COVID Live Updates: FDA will not approve cutting vaccine doses from 2 to 1

The FDA says protection after a single dose of the vaccine has been misinterpreted.
It comes as the UK recommends giving as many people as possible the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and delaying the second dose for as long as possible.
That vaccine has not yet been authorized in the US.
New variant found in New York
Gov. Cuomo announced a case of the new COVID variant has been identified in Saratoga, New York. The case is a man who works at a jewelry store and three other people associated with the store have tested positive for COVID, but it is not yet clear if those three cases are the new strain or not.
The store is N Fox Jewelers on Broadway in Saratoga Springs and anyone who visited the store is asked to get a test. The man with the variant did not travel, so Cuomo says evidence suggests it is in the community.
Schools can stay open in NY, even if over 9%
Governor Cuomo said that if the region goes over 9% positivity, schools can stay open if the testing in schools shows they are below the community average. It will be up to school districts to decide if they want to keep schools open. Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he would keep schools in NYC open. Still, some schools chose to close despite the announcement.
Nassau County opens vaccine distribution center
Nassau County is opening its first COVID-19 vaccination distribution center on Tuesday at Nassau Community College.
Vaccines will be available to those who fit New York State's criteria.
Mayor de Blasio sends VP Pence letter outlining vaccine requests
On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio sent Vice President Mike Pence a letter outlining the city's vaccine requests to the federal government. Among the written requests include support for increased speed of vaccine manufacturing to increase overall supply and the allocation of additional vaccine doses to the city and other nearby areas. In addition the mayor is also asking for the government to provide greater advance notice of dose allocation quantity and delivery schedule for planning purposes.
Select NJ ShopRite Pharmacies distributing COVID vaccines
ShopRite announced Monday that 39 select pharmacies in New Jersey are set to administer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers as part of its partnership with the state , the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ShopRite pharmacies are following the federal government's distribution schedule, and are taking a phased approach to the vaccine's distribution, focusing on those individuals at highest risk of exposure. In this first phase, persons working in the healthcare profession are prioritized to receive the vaccine.
Alex Trebek urges 'Jeopardy!' viewers to open hearts to COVID victims
In a message taped for what turned out to be his final week as "Jeopardy!" host, Alex Trebek urged the game show's viewers to honor the season of giving by helping victims of the coronavirus epidemic.
Trebek's plea aired in the opening moments of the show that aired on Monday.
Sandy Hook massacre 1st responder dies of COVID-19
One of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre has died of COVID-19.
Connecticut State Police announced that retired Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon #705 of Brooklyn, Connecticut, died of the virus on Jan. 2. Dragon served as a state trooper until 2018 when he began working as a police dispatcher in Foster, Rhode Island.
Newark school official demanding for COVID testing before in-person learning begins
A top teacher official in New Jersey is demanding all teachers and at least the students from middle school and up, be tested for COVID-19 before any in-school instruction happens. President of the Newark Teachers Union John Abeigon says nobody wants to get back more than teachers, but only in a safe situation. Testing is widely available in Essex County at places like Lincoln Park and Branch Brook Park, and several others in the city.
Nets star Kevin Durant facing 7-day quarantine
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is facing a seven-day quarantine under league protocols because of exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant had the coronavirus in May, continues to register antibodies and has tested negative in multiple recent tests, sources said.
MVC Centers in South Plainfield, Edison, and Somerville closed due to COVID
The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has announced the South Plainfield Licensing Center, Edison Licensing Center, and Somerville Vehicle Center are closed due to a single employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location.
South Plainfield Licensing Center will be closed until Friday, Jan. 15. The employee who tested positive was last in the South Plainfield Center Thursday, Dec. 31.
Edison Licensing Center will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 12. The employee who tested positive was last in the Edison Center Monday, Dec. 28.
Somerville Vehicle Center will be closed until Friday, Jan. 15. The employee who tested positive was last in the Somerville Center Thursday, Dec. 31.
NCAA to play all 67 March Madness games in Indiana in 2021
The NCAA announced Monday that this year's 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana. Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. Championship weekend is still scheduled for April 3 and April 5. Preliminary round dates have not yet been determined.
New York indicators
New York reported a statewide positivity rate of 8.34% on Monday, as well as 170 deaths. Hospitalizations also increased to 8,251, marking an increase of 288.
