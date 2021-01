COVID Live Updates: Dr. Fauci says people with virus should wait 90 days for vaccine

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The CDC projects up to 438,000 deaths could be reported by January 30th.So far, just over 361,000 deaths have been reported.This comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci said people who had COVID-19 should wait 90 days after infection before they get vaccinated.The comments are contrast to the widespread public health guidance that even people who have had the virus should get the vaccine whenever it's available to them.Dr. Fauci says he believes waiting the 90 days would prevent interference between natural antibodies and the vaccine.If you qualify, you can now register for appointments online for COVID vaccinations at distribution sites opening in New York City this weekend The sites will run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on his claim that the state is slowing down the process.Mayor Bill de Blasio again called on the state for more flexibility on who could receive the COVID-19 vaccine. All of the city's indicators remained well above their thresholds. The positivity rate in the city stands at 9.21%.The first mega sites will open Friday at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County and the Rowan College of South Jersey.Gov. Phil Murphy announced New Jersey police and fire professionals can receive their vaccinations effective Thursday. They are technically part of the phase 1b category, as stated in New Jersey's 182-page plan for vaccine distribution, but the state is able to open vaccination to them based on available supply. They will be the first in the 1b category to get the vaccine.Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it appears there is evidence that the COVID variant in Saratoga Springs was actually connected to U.K. travel. He said "if we had tested people from the U.K. before they got here, we wouldn't have had the U.K. travel spread."Cuomo is requesting U.S. Customs and Border Protection to test anyone coming in from out-of-country. He asked them to either require international travelers arriving at NY airports show they were tested before admission or allow the port authority staff to request of people coming through customs to request whether or not they were tested."It's just that simple and it makes total common sense," he said. "We have a UK strain case that we found in Saratoga. Dr. Zucker has been very aggressive in contact tracing."More vaccination sites are set to open across New York today, as the state expands its COVID-19 vaccine program The move comes with word that 30 percent of New York City's healthcare workers are choosing not to get vaccinated. One of the current vaccination sites is the Gotham Health clinic, located not far from Yankee Stadium in the Melrose section of the Bronx.Amazon is trying to make it easier for people to get tested for COVID-19 from the comfort of their own home.The FDA authorized testing kit called Dxterity is now available on the tech company's website.One kit is currently available for $110, or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.Percent Positive by Zip Code in NYC