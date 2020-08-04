Coronavirus Live Updates: UN says 1B children affected by school closures worldwide

In addition, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that at least 40 million children worldwide have missed out on education "in their critical pre-school year." As a result, he warned that the world faces "a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities."
Meantime, the state of Rhode Island was added to the Tri-State travel quarantine list.
NYC has a changing of the guards at the helm of health commissioner. Dr. Oxiris Barbot resigned, and Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Dr. Dave A. Chokshi as Commissioner of the City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
Mayor de Blasio also announced Tuesday that the city's infection rate was a low 1%.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that there were three COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday, with no deaths in NYC for a third straight day.
Here are more of today's headlines:
RUTGERS CASES DOUBLE
The number of cases connected with the Rutgers University football team has nearly doubled. Reports say there are now 28 players plus multiple staff members with the virus, which is up from 15 last week.
Rutgers players returned for voluntary workouts in June. Two players tested positive during the first round of testing. The program has since halted workouts.
NADAL A NO-GO FOR US OPEN
Defending champion Rafael Nadal says he will not play at 2020 US Open, cites COVID-19 pandemic.
After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 4, 2020
NJ CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WON'T REOPEN IN FALL
In response to the urgent need to address enrollment loss and growing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Schools of the Archdiocese of Newark has announced that five elementary schools will not reopen this fall and three elementary schools will consolidate with nearby school communities.
TRI-STATE QUARANTINE TRAVEL LIST
The state of Rhode Island was added to the Tri-State travel quarantine list, as Delaware and DC were removed from the list. There are currently 35 states and territories on the list.
RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR CANCELED
The Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York City is canceled for the first time ever. The 2020 production starring the famed Radio City Rockettes is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic. MSG Entertainment released a statement saying,
"We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase."
FAUCI SAYS IN CT, IT'S IMPORTANT FOR SCHOOLS TO REOPEN
Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a coronavirus briefing with Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont Monday that he thinks it is important for schools to reopen, but the primary consideration should be the safety of the children and teachers. Fauci said in order for this to happen, the schools have to make sure they're doing the right things to prevent an outbreak. He also covered an array of topics, including mask safety, proper hygiene, types of spread, testing and reiterated a vaccine potentially becoming available toward the end of the year in 2021.
NJ TRANSIT CASH FARES RESUME
New Jersey Transit resumed collecting cash fares on Monday and permitting front-door boarding on buses.
Protective barriers were installed in many buses to separate the drivers and customers. Buses that still don't have the barrier installed will still use rear-door boarding.
Riders are encouraged to buy tickets before boarding via the NJ Transit app or ticket vending machines. Everyone on board must wear a mask.
ZERO CORONAVIRUS DEATHS IN NASSAU COUNTY
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said there has not been a coronavirus death in a week. However, she said they have seen a slight uptick in the percent testing positive.
"We've been through this crisis long enough to know deaths are a lagging indicator," Curran said.
CUOMO BLASTS TRUMP'S COVID RESPONSE
Governor Cuomo blasted President Trump and the federal government's COVID-19 response saying they should "hit the reset button." He listed a series of mistakes he said that the president made during the pandemic and said, "This was a colossal blunder, shame on all of you." Cuomo urged President Trump to take the virus seriously and said that he needs to "start with the truth." The governor compared the president's handling of the pandemic to the Vietnam War.
MORE BARS ISSUED SUMMONSES IN NY
The NY State Liquor Authority and state police are doing double duty and suspended the licenses of 19 more bars in New York. Governor Cuomo said, "We have a problem with young people and lack of compliance. We have a problem especially at bars and restaurants." Over the weekend, SLA visited 3,047 establishments and issued 106 violations. "All this to say to the bars and restaurants, follow the rules. Because if you dont follow the rules, chances are someone is going to be there to watch and check. If you are following the rules fine, if you are not following the rules, if I were you, I'd be worried. And thats the way it should be," Cuomo said.
NJ TIGHTENS RESTRICTIONS ON INDOOR GATHERINGS
New Jersey's statewide rate of transmission has nearly doubled over the last month to nearly 1.48. As a result, the state is retightening the restriction on indoor gatherings. Until further notice, indoor gatherings are now limited to 25% of a room's capacity with a MAXIMUM of 25 persons, down from 100.
Governor Murphy also announced face coverings will be required for all students at all times while inside a school building, regardless of social distancing, unless doing so would inhibit the individual's health.
WHO WILL BE FIRST IN LINE FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE?
Who gets to be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine? U.S. health authorities hope by late next month to have some draft guidance on how to ration initial doses, but it's a vexing decision.
US IS 'IN A NEW PHASE' OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BIRX WARNS
White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a "new phase" for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.
7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address