Coronavirus Live Updates: NY hospitals record new low, fake face mask ID cards on rise

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Department of Justice says an increasing number of people in California are going to great lengths to avoid wearing a face covering in public places.

They say fake IDs that claim the person has a medical reason not to wear a mask are turning up big time.

There are legitimate exemptions such as having a disability where a mask could cause problems, but the Justice Department says more and more businesses are being shown fraudulent identification cards as an excuse.

The Department of Justice has even released a warning to be on alert for "fraudulent face mask IDs," noting their use has been on the rise.

On Saturday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced hospitalizations have dropped to 523, a new low since March 17. Cuomo also announced a new record high number of COVID-19 tests of 88,668 were reported to the state.

New York State's percentage of people testing positive was at 0.83%, making it the eighth straight day the percentage positive for coronavirus was under 1%.

Metropolitan Museum of Art announces reopening plans
The Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed Friday that it will reopen to visitors on August 29. The announcement came after State and City officials approved the reopening of museums and cultural institutions in New York City beginning August 24. The Met will offer preview days for Members on August 27 and 28. The Met Cloisters is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, September 12.

Columbia University: all undergraduate courses will be virtual
All undergraduate courses at Columbia University in the fall will be virtual, the school's President Lee Bollinger announced Friday. Additionally, about 40% of all graduate courses will be hybrid or in-person. "Though six weeks ago we thought that we could safely house 60 percent of Columbia College and Engineering undergraduates in our residence halls, today we have concluded that we must drastically scale back the number of students we can accommodate in residence on campus, thereby limiting residential-style living only to Columbia College and SEAS undergraduates who must be present on campus due to personal or academic circumstances. Housing arrangements for School of General Studies undergraduates will remain unchanged. We will continue to evaluate undergraduate housing options for the spring term," Bollinger said.

NJ governor confirms mail-in voting for November election
Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday that the November election in New Jersey will be held mostly with mail-in ballots. He says just like the coronavirus, mail-in voting is sticking around.

City Council members want to delay NYC in-person learning
Several New York City Council members are now calling for a delay in reopening public schools in the city. They want to postpone in-person teaching until they say adequate funding and resources are identified to safely reopen schools, and they're also questioning the city's plan to put a nurse in every school building.

LI families hold rally protesting for in-person learning
Some parents and students on Long Island believe their school districts are not trying hard enough to offer five full days of in-person instruction this fall. Parents and students in Lindenhurst held a rally on Friday, calling upon the school district to offer a full instructional in-person schedule.

California becomes first state to report 600K COVID-19 cases
California has become the first state in the nation to surpass 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. As of Friday morning, Johns Hopkins University recorded 603,072 confirmed cases in the state. The grim milestone comes as California continues to straighten out the a data glitch on July 25 that left 295,000 health records - many of them COVID-19 tests - unprocessed.

CDC forecast predicts death toll could reach 200,000 by Labor Day
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted in its latest forecast that the U.S. coronavirus death toll could reach 200,000 by Labor Day as children across the country head back to school. Its national ensemble forecast predicts that 4,200 to 10,600 new COVID-19 deaths will be reported for the week ending on Sept. 5 and that 180,000 to 200,000 total COVID-19 deaths will be reported by that date.

Brooklyn couple's dazzling date nights shine light during pandemic
