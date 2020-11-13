Coronavirus

COVID-19 Long Haulers: Taking care into own hands (Part II)

Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
COVID Live Updates: Cuomo, 5 other governors to hold emergency meeting
NJ bakery is preparing for smaller Thanksgiving gatherings
Murphy calls for municipalities to take action as COVID cases surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC schools could go all-remote next week, mayor says
Coronavirus by zip code NYC
2020 Election Results: President Donald Trump wins NC
2020 Election Results: Joe Biden wins GA
New York tightens restrictions as coronavirus surges
COVID Live Updates: Cuomo, 5 other governors to hold emergency meeting
COVID NY: Jury service temporarily halted
Show More
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
CityMD closing earlier due to long testing lines, staff staying late
UConn places all dormitories under quarantine
Person-of-interest being questioned in 3 incidents of attempted rape in NYC
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in veterans hospital blast
More TOP STORIES News