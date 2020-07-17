Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 4 Monday with modifications

Governor Andrew Cuomo had said Thursday that if New York City enters Phase 4 on Monday, it would not include any additional indoor activities.
"We are still seeing issues, not just in the bars and restaurants, but all across the country. Inside, interior spaces, air-conditioned spaces, where the virus is tending to spread. So, we will take that precaution in New York City," he said.
A decision expected by 4:00 p.m. on Friday from Cuomo.
NJ RELIEF FUNDS
NJ Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation providing his administration with the full authority to borrow essential funds to secure the core services the state will rely upon as the pandemic ends.
Murphy also created the Governor's Disaster Recovery Office. This office will serve as the center point of contact and coordination for COVID-19 recovery programs funded through the CARES Act and other sources of federal funds.
A COVID-19 Compliance Task Force will be headed by the NJ Comptroller Kevin Walsh to:
- Review all COVID-related procurements above a certain dollar threshold
- Ensure internal controls
- Provide compliance training to all agencies receiving COVID-19 funds
PHASE 4 NYC
"The good news is we are on track for Phase 4," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He then outlined all of the modifications and changes. Indoor dining, museums, and malls will not reopen yet. "Not yet," the mayor said. Outdoor activities like zoos and botanical gardens can reopen at 33% capacity. There are now 40 more blocks of Open Streets, including in Chinatown, to help restaurants offer more outdoor dining on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING NYC
Alternate Side Parking will resume on July 20, for the week. People will not need to move their vehicle multiple times, just on the last day listed on their side of the street on posted signs.
TRAVELING NURSES REFLECT
More than 4,000 travel nurses came to New York City to work in public hospitals at the height of the pandemic. Now that they're back home, some of them are reflecting on what they experienced and speaking out about what more could be done to help protect patients and front line workers in case a second outbreak happens.
NEW YORK DELAYS START OF HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) voted to delay the official start date of the fall 2020 sports season, cancel the fall 2020 Regional and State Championships and prepare to implement a condensed season schedule in January 2021 if high
school sports remain prohibited throughout 2020 due to COVID-19. The decision came at the recommendation of the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force.
NY CRACKDOWN ON BARS, RESTAURANTS
Governor Cuomo announced Thursday a new "three strikes" policy that will require bars and restaurants to close after they receive three citations for failing to follow rules, including mask-wearing and keeping people 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Cuomo said the state's fielding thousands of complaints on top of "significant evidence of failure to comply" among restaurants and businesses, particularly downstate. He said "egregious violations" can still result in the immediate loss of a liquor license, and warned that the state would post names of restaurants and bars in violation.
FLORIDA DEATHS
Florida reports 156 deaths in one day on Thursday, a new record for the state. The Florida Department of Health reports 315,775 total cases of COVID-19 for an increase of 13,965. That's its second highest ever.
Of 309 facilities being tracked, Florida has 54 hospitals with no available ICU beds and 32 hospitals with just one available ICU bed, according to the state's Agency for Healthcare Administration.
CHILDCARE IN NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that 100,000 children will be able to benefit from free childcare as kids go back to school in September. Due to the blended learning option, some children will need care on days that they are not in school learning. PPE will be provided to the children and care providers.
US, UK, CANADA ACCUSE RUSSIA OF HACKING CORONAVIRUS VACCINE TRIALS
The three nations alleged Thursday that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear and said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development. The persistent and ongoing attacks are seen by intelligence officials as an effort to steal intellectual property, rather than to disrupt research.
RNC SCALES BACK CONVENTION
Next month's Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, will be scaled back, according to a letter obtained by ABC News.
Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter to party members Thursday morning informing them of the new plans.
TARGET MANDATES MASKS
Target has joined a list of the nation's largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike. The policy will go into effect Aug. 1. More than 80% of Target's 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations. Target said Thursday that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them. The nation's largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday. Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl's and Kroger Co. also have put mandatory face shield rules in place.
HIGH LINE PARK REOPENS
New York City's High Line Park reopens in the Meatpacking District on Thursday at Noon. Social distancing markers are in place. People wishing to visit need to make a reservation online.
NEWARK MASKS UP
Starting Thursday, police in Newark will begin issuing summonses to those who do not wear a mask in outdoor public spaces. It is part of the "Mask up, Newark!" promotion from the mayor and public safety director.
The rule follows an executive order from Governor Phil Murphy.
