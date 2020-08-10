COVID-19 Updates: Just 4 deaths in New Jersey, only 2 in New York

The toll remains high, though, with a total of 25,204 deaths in New York and 14,025 in New Jersey.
"Our numbers reflect the work of everyone in this state, and the number of ICU patients and hospitalizations have reached new lows again," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "That is extraordinary given where we were just a few months ago. We are fighting on two fronts to protect our progress: We are fighting against the rise of cases across the nation, and we are fighting against lack of compliance within our own state. While most establishments are complying, it's the few that are not in compliance that pose a threat to our progress. This is an enforcement issue, not an information issue. I need the local governments and the local police departments to enforce - it's that simple."
The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 770 establishments in New York City and Long Island Sunday and observed 19 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements.
NEARLY 300,000 NYC FAMILIES OPT FOR ALL-REMOTE LEARNING
The city's plan calls for a mix of in-person and remote learning with students taking turns in classrooms when they return in the fall, but more than a quarter of students have decided to go with the all-remote option instead. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday said that 74%, more than 700,000 students, will be taking part in the city's blended learning plan. 26% of students will be taking part in remote-only digital learning. He said that is consistent with the survey families took earlier this summer. About 15% of teachers have requested to be a remote teacher, and the city is working to approve them. The rest will take part in the in-person blended learning plan.
107 SCHOOLS DISTRICTS HAVEN'T SUBMITTED REOPENING PLANS
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that 107 school districts in New York state did not submit their reopening plans. "How they did not submit a plan is beyond me," he said. If districts don't submit a plan by this Friday, they can't open. New York City submitted a supplemental plan last Friday which is being reviewed.
WHO: VIRUS NOT SHOWING SIGNS OF SEASONAL PATTERN
COVID-19 "has demonstrated no seasonal pattern" so far, World Health Organization (WHO) emergencies chief Dr. Mike Ryan told ABC News Monday. "What it has clearly demonstrated is: you take the pressure off the virus, the virus bounces back," Dr. Ryan warned. "You can call that a second wave, you can call that a second spike, you can call it a flare-up, you can call it anything you like," he said. "Take the pressure off the virus, the virus will bounce back. And that's what we would say to countries in Europe: keep the pressure on the virus." Many countries in Europe -- like France, Germany, Spain and Italy -- had major outbreaks but when they took action they were able to suppress it, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "We all want to see schools safely reopened but we also need to ensure that students, staff and faculty are safe. The foundation for this is adequate control of transmission at the community," Dr. Tedros said. "My message is crystal clear: suppress, suppress, suppress the virus. If we suppress the virus effectively, we can safely open up societies."
NJ LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES
New Jersey is preparing to commit $155 million to the reopening of their long-term care facilities. "We will direct $25 million in CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Funding through the New Jersey Department of Health to support our new staff testing program," Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. The NJ Department of Health will release a directive setting mandatory benchmarks for the state's long-term care facilities as they look to reopen to visitors and resume normal operations. The directive will establish phases for reopening based on the time since a last outbreak, as well as establishing strong baseline infection-control measures, requirements for PPE stockpiling and requirements for resident and staff testing - including weekly coronavirus tests for all staff.
DISNEY WORLD HOURS
Starting in September, Disney World will shorten its operating hours.
HOWELL HOUSE PARTY ARREST
One person is facing charges for allegedly hosting a massive party in New Jersey. Pictures show police responding to the crowds at the home in Howell on Sunday. According to police, 300 people attended the pop-up party.
CDC MIS-C CONCERNS
The Centers for Disease Control has growing concerns about the coronavirus' effect on children. The agency believes that about 600 children have come down with a rare illness that is linked to COVID-19. Experts say multi-system inflammatory syndrome attacks a child's vital organs. It's been found in kids in more than 40 states, as well as the District of Columbia. Of those 600 children, 10 have passed away. Doctors also say Latino and Black children are especially coming down with the mysterious illness -- they make up nearly three-quarters of all the cases.
NYC CHECKPOINTS LIST
New York City is continuing to hold checkpoints at various locations to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
