COVID-19 Updates: New York City announces new tenant portal

BIG TEN CANCELS FALL SPORTS
The Big Ten Conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
STATES ADDED TO TRI-STATE QUARANTINE LIST
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have added two states and a territory to the list of areas from which travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days, while four states have been removed.
NEW YORK JOBS CEO COUNCIL
Thirty of the largest employers in New York City have committed to hire 100,000 New Yorkers by 2030. 25,000 of those will be CUNY students. The program is partnering with CUNY and NYC DOE.
HELP FOR NYC TENANTS AND SMALL BUSINESSES
New York City unveiled the Tenant Protection Portal to help keep city residents in their homes who may be in danger of eviction. "If you need help, this is the place to go to get that help," Mayor de Blasio said. You can either visit https://www.nyc.gov/TenantResourcePortal or call 311.
The city is also bringing back its Commercial Lease Assistance Program. $1.5 million of funding has been restored to help small businesses by offering them free legal support.
CASES REPORTED AGAIN IN NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. Ardern said Auckland, the nation's largest city, will be moved to Alert Level 3 from midday Wednesday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home and bars and many other businesses will be closed.
RUSSIA REGISTERS VACCINE
Russia on Tuesday became the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism. President Vladimir Putin said that one of his daughters has already been inoculated. Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials - which normally last for months and involve thousands of people - could backfire.
HOW THE VIRUS SPREADS INDOORS
It's a fierce debate taking place across the Tri-State Area and the country right now, whether students and teachers should be heading back to the classroom and how it can be done safely.
For the first time, we're getting a glimpse of what you can't see in the air -- how viruses spread indoors. Researchers at the University of Minnesota did a first of its kind study showing how viruses can spread indoors and how filtering germs out of the room can be maximized depending on where the ventilation system is located.
MURPHY SPEAKS ON EXECUTIVE ORDER
President Donald Trump's proposed $400 a week unemployment compensation to succeed the expired $600 a week benefit, with the state paying for a quarter of it, is "just not workable," New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
This a day after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the executive order "impossible," "laughable" and "just a chapter in the book of Washington COVID mismanagement."
Murphy addressed the president's executive order, which was signed at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, over the weekend during a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak.
ARMBAND TECHNOLOGY
One school district in New Jersey is employing a new technology to stay ahead of the coronavirus as schools prepare to reopen amid the pandemic.
The Butler School District is planning to require students to wear armbands with Bluetooth technology to provide daily temperature readings and other health information.
ANTONIO BANDERAS TESTS POSITIVE
Antonio Banderas says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.
The Spanish actor announced his positive test in an Instagram post on Monday. Banderas said he would spend his time in isolation reading, writing and "making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm."
"I would like to add that I am relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and hoping to recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that I and so many people in the world are suffering from," wrote Banderas.
NEARLY 300,000 NYC FAMILIES OPT FOR ALL-REMOTE LEARNING
The city's plan calls for a mix of in-person and remote learning with students taking turns in classrooms when they return in the fall, but more than a quarter of students have decided to go with the all-remote option instead. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday said that 74%, more than 700,000 students, will be taking part in the city's blended learning plan. 26% of students will be taking part in remote-only digital learning. He said that is consistent with the survey families took earlier this summer. About 15% of teachers have requested to be a remote teacher, and the city is working to approve them. The rest will take part in the in-person blended learning plan.
107 SCHOOLS DISTRICTS HAVEN'T SUBMITTED REOPENING PLANS
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that 107 school districts in New York state did not submit their reopening plans. "How they did not submit a plan is beyond me," he said. If districts don't submit a plan by this Friday, they can't open. New York City submitted a supplemental plan last Friday which is being reviewed.
WHO: VIRUS NOT SHOWING SIGNS OF SEASONAL PATTERN
COVID-19 "has demonstrated no seasonal pattern" so far, World Health Organization (WHO) emergencies chief Dr. Mike Ryan told ABC News Monday. "What it has clearly demonstrated is: you take the pressure off the virus, the virus bounces back," Dr. Ryan warned. "You can call that a second wave, you can call that a second spike, you can call it a flare-up, you can call it anything you like," he said. "Take the pressure off the virus, the virus will bounce back. And that's what we would say to countries in Europe: keep the pressure on the virus." Many countries in Europe -- like France, Germany, Spain and Italy -- had major outbreaks but when they took action they were able to suppress it, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "We all want to see schools safely reopened but we also need to ensure that students, staff and faculty are safe. The foundation for this is adequate control of transmission at the community," Dr. Tedros said. "My message is crystal clear: suppress, suppress, suppress the virus. If we suppress the virus effectively, we can safely open up societies."
NJ LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES
New Jersey is preparing to commit $155 million to the reopening of their long-term care facilities. "We will direct $25 million in CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Funding through the New Jersey Department of Health to support our new staff testing program," Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. The NJ Department of Health will release a directive setting mandatory benchmarks for the state's long-term care facilities as they look to reopen to visitors and resume normal operations. The directive will establish phases for reopening based on the time since a last outbreak, as well as establishing strong baseline infection-control measures, requirements for PPE stockpiling and requirements for resident and staff testing - including weekly coronavirus tests for all staff.
DISNEY WORLD HOURS
Starting in September, Disney World will shorten its operating hours.
HOWELL HOUSE PARTY ARREST
One person is facing charges for allegedly hosting a massive party in New Jersey. Pictures show police responding to the crowds at the home in Howell on Sunday. According to police, 300 people attended the pop-up party.
CDC MIS-C CONCERNS
The Centers for Disease Control has growing concerns about the coronavirus' effect on children. The agency believes that about 600 children have come down with a rare illness that is linked to COVID-19. Experts say multi-system inflammatory syndrome attacks a child's vital organs. It's been found in kids in more than 40 states, as well as the District of Columbia. Of those 600 children, 10 have passed away. Doctors also say Latino and Black children are especially coming down with the mysterious illness -- they make up nearly three-quarters of all the cases.
NYC CHECKPOINTS LIST
New York City is continuing to hold checkpoints at various locations to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
