Coronavirus Live Updates: Fake face mask exemption cards on the rise in California

They say fake IDs that claim the person has a medical reason not to wear a mask are turning up big time.
There are legitimate exemptions such as having a disability where a mask could cause problems, but the Justice Department says more and more businesses are being shown fraudulent identification cards as an excuse.
The Department of Justice has even released a warning to be on alert for "fraudulent face mask IDs," noting their use has been on the rise.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday bowling alleys throughout New York state will be allowed to reopen starting Monday with strict safety protocols in place.
Bowling alleys will be able to operate at a 50% maximum occupancy limit, face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times, every other lane must be closed, patrons need to stay with the party at their assigned lane, thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared or rented equipment between each use will be required, and all food service must follow all state-issued guidance. Due to restrictions on indoor dining, food and beverage service will not be allowed in New York City bowling alleys.
New York City museums, aquariums and other low-risk cultural institutions can reopen starting Monday, August 24, at 25% occupancy, with face masks, timed ticketing required, and a preset staggered entry, social distancing, controlled traffic flow to avoid crowding, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols.
Governor Cuomo also announced that protocols on gyms reopening would be released on Monday.
New York State's percentage of people testing positive was at 0.85%. It was the seventh straight day the percentage positive for coronavirus was under 1%.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Metropolitan Museum of Art announces reopening plans
The Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed Friday that it will reopen to visitors on August 29. The announcement came after State and City officials approved the reopening of museums and cultural institutions in New York City beginning August 24. The Met will offer preview days for Members on August 27 and 28. The Met Cloisters is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, September 12.
Columbia University: all undergraduate courses will be virtual
All undergraduate courses at Columbia University in the fall will be virtual, the school's President Lee Bollinger announced Friday. Additionally, about 40% of all graduate courses will be hybrid or in-person. "Though six weeks ago we thought that we could safely house 60 percent of Columbia College and Engineering undergraduates in our residence halls, today we have concluded that we must drastically scale back the number of students we can accommodate in residence on campus, thereby limiting residential-style living only to Columbia College and SEAS undergraduates who must be present on campus due to personal or academic circumstances. Housing arrangements for School of General Studies undergraduates will remain unchanged. We will continue to evaluate undergraduate housing options for the spring term," Bollinger said.
NJ governor confirms mail-in voting for November election
Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday that the November election in New Jersey will be held mostly with mail-in ballots. He says just like the coronavirus, mail-in voting is sticking around.
City Council members want to delay NYC in-person learning
Several New York City Council members are now calling for a delay in reopening public schools in the city. They want to postpone in-person teaching until they say adequate funding and resources are identified to safely reopen schools, and they're also questioning the city's plan to put a nurse in every school building.
LI families hold rally protesting for in-person learning
Some parents and students on Long Island believe their school districts are not trying hard enough to offer five full days of in-person instruction this fall. Parents and students in Lindenhurst held a rally on Friday, calling upon the school district to offer a full instructional in-person schedule.
California becomes first state to report 600K COVID-19 cases
California has become the first state in the nation to surpass 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. As of Friday morning, Johns Hopkins University recorded 603,072 confirmed cases in the state. The grim milestone comes as California continues to straighten out the a data glitch on July 25 that left 295,000 health records - many of them COVID-19 tests - unprocessed.
CDC forecast predicts death toll could reach 200,000 by Labor Day
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted in its latest forecast that the U.S. coronavirus death toll could reach 200,000 by Labor Day as children across the country head back to school. Its national ensemble forecast predicts that 4,200 to 10,600 new COVID-19 deaths will be reported for the week ending on Sept. 5 and that 180,000 to 200,000 total COVID-19 deaths will be reported by that date.
Brooklyn couple's dazzling date nights shine light during pandemic
