA made the unprecedented decision Wednesday to hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
NCAA President Emmert said only essential staff and limited family will be in attendance at championships, including basketball tournaments.
4:00 p.m.
Yonkers St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed
Yonkers St Patrick's Day Parade has been postponed from March 21st to September 19th, the halfway to St Patrick's day point.
Mass will be celebrated on September 19th before the parade.
"Our first commitment is to the safety of both our marchers and our spectators and we look forward to celebrating this great parade six months from now," officials said.
A parade dinner will be held on Saturday September 12th instead of this Saturday, March 14th.
3:30 p.m.
Ivy League cancels all spring sports
The Ivy League announced on Wednesday that it is canceling all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year amid further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Ivy League Presidents are announcing their unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year amid further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19.— The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) March 11, 2020
📰 » https://t.co/LVTUxHsswo pic.twitter.com/VAL7IkBWaB
The decision hits the lacrosse programs particularly hard, with four schools ranked in the Top 20 and three in the Top 5 (No. 2 Cornell, No. 3 Princeton, No. 5 Yale, No. 16 Penn).
3:10 p.m.
Northwell Health Lab begins semi-automated testing for COVID-19
Northwell Health Labs, one of nation's largest health system-run diagnostic labs located on Long Island, on Wednesday announced the start of semi-automated COVID-19 testing at its 100,000-square-foot diagnostic facility.
The facility in Lake Success will now be able to process hundreds of tests daily, greatly increasing the health system's ability to screen symptomatic New Yorkers for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
As a next step, the lab is seeking FDA approval to fully automate the process, which would give it the capability to process more than 1,000 tests daily.
3:00 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets to play Golden State without fans in arena following San Francisco order
The Golden State Warriorswill play Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with no fans inside the Chase Center, the team announced Wednesday.
"Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night's game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans," the team tweeted. "Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid."
2:30 p.m.
Cuomo says NYC's St. Patrick's Day parade might be cancelled
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that health experts are recommending that New York City's venerable St. Patrick's Day parade be cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The governor told a news conference at the state Capitol that officials would likely make a decision later Wednesday. The parade, scheduled for Tuesday, would draw thousands to Manhattan at a time when officials are trying to reduce large gatherings.
"Why would you risk bringing thousands of people together knowing that this is virus that easily communicates?" Cuomo asked, explaining the thinking of those urging the event be canceled.
2:00 p.m.
New York cases hit 212, most in Westchester County
Attorney who practiced in Westchester, White Plains is among 39 who tested positive.
6 courtrooms in Westchester County have been closed for cleaning.
Employees and other individuals who had contact staying at home and health officials conducting outreach.
POSITIVE CASES IN NY
Westchester: 121 (13 new)
NYC: 48 (12 new)
Nassau: 28 (9 new)
Suffolk: 6 (5 new)
Rockland: 6
Saratoga: 2
Ulster: 1
2:00 p.m.
CUNY, SUNY moving all classes online
CUNY and SUNY starting March 19th will move to a distance learning model for the remainder of spring semester.
They will be releasing students to the best of their ability.
Some programs that must happen on site will continue if needed but otherwise they will be doing distance learning.
The campuses on March 19th will be closing for the rest of the semester.
If there is a hardship where you are in a dorm that will be taken into consideration.
2:00 p.m.
New York to contract private labs for testing
New York State will start contracting with private labs in the state to increase testing, Governor Cuomo said.
The state informed 28 labs today that they should start moving with testing.
The FDA still needs to sign off on the protocols of the testing, but getting these labs up and running will make a big difference.
There have been 5,000 tests in the U.S. to date.
11:10 a.m. Nassau County 6 new positive cases
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran reported that 25 people in the county have tested positive for coronavirus. That's six new cases since Tuesday. 20 of the positive cases are in the Town of Hempstead, 2 in the Town of North Hempstead, and 3 in the Town of Oyster Bay.
153 people are currently in mandatory quarantine and 79 people are in precautionary quarantine.
There are 10 tests for COVID-19 pending.
All Nassau County schools are preparing for e-learning. Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to call their doctor first before heading into the office.
10:30 a.m.
Yonkers Raceway shut down after New Jersey COVID-19 fatality
The New Jersey man who became the state's first novel coronavirus death worked at Yonkers Raceway, which is now closed, health officials said.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the person who died was a 69-year-old from Little Ferry who had underlying medical conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure.
The man had no history of international travel but had had gone back and forth to New York state, where he worked as a horse trainer.
10:20 a.m.
Cuomo urges telecommuting, staggered hours to fight virus
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he will ask business owners to stagger their employees' work shifts or let them work from home to reduce potential coronavirus exposures.
"I'm going to ask them voluntarily to do telecommuting, two shifts, a morning shift and a late shift, and let people work from home voluntarily," Cuomo said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
The announcement came the day after Cuomo declared a one-mile-radius "containment area" in a suburban community with more than 100 cases of the virus, COVID-19.
10 a.m.
Suffolk County six cases of coronavirus
There are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk County. Two of the patients are connected to each other. 72 people remain in monitored precautionary isolation due to travel.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said that they are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus.
7:00 a.m. Mayor de Blasio announces new cases
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 10 more people had tested positive for coronavirus for a total of 46 in the city.
9:30 a.m.
4 Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn shut down amid coronavirus fears
The businesses in Sunset Park now have posted signs in their windows saying they're closed until further notice.
They are East Harbor Seafood Palace, Bamboo Garden, Park Asia, and Affable Eatery.
MARCH 10, 2020
11:45 p.m.
John Jay College student tests positive
CUNY announced late Tuesday night that a student at John Jay College tested positive for coronavirus.
They said the student had not been back to campus since becoming symptomatic over the weekend.
Health officials said the infection posed no threat to the school community, but the school will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.
11 p.m.
Brooklyn restaurants close
Four Chinese restaurants in Sunset Park, Brooklyn have shut their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.
East Harbor Seafood Palace, Bamboo Garden, Park Asia and Affable Eatery have posted signs in their windows saying they're closed until further notice -- as a precaution in the interest of public health.
Many Asian restaurants and businesses have suffered a steep decline in customers -- even before a single COVID-19 case was diagnosed in New York.
10 p.m.
White Plains cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade
The City of White Plains announced Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade will not go forward.
The committee will meet in the days ahead to discuss a future celebration.
Officials say the decision was not easy, but it came after discussions with medical experts, state, county, and public safety officials.
New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is still scheduled to go on as planned.
9:30 p.m.
Discounted Broadway shows
As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country, New Yorkers are seeing one perk: discounted Broadway shows.
The announcement on Tuesday is the first sign that Broadway is preparing for many open seats in the coming weeks.
Tickets for "To Kill a Mockingbird," "West Side Story," "The Lehman Trilogy," "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," and "The Book of Mormon" will be $50 for all performances from March 12 through March 29.
Standard top prices for those shows usually run around $200, which is normal for Broadway.
8:30 p.m.
3 more cases of COVID-19 in Suffolk County
Suffolk County officials confirm three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Suffolk County to four.
The first patient, a Brookhaven resident, is a male in his early 20s who is currently in isolation at Stony Brook University Medical Center.
The second patient, a Southold Town resident, is a female in her early 20s who is under home isolation.
The third patient is a male in his 80s in isolation at St. Catherine's Hospital.
7:30 p.m.
MTA to increase station cleaning
The MTA announced it will start cleaning stations twice a day starting Wednesday.
Officials said they clean and disinfect stations every night, but starting Wednesday, they will disinfect stations twice a day -- both day and night.
The MTA said it is still operating buses and trains going through New Rochelle, but not in the confinement area.
5 p.m.
NYC events canceled and postponed
Due to the spread of coronavirus across New York City, the New York International Auto Show has been delayed and the NYC Half Marathon has been canceled.
The marathon, which was scheduled for March 15, and the accompanying Rising New York Road Runners youth event were canceled on Tuesday.
The auto show, which was originally scheduled for April, has been rescheduled to Aug. 28 to Sept. 6.
"We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus," said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show.
4:15 p.m.
Pace University suspends in-person classes
Starting March 11, Pace University is suspending in-person classes on all three campuses and moving all classes to remote learning through March 29.
Spring break for New York City and Pleasantville will continue as scheduled next week, with remote learning resuming after break.
3:30 p.m.
