Coronavirus Live Updates: UN says 1B children affected by school closures worldwide

EMBED >More News Videos Governor Cuomo called on the president to "hit the reset button."

EMBED >More News Videos 7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED >More News Videos New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The United Nations chief says the coronavirus pandemic has led to the largest disruption of education in history, with schools closed in more than 160 countries in mid-July affecting more than 1 billion students.In addition, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that at least 40 million children worldwide have missed out on education "in their critical pre-school year." As a result, he warned that the world faces "a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities.""We are at a defining moment for the world's children and young people," Guterres said in a video message and a 26-page policy briefing. "The decisions that governments and partners take now will have lasting impact on hundreds of millions of young people, and on the development prospects of countries for decades to come." Guterres called for the reopening of schools once the local transmission of the virus is under control.Meantime, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that the city's infection rate was a low 1%. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday's hospitalizations and ICU numbers were the lowest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.He said 536 were hospitalized, while ICU numbers were down to 136. The Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York City is canceled for the first time ever. The 2020 production starring the famed Radio City Rockettes is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic. MSG Entertainment released a statement saying,"We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase."Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a coronavirus briefing with Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont Monday that he thinks it is important for schools to reopen , but the primary consideration should be the safety of the children and teachers. Fauci said in order for this to happen, the schools have to make sure they're doing the right things to prevent an outbreak. He also covered an array of topics, including mask safety, proper hygiene, types of spread, testing and reiterated a vaccine potentially becoming available toward the end of the year in 2021.New Jersey Transit resumed collecting cash fares on Monday and permitting front-door boarding on buses.Protective barriers were installed in many buses to separate the drivers and customers. Buses that still don't have the barrier installed will still use rear-door boarding.Riders are encouraged to buy tickets before boarding via the NJ Transit app or ticket vending machines. Everyone on board must wear a mask.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said there has not been a coronavirus death in a week. However, she said they have seen a slight uptick in the percent testing positive."We've been through this crisis long enough to know deaths are a lagging indicator," Curran said.Governor Cuomo blasted President Trump and the federal government's COVID-19 response saying they should "hit the reset button." He listed a series of mistakes he said that the president made during the pandemic and said, "This was a colossal blunder, shame on all of you." Cuomo urged President Trump to take the virus seriously and said that he needs to "start with the truth." The governor compared the president's handling of the pandemic to the Vietnam War.The NY State Liquor Authority and state police are doing double duty and suspended the licenses of 19 more bars in New York. Governor Cuomo said, "We have a problem with young people and lack of compliance. We have a problem especially at bars and restaurants." Over the weekend, SLA visited 3,047 establishments and issued 106 violations. "All this to say to the bars and restaurants, follow the rules. Because if you dont follow the rules, chances are someone is going to be there to watch and check. If you are following the rules fine, if you are not following the rules, if I were you, I'd be worried. And thats the way it should be," Cuomo said.New Jersey's statewide rate of transmission has nearly doubled over the last month to nearly 1.48. As a result, the state is retightening the restriction on indoor gatherings . Until further notice, indoor gatherings are now limited to 25% of a room's capacity with a MAXIMUM of 25 persons, down from 100.Governor Murphy also announced face coverings will be required for all students at all times while inside a school building, regardless of social distancing, unless doing so would inhibit the individual's health.The cost of COVID-19 is more than some businesses can afford. This year, there have been many name-brand retailers, local shops and restaurants declaring bankruptcy or closing altogether Meanwhile, there have been more than 4.6 million cases of the coronavirus across the United States. Texas has surpassed New York in the total number of coronavirus cases.The CDC is now predicting nearly 30,000 more deaths nationwide from the virus in the next three weeks.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 9,000 restaurants were taking part in the city's "Open Restaurants" program that allows them to offer outdoor dining and assistance to employees. The city estimates it has saved some 80,000 jobs with the program. The mayor said it would return in June 1, 2021 to further help restaurants in New York City. New York City submitted an "outline," not a plan, to reopen its public schools in the fall , a top advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, as the governor reiterated that parents and teachers will not go into school buildings without a detailed plan. Cuomo advisor Jim Malatras said that it "looks like an outline, not a plan," noting it was just 30 pages, while smaller school districts submitted much lengthier plans.Who gets to be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine? U.S. health authorities hope by late next month to have some draft guidance on how to ration initial doses , but it's a vexing decision. White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a "new phase" for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.