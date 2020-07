COVID Live Updates: Beach restrictions, cluster linked to party in NJ

EMBED >More News Videos Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

EMBED >More News Videos New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nassau County said it's forced to enact some restrictions in Long Beach due to overcrowding. Meantime, a cluster of coronavirus cases may be linked to a party in New Jersey.The indicators continued to hold steady in New York City on Wednesday with 2% of people being tested for the coronavirus testing positive.In Nassau County, Long Beach will begin shutting down its beach starting at 8 p.m. Thursday and barricade the boardwalk at 9 p.m., in response to last weekend's large crowds and dozens of water rescues. Police and lifeguards will begin closing entrances to the beach between Neptune Boulevard and New York Avenue, the main boardwalk stretch, and delivering warnings at 7:45 p.m.Health officials in New Jersey are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases all linked to a house party. The cluster of approximately 20 COVID-19 cases are connected through a house party on West Front Street in Middletown on July 11th. All of these new cases are teens between the ages of 15 and 19. Middletown Health officials say they are running into resistance while trying to track the cases.Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Wednesday that the U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop. The U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said.Lawmakers launched a new initiative that reimburses diners who visit Hempstead restaurants for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Customers will get a 50% reimbursement on all meals up to $60 per person when ordering takeout, delivery, drive-through or dine-in establishments.Larry Kelly, known to his friends as Miracle Larry, finally went home from the hospital on Wednesday . For 51 days, a ventilator kept him alive. Just days after going into the hospital, doctors told his wife she should say her goodbyes. But Kelly never gave up and neither did his doctors.Facilities that are licensed health clubs can only open their indoor areas for 1-on-1, individualized training. However, yoga and pilates studios which are not licensed health clubs fall under the definition of "indoor recreation." They can only open to 25% of capacity, must observe social distancing, and all participants and instructors must be masked.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced hospitalizations were down Tuesday to 714, a new low since March 18. The state also reported nine deaths and 1.04 percent of tests came back positive.California's confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. John's Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York. However, New York's 32,250 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and four times more than California's tally, and its rate of confirmed infections of about 2,100 per 100,000 people is twice California's rate.