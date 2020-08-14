Coronavirus Live Updates: Bowling alleys can reopen in NY Monday, guidance on gyms promised

Also, the governor said that museums can reopen on August 24th at 25% occupancy, with face masks, with timed ticketing required, and with a preset staggered entry.
Governor Cuomo also announced that protocols on gyms reopening would be released on Monday.
New York State's percentage of people testing positive was at 0.85%. It was the seventh straight day the percentage positive for coronavirus was under 1%.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Quarantine checkpoints on Staten Island
There is new information on the quarantine checkpoints set up around New York City. Officials say the focus is nearly exclusively on Staten Island.
According to reports, authorities have stopped more than 1,300 vehicles on Staten Island to register travelers.
Officials are educating those returning from more than 30 states about the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Mayor de Blasio says most of the out-of-state traffic comes into the city through Staten Island.
Fauci on temperature checks
Temperature checks are not reliable for COVID-19 screening, Dr. Anthony Fauci advised during a Facebook Live with Walter Reed Medical Center. "We have found at the NIH, that it is much, much better to just question people when they come in and save the time, because the temperatures are notoriously inaccurate, many times," he said. As schools reopen, temperature checks have been highlights by many administrators as a protective measure. Fauci said his temperature had read as high as 103 degrees after being outside in the hot summer air.
New Rochelle schools require remote-only learning
The latest school district to require remote-only learning was at the epicenter of the Tri-State coronavirus outbreak. The New Rochelle Schools Superintendent, Dr. Laura Feijoo said schools in New Rochelle will open with remote learning only, in an effort to make sure children and their families are as safe as possible from COVID-19.
Biden appeals for mask mandate
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate, citing health experts' predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from coronavirus over the next three months.
"Wearing the mask is less about you contracting the virus," Biden said. "It's about preventing other people from getting sick."
Trump rejects idea of funding for mail-in balloting
Among the items lost in the emergency coronavirus relief talks in Washington is perhaps $10 billion in emergency funding for the Postal Service to help improve service as its role in the fall election takes on greater importance, given an expected surge in mail voting because of the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump is against $3.4 billion demanded by Pelosi for helping states with the crush of expected mail-in ballots.
"They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said on Thursday, adding, "If they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it."
The White House and congressional leaders are far apart on the size, scope and approach of aid for shoring up households, reopening schools and launching a national strategy to contain the virus, which has infected more than 5.2 million people in the United States and has killed at least 166,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Is it safe to go to the dentist?
Top health organizations have disagreed over the safety of dental check-ups during the coronavirus pandemic, some arguing staff may get too close to patients. The World Health Organization said dentists and their staff work so closely to the faces of patients that they are at high risk of being infected and at the same time, patients are at risk of having infections passed onto them.
Meanwhile, the American Dental Association strongly disagrees. "Oral health is integral to overall health. Dentistry is essential health care," dental association officials said. Millions of patients have safely visited dentist offices during the pandemic to get a full range of dental work, according to the ADA. The association urged that regular dental care should continue with proper personal protective equipment.
Go to the movies for 15 cents
AMC Theatres, the nation's largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie. AMC Entertainment, which owns the chain, said Thursday that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas - or about a sixth of its nationwide locations - on Aug. 20 with throwback pricing for a day.
Brooklyn couple's dazzling date nights shine light during pandemic
