COVID Live Updates: CA copes with strict lockdowns, FDA considers Pfizer's vaccine

The FDA meets this week to discuss approving Pfizer's vaccine.
The Trump administration says by mid-January, up to 24 million Americans will get vaccinated including health workers and nursing home residents.
In the meantime, more than 1,000 lives are being lost every day.
NY plans more restrictions amid rising hospitalizations
Governor Cuomo said that if the regional hospitalization rate does not stabilize in five days, indoor dining in New York City will close. In the rest of the state, indoor dining will go to 25% if it doesn't improve. The New York State Health Department ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25%. Gov Cuomo revealed the metric that will close regions down: "If after a surge and flex region's 7-day average hospitalization growth rate shows that within three weeks the region will hit critical hospital capacity, we enact NY Pause." Critical is considered 90% of the hospital capacity.
Shipping crunch drives shoppers into stores -- putting them at a higher COVID-19 risk, experts say
As we close in on Christmas, many are facing a holiday shopping dilemma -- can they safely go to a store if online gifts can't get shipped in time?
"Make the switch to doing your retail shopping, by home delivery, or by curbside pickup," says Worcester Medical Director Dr. Michael Hirsh. "Every trip that you take outside of your bubble and is a risk."
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge at the busiest time of year for travel and retail, the CDC warns of high-level transmission, calling shopping in person a higher risk.
New Jersey hits record number of cases as new restrictions start for outdoor gatherings
A new outdoor gathering limit went into effect in New Jersey on Monday as the state reported more than 6,000 new cases on Sunday. That's the highest number of cases in a single day since the pandemic began.
The new gathering limit that went into effect Monday morning drops the number of those who can gather from 150 people to 25 people.
Protest planned at Staten Island bar after general manager's arrest, officer injured
A protest is planned for Monday in support of a Staten Island bar that has continued to defy shutdown orders. The general manager was arrested again after allegedly driving off and injuring an officer.
The arrest happened just after midnight Sunday when Mac's Public House in Grant City welcomed customers once again. The attorney for Danny Presti, the general manager of the bar, says his client was arrested for the second time in less than a week and spent the night in jail.
NYC Schools reopen for young students
After being shut down due to rising rates throughout the city, New York City Schools reopen Monday for 3K, Pre-K, and K-5 students. Special education students return on Thursday. The city is now scrapping the previous trigger point of 3% city positivity, but every parent must sign a testing consent form for their child.
MLB, teams sue insurance providers citing billions in COVID-19 losses without fans
Major League Baseball and all 30 of its teams are suing their insurance providers, citing billions of dollars in losses during the 2020 season played almost entirely without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The suit, filed in October in California Superior Court in Alameda County, was obtained Friday by The Associated Press. It says providers AIG, Factory Mutual and Interstate Fire and Casualty Company have refused to pay claims made by MLB despite the league's "all-risk" policy purchases.
Survey: More than half of FDNY firefighters say they will refuse COVID vaccine
First responders on the front lines will have access to a COVID vaccine in just a few weeks, but a recent survey revealed that more than half of FDNY firefighters will refuse a COVID vaccine.
The survey polled over 2,000 members and around 55 percent of them said they would not get vaccinated. On Sunday, union representatives spoke about their findings.
NJ police shut down 2 after-hours clubs
Police in New Jersey's largest city shut down two illegal clubs. Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said one of the clubs operated inside Akimekedo Restaurant on Main Street in Paterson. The restaurant would turn into an after-hours club selling alcohol without a license and with a DJ playing loud music, Speziale said.
