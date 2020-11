COVID Live Updates: CT imposes new $10K fine on businesses that break coronavirus rules

Here are more of today's headlines:

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has imposed a steep new $10,000 fine on businesses that break the state's coronavirus rules. The Democratic governor said Wednesday that the heftier fine is needed because some businesses have flagrantly violated the rules, and there are concerns for worker and customer safety during the holiday shopping season.The new fine will replace the current $500 penalty beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Local officials say one problem is the small number of restaurants that have been cited for essentially operating as bars, which have been ordered closed during the pandemic.The United Food and Commercial Workers Internatiol Union announced an agreement with ShopRite on hazard pay for nearly 50,000 union grocery workers in the Tri-State area. The deal between the workers' union and the grocery chain will provide retro-active pay for working through the pandemic. The union represents over a million workers nationwide.New Jersey announced Wednesday it is leaving what was formerly known at the Tri-State Travel Advisory. New York moved to a new system several weeks ago, and Connecticut is now the only state left."As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate throughout our nation, New Jersey will no longer utilize previously outlined metrics to inform its travel advisory," Governor Phil Murphy said. "Given the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 for both residents who travel outside the state and for visitors into the state, New Jersey continues to strongly discourage all non-essential interstate travel at this time. Travelers and residents returning from any U.S. state or territory beyond the immediate region (New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware) should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging for the CDC recommended period, which is currently 14 days. The Department of Health will issue additional information in the coming days regarding travel precautions. Individuals should continue to abide by the state's current guidance until a new policy is issued."A group of seniors at a nursing and rehabilitation facility on Long Island were treated to their own "Macy's" Thanksgiving parade Wednesday, complete with large balloons. The health care staff and their patients at Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing said they were disappointed to hear that the traditional Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wouldn't be happening as usual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Knowing how much the patients at Excel enjoy watching it and that they cannot be with their families this year, the staff decided to organize their own parade for the facility.A 10-day stay-at-home advisory took effect in Newark Wednesday , with city leaders hoping to curb rising COVID-19 cases heading into the holiday weekend. Mayor Ras Baraka says the city will close streets in the Ironbound district to non-residents from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., and people will only be allowed to pass through if they show proof of residency. He is encouraging "everybody close down" and get tested during the holiday period, with the stay-at-home advisory lasting until Friday, December 4.Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris on Wednesday announced three financial assistance programs available for small businesses in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. The programs -- the NYC LMI Storefront Loan, the Interest Rate Reduction Grant, and the Strategic Impact COVID-19 Commercial District Support Grant -- will provide critical resources to small businesses to help them build back and grow beyond the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted minority communities, and more than 60,000 businesses in these communities -- restaurants, retail stores, salons, daycares, and more -- have been historically blocked from accessing capital and face a higher risk of closing.New York City Mayor de Blasio said public schools will reopen to students "school by school" with rolling plans to be announced next week . Public schools have been closed since the city hit a 3% positivity rate last week."We will find a way back through this pandemic because we've proven we can keep schools safe, but we will have to come back in a different way given some of the challenges we are facing with this second wave bearing down on us," de Blasio said. "Next week we will put forward that plan. It will take a lot of engagement with parents. We will need a lot of help from parents, but we know parents want their kids back in school. They will be our partners."The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on this year amid the coronavirus pandemic , but it will be very different than normal. The Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the biggest traditions nationwide, and the company had previously said the parade will be "re-imagined," similar to the way the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks were over the summer. The 94th edition of the iconic event will usher in the holiday season with a televised celebration featuring giant character balloons, animated floats, incredible street performances, musical acts, and the one-and-only Santa Claus -- but there will be no audience or media with millions watching safely at home.This is shaping up to be the busiest travel weekend of 2020, but those numbers are still way down from what we are used to seeing. In fact, according to the Port Authority, officials are expecting a 71% decrease in the number of air travelers through New York's major airports this Thanksgiving travel weekend. Still, that's about 500,000 people traveling over the next several days by air through the New York area.The Black Friday experience will be different for shoppers around the country this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. That is also true at malls and stores across the New York area, all of which have COVID-19 restrictions in place. Black Friday will be a one-day-only event, and when shoppers return to the malls for the holiday shopping season, they will be met with social distancing restrictions and lots of hand sanitizer. The traditional start of the holiday shopping system had expanded to Thanksgiving evening in recent years, but the pandemic forced most retailers to cede Thanksgiving back to families and open their stores early Friday.The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to 778,000 , evidence that the U.S. economy and job market remain under strain as coronavirus cases surge and colder weather heighten the risks. The Labor Department's report Wednesday said jobless claims climbed from 748,000 the week before. Before the virus struck hard in mid-March, weekly claims typically amounted to roughly 225,000. They shot up to 6.9 million during one week in March before dropping yet remain historically high more than eight months later, with many businesses unable to fully reopen. The number of people who are continuing to receive traditional unemployment benefits is now 6.1 million, up from fewer than 1.7 million a year ago. Still, that figure had been declining for months. It shows that more Americans are finding jobs and no longer receiving unemployment aid. But it also indicates that many jobless people have used up their state unemployment aid - which typically expires after six months - and have transitioned to a federal extended benefits program that lasts 13 more weeks.You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone