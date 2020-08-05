COVID-19 Updates: UConn cancels football season due to coronavirus

UConn, which went 2-10 in its final season in the AAC, is the first FBS program to suspend its football team because of the pandemic. The Huskies were expected to play as an independent this season.
Meantime, as virus cases declined across the state for the third straight day in a row, there were no reported deaths in New York City Tuesday.
NYC has a changing of the guards at the helm of health commissioner. Dr. Oxiris Barbot resigned, and Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Dr. Dave A. Chokshi as Commissioner of the City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
Mayor de Blasio also announced Tuesday that the city's infection rate was a low 1%.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that there were three COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday.
Here are more of today's headlines:
MORE BARS LOSE LIQUOR LICENSES
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state has suspended liquor licenses for 11 more bars after finding violations of COVID-related executive orders.
On Monday, police and the State Liquor Authority conducted 945 compliance checks and found violations at 27 establishments. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.
'MIRACLE' PATIENT GOES HOME
After battling COVID-19 for 132 days, Chris Rogan is a miracle patient. He was released from Bellevue Hospital on Tuesday morning.
What was serious, is what Rogan went through. Among other complications, the 29-year-old patient had to be intubated twice for a total of 71 days, coded once, had a tracheotomy and suffered blood clots that resulted in a bedside leg amputation.
US NEARS 5M CASES, DEATHS SURPASS 156K
Fourth of July gatherings, graduation parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars - there are reasons the U.S. has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world.
STUDENT TESTS POSITIVE ON FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
A junior high school in Indiana put its COVID-19 plan to work after a student tested positive on the first day of school.
RUTGERS CASES DOUBLE
The number of cases connected with the Rutgers University football team has nearly doubled. Reports say there are now 28 players plus multiple staff members with the virus, which is up from 15 last week.
Rutgers players returned for voluntary workouts in June. Two players tested positive during the first round of testing. The program has since halted workouts.
NADAL, BARTY NO-GO FOR US OPEN
Defending champion Rafael Nadal says he will not play at 2020 US Open, cites COVID-19 pandemic.
After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 4, 2020
And for the women, the world number one Ashleigh Barty announced a couple days ago that she would not play because "there are significant risks involved due to COVID-19 and I don't feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position."
NJ CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WON'T REOPEN IN FALL
In response to the urgent need to address enrollment loss and growing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Schools of the Archdiocese of Newark has announced that five elementary schools will not reopen this fall and three elementary schools will consolidate with nearby school communities.
TRI-STATE QUARANTINE TRAVEL LIST
The state of Rhode Island was added to the Tri-State travel quarantine list, as Delaware and DC were removed from the list. There are currently 35 states and territories on the list.
RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR CANCELED
The Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York City is canceled for the first time ever. The 2020 production starring the famed Radio City Rockettes is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic. MSG Entertainment released a statement saying,
"We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase."
