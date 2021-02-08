Coronavirus NY: FEMA to provide funeral relief for low-income families

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9598258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10318315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Biden says will not wait for GOP lawmakers to get behind the COVID-19 relief package.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) will help pay for COVID-related funeral and burial costs incurred by low-income families.The money will be available by application only to New York families in need. Families can be reimbursed for funeral and burial costs up to $7,000.Details of the new program were unveiled by the two lawmakers at a joint news conference Monday morning in Queens.The initiative is being funded through a $2 billion national pot of disaster funds that now includes $260 million specifically for New Yorkers.The funding is aimed at alleviating some of the suffering undergone by families across New York, particularly in hard-hit communities of color, and low-income communities like Corona, Queens, which was the epicenter of the pandemic when in first hit.