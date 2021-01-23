COVID Live Updates: 150-200 National Guard members sent to inauguration test positive for coronavirus

A total of 25,000 National Guard men and women were deployed to Washington in the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Hundreds of troops were forced out of the Capitol and into a nearby parking lot in close quarters the day after the inauguration.
That same U.S. official said the number of positive tests could still rise in the coming days.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
2nd dose of Moderna vaccine to be administered in NJ
The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to some people in New Jersey Saturday.
Schools in Montclair, New Jersey will not open Monday
Schools in Montclair, New Jersey will not open on Monday for hybrid and in-person learning, due to the inability to properly staff, the superintendent announced. All students in all grades will remain fully remote and will continue to follow their original schedules. The school will be working with a third-party mediator this weekend to facilitate an agreement.
Former Mets skipper Davey Johnson hospitalized with COVID
Former New York Mets manager Davey Johnson has been hospitalized in Florida with COVID, according to Mets PR. The former manager led the Amazins to their last World Series title in 1986.
Thinking of Davey Johnson who is in a Florida hospital bed battling Covid. His leadership, determination and spirit led the @Mets to the 1986 championship. No one will battle Covid like him. We are pulling for you, Davey.— Jay Horwitz (@Jay_HorwitzPR) January 22, 2021
High-risk sports could resume in NY in February
High-risk sports can restart in New York State on Feb. 1 if local health departments approve. This includes basketball, wrestling, hockey, volleyball, football and lacrosse. However, whether or not they resume will rely on factors such as if there have been more cases of the more transmissible COVID variant, the local rates of COVID positivity and the ability to monitor and enforce compliance. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says that schools can resume sports in the county.
NY hospitalization rate of increase is slowing
The rate of increase of patients being admitted to New York hospitals for treatment for COVID-19 is slowing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. Cuomo called it "good news," but cautioned that the more contagious variants discovered in other parts of the world remain a threat and could cause cases to spike again. COVID hospitalizations stood at 8,846, down from 9,055 the day before and has now dropped by more than 400 over the past two days.
Today's update on the numbers:— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 22, 2021
Total COVID hospitalizations are at 8,846.
Of the 268,001 tests reported yesterday, 15,144 were positive (5.65% of total).
Sadly, there were 165 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/0ewehBN9XM
NYC and state could run out of vaccines Friday
93% of the state's vaccine supply now exhausted, both the city and the state are on pace to run out of vaccines.
There are 300,000 shots waiting in storage for second doses.
The city is now considering giving them as first doses for those still waiting and backfilling the supply and delaying by a few weeks the second shot for those who already gotten the first.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question