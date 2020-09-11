Coronavirus Live Updates: Many in New Jersey refuse to cooperate with contact tracers

Murphy called on people to cooperate with the state's roughly 1,800 contact tracers, whose ranks he built up with the aim of smothering any new outbreaks.
He suggested people are worried that the tracers might pass information along to law enforcement, particularly for those associated with underage drinking parties. But he sought to allay those concerns.
"It's not a witch hunt," he said.
Overall, 82% of people getting initial calls from tracers answer them. He said 59% refuse cooperation, which he called "bad news."
Despite that, he said 20 out of 21 counties have exceeded his goal of hiring 15 contact tracers per 100,000 people. There are 21 contact tracers per 100,000 people on average, he added. Murphy also reported 500 new positive cases overnight, putting the total at about 196,000.
There were nine new deaths reported overnight, raising the death toll to 14,234 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with 1,789 fatalities likely stemming from the virus.
Spike in cases at the University of Albany
The University of Albany is watching a concerning spike in cases that could lead to shutting down in-person classes. There have been 40 positives cases among SUNY Albany students since the semester started. The school says it is working with the county health department to isolate and quarantine impacted students.
Health officials say if the outbreak is not brought under control, the school will have to cancel all in-person activities.
COVID-positive student goes to school in CT
A school district in Connecticut is dealing with a potential COVID-19 nightmare after a student with the virus went to school. The child in Meriden was tested but didn't have the results before going to class, and he turned out to be positive. School officials say the parents broke the district's rules, and now, the student's entire class must quarantine for 14 days.
All fall high school sports postponed in Suffolk County
In a surprising reversal, the governing board for high schools sports in Suffolk County has postponed all sports this fall over concerns of spreading the coronavirus. In conjunction with its Athletic Council, County Athletic Directors, Safety Committee and Suffolk County Executive Board, Section XI will be postponing all sports until January 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No change in plans for high school football in Connecticut
Connecticut's top public health official says an hourslong meeting Friday with the organization overseeing high school sports in the state failed to convince her that a fall football season should go forward. Dr. Deidre Gifford, the acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health, listened as the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference presented a detailed plan to mitigate the threat of transmitting the coronavirus during football games, including requiring players to wear face shields below their helmets.
UFT announces staff member COVID cases
The United Federation of Teachers has revealed 16 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The teachers started reporting to school on Tuesday. Students are supposed to return for in-school learning on September 21.
New efforts to ease long lines, confusion at NJ MVCs after COVID reopening
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills into law that he hopes will ease long lines and wait times at Motor Vehicle Commission agencies throughout the state. One of them allows the MVC to use old photos of drivers who are 65 and older, which will allow them to renew their licenses online. The second gives state residents 120 days instead of 60 to register their vehicles and get New Jersey licenses during the pandemic.
Breakout star of 'Jagged Little Pill' gets creative during Broadway shutdown
This week marks a full six months since theaters went dark. It's unprecedented, and those who make their living on Broadway have had to get creative to stay busy. For Lauren Patten, the breakout star of "Jagged Little Pill," her show had to go dark at the moment she was finally making her mark after years of learning her craft. While she hopes to go back on stage next year as "Jo," right now she is no longer hearing the sound of applause every night.
