COVID Live Updates: Pfizer's vaccine shipments head to all 50 states

A massive distribution effort is underway to get the vaccine to all 50 states.
The rollout happens as the U.S. approaches the grim milestone of nearly 300,000 deaths from COVID-19 according to Johns Hopkins University.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Indoor dining restrictions begin in NYC
Indoor dining ended in New York City for at least two weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions. The demands on restaurants with a winter storm coming this week have some calling this an endless nightmare, and saying it's impossible to survive. Indoor dining ended in the city as of 10 p.m. Sunday. Now restaurants are only allowed outdoor seating and takeout, but with storms headed our way it's not likely anyone will be dining outside.
NY positivity rate inches back up
New York's positivity rate inched back up to 4.96%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday. That ends a streak of four days in a row in which the positive rate dropped. The number of patients being treated for the coronavirus in New York hospitals increased by 51 to 5,410. The governor also announced 106 more COVID-19 related deaths.
NYC Sunday indicators
Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City's 7-day average positivity rate stood at 5.53% Sunday as the City report 2,209 new cases of COVID-19. There were 206 patients admitted to city hospitals.
NJ reports another 4,100+ cases
New Jersey reported 4,170 new positive cases of COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sunday. Additionally, 24 new confirmed deaths were reported.
NY preps for vaccine deliveries
The first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive Monday in New York. The state is expecting 170,000 doses next week and 346,000 doses of Moderna's drug - if and when that is approved.
NJ's first vaccination
Gov. Phil Murphy announced via Twitter that the first New Jersey resident will be vaccinated Tuesday morning at University Hospital in Newark.
BREAKING: New Jersey's FIRST #COVID19 vaccines will be administered Tuesday morning at @UnivHospNewark. I will be there with Commissioner Persichilli, @ShereefElnahal, & @Rutgers_NJMS Dean Johnson.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 13, 2020

Our first 76,000 doses will be for:
Our first 76,000 doses will be for:
☑️Health care workers
☑️LTC residents & staff
Charley Pride dies of COVID-19
Charley Pride, the trailblazing country musician with dozens of hits and 70 million records sold, died Saturday from complications from COVID-19. He was 86.
21 Club: "Not Reopening In Foreseeable Future"
The owners of New York City's iconic, Prohibition-era restaurant "21 Club" say "the difficult decision was made that it will not be feasible to reopen the 21 Club in its current form for the foreseeable future." A spokesperson said the company is exploring potential opportunities that will allow 21 Club to remain viable long term.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
