Coronavirus Live Updates: No cluster in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, mayor says

"We do see individual households with specific problems. and those households are being engaged intensely to make sure that they quarantine, that they safely separate," he said.
5,200 people have tested from the neighborhood since July 29.
On another topic, the mayor said New York City schools are working hard to prepare for the return to class next month.
He said Department of Education officials, including Chancellor Richard Carranza, will conduct unannounced safety checks at NYC schools before and after the first day of classes.
De Blasio also announced a new Department of Health Hotline where principals can call to expedite delivery of PPE and cleaning supplies.
Newark schools opt for an all-remote start
Newark public schools will remain all-remote until the end of the 1st marking period in November, the head of the teacher's union said. The NBOE Reopening Task Force will reassess at that time, he said.
South Korea warns of new outbreak tied to church
A conservative South Korean pastor who has been a bitter critic of the country's president has tested positive for the coronavirus, health authorities said Monday, two days after he participated in an anti-government protest in Seoul that drew thousands. More than 300 virus cases have been linked to the Rev. Jun Kwang-hun's huge church in northern Seoul, which has emerged as a major cluster of infections amid growing fears of a massive outbreak in the greater capital region.
Officials are concerned that the virus's spread could worsen after thousands of demonstrators, including Jun and members of his Sarang Jeil Church, marched in downtown Seoul on Saturday despite pleas from officials to stay home.
New York to announce guidelines on gyms
Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to unveil guidelines Monday on reopening gyms in New York. In other states, gym chains have had to limit capacity and close off some of the equipment. As of Monday, Bowling alleys are now allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity, with every other lane closed. Face coverings are required.
Tulsa sees surge in teachers seeking to file wills
A rising number of teachers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are seeking to file wills amid the coronavirus pandemic and fears of returning to the classroom, according to a report from ABC affiliate KTUL.
Arizona school district cancels classes due to staff absences
A school district in Arizona was forced to cancel Monday classes after more than 100 staff members called out. The J. O. Combs Unified School District in Arizona's Pinal County was set to resume in-person classes but notified parents in a letter dated Friday that "we have received a high volume of staff absences for Monday citing health and safety concerns."
Columbia University: all undergraduate courses will be virtual
All undergraduate courses at Columbia University in the fall will be virtual, the school's President Lee Bollinger announced Friday. Additionally, about 40% of all graduate courses will be hybrid or in-person. "Though six weeks ago we thought that we could safely house 60 percent of Columbia College and Engineering undergraduates in our residence halls, today we have concluded that we must drastically scale back the number of students we can accommodate in residence on campus, thereby limiting residential-style living only to Columbia College and SEAS undergraduates who must be present on campus due to personal or academic circumstances. Housing arrangements for School of General Studies undergraduates will remain unchanged. We will continue to evaluate undergraduate housing options for the spring term," Bollinger said.
As colleges and universities gear up to resume classes, many schools are taking different routes whether it's an all-virtual, hybrid or full reopen approach.
Fake face mask ID cards
The Department of Justice says an increasing number of people in California are going to great lengths to avoid wearing a face covering in public places. They say fake IDs that claim the person has a medical reason not to wear a mask are turning up big time.
There are legitimate exemptions such as having a disability where a mask could cause problems, but the Justice Department says more and more businesses are being shown fraudulent identification cards as an excuse. The Department of Justice has even released a warning to be on alert for "fraudulent face mask IDs," noting their use has been on the rise.
