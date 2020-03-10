NEW YORK (WABC) -- The United Nations is altering its operations due to concerns about the spreading coronavirus.
The UN will close its headquarters to the general public, suspend tours, and limit the number of staff there starting at 8 p.m., a spokesman for the secretary-general said.
The decision is being made out of an abundance of caution amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, officials said.
The secretary-general has said that the health and safety of staff is a matter of his utmost priority and concern.
The United Nations said it will continue to monitor the situation closely, and further measures may be taken as circumstances evolve.
There are no reported COVID-19 cases among UN staff in New York.
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
United Nations to close to general public, limit staff in NYC due to coronavirus concerns
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More