United Nations to close to general public, limit staff in NYC due to coronavirus concerns

The United Nations complex and Empire State Building, left, as seen from the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The United Nations is altering its operations due to concerns about the spreading coronavirus.

The UN will close its headquarters to the general public, suspend tours, and limit the number of staff there starting at 8 p.m., a spokesman for the secretary-general said.

The decision is being made out of an abundance of caution amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The secretary-general has said that the health and safety of staff is a matter of his utmost priority and concern.

The United Nations said it will continue to monitor the situation closely, and further measures may be taken as circumstances evolve.

There are no reported COVID-19 cases among UN staff in New York.

