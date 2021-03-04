Connecticut coronavirus update: Lamont to release 'cautious reopening' plan

The plan will include guidelines for stores, restaurants, retail, and personal services.
Governor Ned Lamont will also announce changes to the state's travel advisory. "We'll be opening up the travel a little bit more," he said.
This comes after Lamont defended Connecticut's age-based vaccine rollout, citing its high vaccination rates.
"Simplicity means equity and it also is in the interest of public health. By categorizing by age, that prioritizes public health," he said.
So far, 75% of people over the age of 75 are vaccinated in the state and 52% of people ages 65-74 are vaccinated.
Connecticut is in the top five of states nationally for percent of the population vaccinated.