Barclays says trading floor worker tests positive for COVID-19
Barclays confirmed Tuesday that one of its New York Barclay trading floor employees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"We can confirm that (a) member of our staff based in our New York trading operation has tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The health and safety of our staff, customers and clients is our top priority, and we are providing every support to the member of staff and their family."
(Note: This is not the New York Stock Exchange, but Barclays own trading floor.)
The patient has been under quarantine for a week, and the company has taken steps to contain any potential spread.
3 p.m.
Nassau County executive discusses public transportation protocol
NICE Bus has instituted new protocol regarding public health and is working to do all they can to protect the well-being of their riders and employees. NICE bus now has enhanced daily cleaning procedures, including disinfecting all stations and vehicles every 24 hours. Every vehicle, 285 buses and 100 paratransit vehicles, are being sanitized every night with a focus on high-touch areas.
High-touch areas include poles, handrails, seats, benches and grab bars on vehicles. The Rosa Parks Hempstead Transit Center and other NICE transit hubs are installing touchless hand sanitizers and cleaning surfaces multiple times a day.
Curran is also asking riders to take an extra step to prevent the spread of germs:
--Use hand sanitizer stations available at NICE transit hubs.
--Wash your hands with soap and water when available.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
--Consider an elbow bump, wave or a smile when greeting people.
--Spread out - a cough or sneeze can spread germs far distances so try to not sit directly next to someone when possible.
--Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing.
--If you feel sick, stay home.
--Call (don't visit) your health care provider if you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing.
12:00 p.m.
Cuomo orders a containment zone in New Rochelle
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a containment area in New Rochelle in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 108 of 173 positive cases are from the Westchester County area. The governor said that Northwell Health Lab would have a satellite office to perform coronavirus testing within the containment area.
"It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster of cases in the country," he said. "The numbers are going up unabated, and we do need a special public health strategy for New Rochelle."
New Rochelle is at the center of an outbreak of more 108 cases in Westchester County, out of 173 statewide as of Tuesday.
11:00 a.m. 2 Nassau County bus drivers test positive for coronavirus
Two school bus drivers that transport approximately 80 students on several routes have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Parents of the students who ride on those drivers' routes have been notified.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran stressed that they are closing some schools out of an abundance of caution.
Currently, there are 19 people who have tested positive in Nassau County.
10:00 a.m.
United Nations suspends public visits, tours
Out of an abundance of caution and following the decision to reduce the number of staff present in the UN Secretariat, the United Nations is closing the complex to the general public and temporarily suspending all guided tours until further notice.
The action takes effect at 8:00 p.m., New York time.
7:00 a.m. 3 students in Rockland County test positive for coronavirus
The three students in Rockland County are among five that were tested and believed related to two adults currently afflicted with coronavirus.
The schools that the students attend will now be closed for two weeks.
6:00 a.m.
Nassau County offers tips to reduce spread of COVID-19
Executive Laura Curran sought to reassure Nassau County residents about the threat posed by coronavirus, saying that most people would be fine, but that residents had to look out for the well-being of senior citizens and others who might be vulnerable to the virus.
MARCH 9, 2020
9 p.m.
NYC schools cancel travel
NYC public schools announced that all DOE-sponsored international travel for students and staff is canceled for the rest of the school year. This includes study abroad and exchange programs.
The school system also announced that all school buildings will have a nurse by the end of the week and it will increase deep cleanings at all of its schools to two times per week.
6 p.m.
More schools announce modifications
New York Institute of Technology's Long Island and New York City campuses will be closed on Tuesday to allow for a deep cleaning of the complex.
NYU announced it will move to remote instruction started Wednesday. All classes should meet remotely at their regularly scheduled time.
5:40 p.m.
White Plains health care provider tests positive
Officials announced Monday evening that a health care provider who practices out of a Westmed office on Westchester Avenue tested positive for COVID-19.
It is likely that this provider's exposure is tied to the original case which occurred in New Rochelle. The Department of Health has indicated no additional testing or self-quarantine is needed for any providers, staff, or patients who had contact with this provider.
4:30 p.m.
FDNY EMS Member is first NYC first responder to test positive
FDNY says it has received confirmation that a member of the FDNY Emergency Medical Services, assigned to the Borough of Brooklyn, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the first confirmed case by one of New York City's medical first responders.
