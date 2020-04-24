Coronavirus News: COVID-19 patient released to clap-out from Long Island rehab center

Nelson Rojas was serenaded by doctors, nurses and other employees at the Orzac Center for Rehabilitation in Valley Stream as he was released after several weeks battling the virus.
Rojas was admitted to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital on March 26, suffering from low oxygen levels.
According to medical staff, testing revealed that Rojas was COVID-19 positive and in respiratory failure.
Once his condition improved, Rojas was discharged to the Orzac Center for Rehabilitation on April 17.
Rehab therapists say they worked with Rojas to increase his strength and stamina so that he would be able to return home.
The rehabilitation center released Rojas Friday morning after he tested negative for COVID-19 and was well enough to rejoin his family.
