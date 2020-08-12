COVID-19 Updates: Uptick of coronavirus cases in Sunset Park

Meantime, with a coronavirus vaccine still months off, companies are rushing to test what may be the next best thing: drugs that deliver antibodies to fight the virus right away, without having to train the immune system to make them.
NY COMIC CON GOES DIGITAL
New York Comic Con is moving into a virtual reality this year. They are teaming up with YouTube to still hold the event, but by bringing it into fans' homes. The annual convention is normally held at the Javits Center in October. The virtual New York Comic Con will take place October 8-11.
ANTIBODY TREATMENTS
The antibody treatment drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19. If they proved effective and if a vaccine doesn't materialize or protect as hoped, the drugs might eventually be considered for wider use, perhaps for teachers or other groups. They're also being tested as treatments, to help the immune system and prevent severe symptoms or death.
One company, Eli Lilly, has already started manufacturing its antibody drug, betting that studies now underway will give positive results.
Another company that developed an antibody drug cocktail against Ebola - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - now is testing one for coronavirus.
Others working on antibody drugs include Amgen and Adaptive Biotechnologies. The Singapore biotech company Tychan Pte Ltd. also is testing an antibody drug and has similar products in development for Zika virus and yellow fever.
NY SCHOOL'S SUCCESS WITH IN-PERSON LEARNING
Blythdale's Children Hospital has 0 coronavirus cases since starting in-person learning in early-July
LIQUOR LICENSES SUSPENSIONS
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state has suspended liquor licenses for 38 additional bars in New York City and on Long Island after finding egregious violations of pandemic-related executive orders.
BIG TEN CANCELS FALL SPORTS
The Big Ten Conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
STATES ADDED TO TRI-STATE QUARANTINE LIST
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have added two states and a territory to the list of areas from which travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days, while four states have been removed.
NEW YORK JOBS CEO COUNCIL
Thirty of the largest employers in New York City have committed to hire 100,000 New Yorkers by 2030. 25,000 of those will be CUNY students. The program is partnering with CUNY and NYC DOE.
HELP FOR NYC TENANTS AND SMALL BUSINESSES
New York City unveiled the Tenant Protection Portal to help keep city residents in their homes who may be in danger of eviction. "If you need help, this is the place to go to get that help," Mayor de Blasio said. You can either visit https://www.nyc.gov/TenantResourcePortal or call 311. The city is also bringing back its Commercial Lease Assistance Program. $1.5 million of funding has been restored to help small businesses by offering them free legal support.
CASES REPORTED AGAIN IN NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. Ardern said Auckland, the nation's largest city, will be moved to Alert Level 3 from midday Wednesday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home and bars and many other businesses will be closed.
RUSSIA REGISTERS VACCINE
Russia on Tuesday became the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism. President Vladimir Putin said that one of his daughters has already been inoculated. Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials - which normally last for months and involve thousands of people - could backfire.
HOW THE VIRUS SPREADS INDOORS
It's a fierce debate taking place across the Tri-State Area and the country right now, whether students and teachers should be heading back to the classroom and how it can be done safely. For the first time, we're getting a glimpse of what you can't see in the air -- how viruses spread indoors. Researchers at the University of Minnesota did a first of its kind study showing how viruses can spread indoors and how filtering germs out of the room can be maximized depending on where the ventilation system is located.
NYC CHECKPOINTS LIST
New York City is continuing to hold checkpoints at various locations to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