It has also resulted in the member who is infected, plus several of their EMS co-workers now being under a mandatory quarantine.
3:50 p.m
Half Marathons still a go
Mayor Bill de Blasio says upcoming half marathons in New York City are still on.
When asked about the Brooklyn Half, the mayor said:
"We are in conversation with them. We will make our best judgement shortly on that. Obviously, we want to give people guidance. At this point, I dont see a reason to cancel. that could change at any point, but at this point I dont see a reason to cancel."
3:20 p.m.
Wary New York subway riders carry on amid virus concerns
Government and transit officials have stressed that the virus can't easily be transmitted by casual contact, such as sharing a subway car with someone who is infected. But they also have urged people to walk or ride a bike to work, telecommute or stagger their work hours so they don't ride at peak times. The latter strategy was also used by the city during the 1918 influenza epidemic.
Subway trains remain full during rush hours, though Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said at a briefing Monday that anecdotal evidence suggests they have been less crowded in recent days.
"We're urging employers to let people change the times that they're coming into work and change the times that they're leaving work so that we can stagger people and have less crowding," interim New York City Transit head Sarah Feinberg said Monday. "I can see that happening."
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said people who are ill should also stay off public transit if they can.
"When we're all packed like sardines at rush hour, you're really close to your fellow New Yorkers. We'd like people, if they're sick, not even to be in that situation," he said.
The MTA, which operates the city's subways and buses in addition to the Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth suburban rail systems, has accelerated its cleaning operations to disinfect several hundred subway and rail stations and thousands of buses, subway and train cars.
3:05 p.m.
Rockland County sheriff bans jail visitations
Sheriff Louis Falco III, in consultation with the medical staff, has taken the preventive measure of temporarily suspending contact visitations at the Rockland County Correctional Facility, to safeguard both inmates and staff.
Clergy and attorneys needing access to inmates should contact 845-638-5601 to pre-arrange appointments for admittance. Clergy and attorneys visiting the facility will be screened by medical staff upon arrival.
Arrangements for such visits remain at the discretion of the sheriff based upon health-related circumstances. The Sheriff's Office is also exploring the ability to expand existing web based video visitation and will issue an update if such visitation becomes available.
3:00 p.m.
New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade is still on
New York City doesn't plan to call off its massive March 17th St. Patrick's Day parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. But he said officials would watch the virus' spread, with "all options on the table. ... it'll be a day-to-day thing."
Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation and said "further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days."
The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland's biggest tourist events, and typically draws half a million people onto the city's streets. Tens of thousands more flock to parades in Ireland's second-largest city, Cork, and smaller communities.
Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
1:30 P.M.
New York rolls out its own hand sanitizer
Governor Cuomo unveiled the state's own line of hand sanitizer, to be provided to government agencies, schools, prisons and transit workers. Sanitizer have been running short - or running out - in shops and online markets.
1:20 p.m.
Statement from the Port Authority on Executive Director Rick Cotton
"As Governor Cuomo announced today, Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Cotton is currently asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at his home while maintaining a full schedule. Any staff members who have had close contact with him in recent days are also working from home as they follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the New York State Department of Health."
1:00 P.M.
Fordham suspends in-person classes at all New York campuses
Fordham University is suspending face-to-face instruction on all New York-area campuses.
Face-to-face classes are suspended for the remainder of Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10. (Existing online instruction will continue uninterrupted.)
All residential students are encouraged to return home immediately.
Beginning with the start of classes on Wednesday, March 11, faculty will teach their classes online or electronically.
Over the coming days, the University will also curtail some on-campus operations and redirect specific personnel to work remotely rather than coming to campus.
11:30 A.M.
New Rochelle schools could be closed for weeks
Schools in the Westchester County coronavirus hotspot of New Rochelle could remain closed for weeks, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.
The decision to close the schools, which could be made as soon as today, is based on CDC advise on how to address hot spots.
It comes just a day after New Rochelle Schools reiterated their plan to keep the schools open.
Confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus have led to a small but growing number of universities and schools shutting their doors -- and Cuomo said more closures will come.
He announced Monday that any school where a student tests positive will be closed for at least 24 hours for assessment.
