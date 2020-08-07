COVID-19 Updates: NYC to give out 'Take Care Packages', Florida rescinds quarantine on Tri-State

However, people from Florida are still part of the many states still required to quarantine when visiting the Tri-State area.
New York City continued to trend at a 1% infection rate, while all other indicators remained below their thresholds. They also showed off their new "Take Care Packages."
Here are more of today's headlines:
New York schools can reopen, Cuomo says
All school districts in New York are authorized to reopen this fall. "By our infection rate, all schools can re-open in all regions of the state," Governor Cuomo said. Each school district must have a reopening plan approved by the NYS Dept. of Health. Cuomo said each district should post a remote learning plan and a plan for testing.
Take Care Packages in NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio reported that 92% of people the Test & Trace Corps. has reached out to, they have gotten in touch with. The city estimates the compliance has prevented some 5,000 additional COVID-19 cases. The mayor urged residents to answer the call. The city is also providing "Take Care Packages" to people testing positive or that need to be quarantined. They are delivered to people's homes and contain masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, Kind bars, disposable thermometer, pulse oximeter (which takes your heart rate and oxygen level), Microsoft information cards for online workshops and training, and an information booklet from the city.
Ohio governor tests positive ahead of Trump visit
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump. The Republican governor's office said Thursday that he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.
No new deaths in Connecticut for 2nd day
For the second day in a row, there have been no new COVID-19-associated deaths in Connecticut, according to data released on Wednesday. It also marked the sixth day in the past month that no new deaths were reported.
Quarantine checkpoints
New York City has set up checkpoints to trace travelers from states or locations on the Tri-State travel advisory list with fines up $10,000 fines for quarantine violations. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the COVID-19 traveler registration checkpoints are located at key entry points into New York City to ensure compliance with New York State quarantine requirements and further the containment of COVID-19. Travelers who have visited those designated states or territories with high COVID-19 transmission rates are required to complete the New York State Department of Health traveler form and quarantine for a period of 14 days upon entering New York City.
Chicago to begin school year online
New York City is the only major school district in the country that will try to offer in-person classes after Chicago schools opted to reopen online only. Chicago had hoped for a hybrid model approach with part in-school, part remote learning, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is in "a very different place" than it was when the hybrid idea was proposed.
Florida has 50 hospitals with no open ICU beds
Florida has 50 hospitals with no available ICU beds, the state's Agency for Healthcare Administration reported. Two counties have no open ICU beds. Florida also surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases, joining California as the only states with more than a half-million cases.
Biden won't go to Milwaukee for DNC acceptance speech
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party's White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Widow blames Trump, Texas governor for husband's death
A woman whose husband died due to COVID-19 in northeast Texas said his death happened because of Pres. Trump and Gov. Abbott. In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Stacey Sylos Nagy shared the obituary for her husband David that was printed in her town's newspaper. She said the blame for her husband David's death falls on the politicians who were more concerned with getting votes than others' lives.
