COVID-19 Updates: NY schools plans deadline, cases rise in Midwest

"How they did not submit a plan is beyond me," he said. If districts don't submit a plan by this Friday they can't open. New York City submitted a supplemental plan last Friday which is being reviewed.
The United States officially passed more than five million cases of COVID-19, outpacing all other countries. The latest data shows a cluster of states in the Midwest and South as a top concern.
New York City continued to report a 1% positivity rate, as Mayor Bill de Blasio congratulated city residents on the great accomplishment of holding steady at a low percentage.
New York reported 0.88% of people tested on Sunday tested positive. Two people died in the state.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NJ LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES
New Jersey is preparing to commit $155 million to the reopening of their long-term care facilities.
"We will direct $25 million in CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Funding through the New Jersey Department of Health to support our new staff testing program," Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
The NJ Department of Health will release a directive setting mandatory benchmarks for the state's long-term care facilities as they look to reopen to visitors and resume normal operations. The directive will establish phases for reopening based on the time since a last outbreak, as well as establishing strong baseline infection-control measures, requirements for PPE stockpiling and requirements for resident and staff testing - including weekly coronavirus tests for all staff.
DISNEY WORLD HOURS
Starting in September, Disney World will shorten its operating hours.
HOWELL HOUSE PARTY ARREST
One person is facing charges for allegedly hosting a massive party in New Jersey. Pictures show police responding to the crowds at the home in Howell on Sunday. According to police, 300 people attended the pop-up party.
CDC MIS-C CONCERNS
The Centers for Disease Control has growing concerns about the coronavirus' effect on children. The agency believes that about 600 children have come down with a rare illness that is linked to COVID-19. Experts say multi-system inflammatory syndrome attacks a child's vital organs. It's been found in kids in more than 40 states, as well as the District of Columbia. Of those 600 children, 10 have passed away. Doctors also say Latino and Black children are especially coming down with the mysterious illness -- they make up nearly three-quarters of all the cases.
NYC CHECKPOINTS LIST
New York City is continuing to hold checkpoints at various locations to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