Some other school districts, including Scarsdale in Westchester County and Shoreham-Wading River on Long Island, have also closed for various lengths of time. So have some private schools and colleges.
11:30 A.M.
New cases on Long Island
There are six new cases reported in Nassau County, for a total of 17.
In Suffolk County, One patient is in isolation at the hospital. Condition is improving. He is at stony brook Southampton hospital. Suspected community spread. Bellone will not confirm where man is from.
35 individuals being monitored under voluntary home isolation. 22 students are in isolation at Stony Brook Southampton campus. They came from studying abroad. They will be in Isolation for 12 more days. Students were screened. None is symptomatic.
18 people have been tested throughout the county for coronavirus.
7:30 A.M.
Hofstra University cancels classes this week
In an abundance of caution, Hofstra University is canceling in-person classes, including law and medicine, for the upcoming week, beginning on Monday 3/9. A student contacted the Student Health and Counseling Center reporting flu-like symptoms, after attending a conference where an attendee has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The student is being tested and is in isolation.
MARCH 8, 2020
9:30 P.M.
Columbia University suspends classes
Columbia University is suspending classes on Monday and Tuesday, that includes Barnard College. A member of the community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the university said.
The decision to suspend classes does not mean that the University is shutting down. All non-classroom activities, including research, will continue in accordance with the new travel and events restrictions announced recently.
5:00 p.m.
Mayor de Blasio: Stay off the subway if you are sick
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city's public health apparatus "is already planning on the assumption that we will be at hundreds of cases over the next two or three weeks."
The Mayor stressed that people should take extra precautions if they are sick.
"If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to a public event. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to work. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going on the subway," he said.
Mayor de Blasio said the city will offer loans and grants to small businesses that suffer a decrease in sales or difficulty retaining employees due to the outbreak.
2:30 p.m.
Wife of New Rochelle lawyer infected with COVID-19 speaks out
The wife of the 50-year-old New Rochelle lawyer connected to a cluster of coronavirus cases spoke out Sunday.
Adina Garbuz, who was also infected -- along with her two children and neighbor, as well as one of her husband's friends and members of that man's family -- released a statement on their family's situation, which you can read here.
The Westchester outbreak has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine after the man in the community was hospitalized with the illness and is in critical condition.
201 tests in New York City have come back negative, according to Mayor de Blasio.
2:00 p.m.
Cuomo: Coronavirus caseload rises to 105 in New York state
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 105 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York state. That's up from 89 on Saturday, when Cuomo declared a state of emergency to clear the way for more testing, purchases of more supplies and hiring of more workers. The largest concentration of cases in New York is in suburban Westchester County just north of New York City. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city could have hundreds of cases over the next few weeks.
Gov. Cuomo criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not being ready for this type outbreak. He called on the CDC to allow private laboratories to do testing to greatly expand the number of tests that can be done.
"The more positives you identify, the more you can isolate people and stop the spread," Cuomo said.
Cuomo spoke Sunday at Northwell Health Imaging at the Center for Advanced Medicine in North New Hyde Park, which he called one of the most sophisticated testing labs in the country.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has flu-like symptoms ranging from mild to severe, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC advises those who are mildly ill with the virus to stay home and avoid public areas to avoid spreading it.
"There's more fear, more anxiety than the facts would justify," Cuomo said. "Most people have mild symptoms and don't get hospitalized."
The disease is more dangerous for vulnerable people such as the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those with other medical frailties, he said.
MARCH 7, 2020
1:00 P.M.
Cuomo declares emergency as NY's coronavirus cases reach 89
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that New York state's coronavirus caseload has risen over the past day from 44 to 89. That prompted him to declare a state of emergency on Saturday to bolster the medical response to the outbreak.
Cuomo says the largest concentration of cases is in Westchester County. The county in the New York City metropolitan area now has 70 cases.
The outbreak there has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine earlier in the week after a person in its community was hospitalized with the illness.
No one has died from the new virus in the state.
There are 44 people in mandatory quarantine across the state, including 33 in Westchester, nine in NYC and one in Nassau County.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Prevention tips from the New York State Department of Health:
While there is currently no vaccine to prevent this virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
---
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
New York State information about coronavirus
New York City information about coronavirus