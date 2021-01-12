COVID Live Updates: Moderna creating combination COVID-flu vaccine

Moderna plans to use the same technology it used to create the COVID vaccine to develop three new vaccines.
The mRNA vaccines would target the seasonal flu, Nipah virus, and HIV.
Moderna says one will be a combinatory vaccine that could target both the regular seasonal flu and the virus that leads to COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2.
An mRNA vaccine tells a person's body how to build specific proteins that then trigger their body's natural defenses.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Hoboken launches pre-registration for seniors to get vaccine
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla today announced the City of Hoboken launched a pre-registration process for seniors in Hoboken to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
All Hoboken seniors 65 years of age and up are invited to register with the City of Hoboken at http://www.hobokennj.gov/seniors. Seniors will become eligible to receive the vaccine once the State of New Jersey moves into the next 1B and 1C phases of vaccinations. It has not been announced by the State if the 1B phase will include seniors ages 65 and up or restricted to 75 and up; however, the registration process will allow the City of Hoboken and medical partners, including Riverside Medical Group and Hoboken University Medical Center, to begin scheduling vaccine appointments to seniors without a substantial delay.
COVID-19 herd immunity unlikely in 2021 despite vaccines: UN
The World Health Organization's chief scientist warned that even as numerous countries start rolling out vaccination programs to stop COVID-19, herd immunity is highly unlikely this year.
At a media briefing on Monday, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said it was critical countries and their populations maintain strict social distancing and other outbreak control measures for the foreseeable future. In recent weeks, Britain, the U.S., France, Canada, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands and others have begun vaccinating millions of their citizens against the coronavirus.
Married Long Island couple of 60 years get COVID vaccine together
A couple who have been married for 60 years was among the first assisted-living residents on Long Island to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and they did it together. Jack and Jane Faigle were administered their first doses side-by-side at the Sunrise of East Setauket Monday.
Bills second home playoff game will allow fans
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that following successful implementation of the pilot plan to open Bills Stadium to fans last week, Buffalo Bills fans can attend the team's second home playoff game on Saturday, January 16.
"Under this continued demonstration, approximately 6,700 fans will be allowed to attend the game only after first obtaining a negative COVID-19 test result and adhering to all public health precautions," officials said. "Contact tracing will also be conducted after the game and tailgating remains prohibited. This plan was developed cooperatively between the Bills, the New York State Department of Health and BioReference Laboratories."
NY COVID indicators update
New York state reported Monday 170 new COVID deaths. Hospitalizations were up 161 patients, with 8,645 in total. The statewide positivity rate is at 6.72%
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States and possibly the world.
The park's executive director, Lisa Peterson, told The Associated Press on Monday that eight gorillas that live together at the park are believed to have the virus and several have been coughing.
It appears the infection came from a member of the park's wildlife care team who also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic and wore a mask at all times around the gorillas. The park has been closed to the public since Dec. 6 as part of the state of California's lockdown efforts to curb coronavirus cases.
Nine NYS Wegmans pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 and older
Following New York State guidance, nine Wegmans locations in New York State will receive a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to people age 75 and older, as well as Wegmans Pharmacy employees. Participating Wegmans Pharmacy locations include:
Rochester: Eastway, Pittsford, Chili-Paul, Mt. Read, East Avenue
Buffalo: Alberta Drive, Sheridan Drive
Syracuse: Fairmount, Dewitt
In order to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at Wegmans, those 75+ must schedule an appointment by visiting Wegmans.com/Pharmacy or calling 1-800-207-6099.
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in New York, New York City, and New Jersey
The COVID-19 vaccine is being administered across the United States and in the Tri-State area. Click here to find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine.
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
As COVID-19 vaccines are starting to be administered around the country and the world, we've built an interactive tool to help you find out how many vaccine doses have been distributed and administered in your state.
Watch out for these stimulus check scams and payment fraud
The latest round of $600 stimulus payments has begun to arrive either in your bank account or by mail. That will continue until the middle of the month. But with precious funds at stake, fraud isn't far behind.
The Federal Trade Commission reported a whopping $211 million has been lost to COVID-19 scams and stimulus payment fraud.
2 women charged in connection with 2 Newark parties
Two Essex county women have been arrested for serving alcohol after police received reports of a COVID violation. Rosa Maintano, 23, and Fanny Camas, 27, both of Irvington, were charged with maintaining an unlicensed liquor establishment.
"It's incredible how once again people put wealth over health," said Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose in a statement. "It's selfish people like this who perpetuate the spread."
Gov. Murphy tours vaccine mega site amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Governor Phil Murphy toured one of New Jersey's two mega COVID vaccination sites Monday morning as the state aims to ramp up distribution amid a spike in cases.
He and other officials visited the Gloucester County Vaccination Mega-Site located at Rowan College after overseeing the opening of the site at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County Friday morning, when all police and fire personnel became eligible to get their vaccines.
Eventually, officials say the 30,000 square foot facility will be able to vaccinate 2,400 people per day when the shot becomes available to the general public in Phase 2.
Governor Cuomo State of State address: Vaccinations, boosting economy top 2021 agenda in NY
Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledged New York will vaccinate millions and jumpstart its flagging economy in 2021 as part of his annual address to the state that began Monday.
The governor's address - which will continue throughout the week - comes as the state tries to balance reopening its economy with ending a pandemic whose death toll is now nearing 40,000 people, according to data collected by the John Hopkins University School of Medicine. New York's hospitals and nursing homes have recorded nearly 4,100 new deaths of people with COVID-19 over the past 30 days, and the state is now seeing more new COVID-19 cases per-capita than 35 other states.
Joe Biden receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on camera
Joe Biden on Monday received the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on camera, as part of an effort by the President-elect's incoming administration to reassure the country of the safety of the vaccines.
Biden was administered the shot in his left arm by Ric Cuming, chief nurse executive at ChristianaCare's Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, according to Biden's transition team.
NJ cop who died of COVID honored by community with monthly blood drives
One New Jersey woman's reason for giving plasma is deeply personal. Both Brandi Patterson and her husband had COVID in April, however, he did not survive. Now, the police department, his widow and the community come together to honor him, with monthly American Red Cross blood drives.
NJ congresswoman tests positive following Capitol lockdown
Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12) announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 following the U.S. Capitol lockdown, she revealed on Twitter Monday.
Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test.— Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021
I have tested positive.https://t.co/wivlbwrmV0
New York State vaccination sites
All locations require appointments.
Wednesday 1/13:
Javits Center
State Fair Expo Center, Onondaga County
Thursday 1/14:
Westchester County Center
Friday 1/15:
Jones Beach, Nassau County - Drive-Thru
SUNY Albany
Next week, more state sites open:
SUNY Stony Brook (LI)
SUNY Binghamton property in Johnson City
Dome Arena, Rochester
Plattsburgh Airport - Drive-thru
SUNY Postdam
Utica Memorial Auditorium
U Buffalo South Campus
Aqueduct Race Track, Queens
NYC's 2 vaccine mega-sites begin 24/7 operation
New York City is taking a big step forward in the fight against the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, five new vaccination sites opened across city, including two mega-sites are now open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
And it comes at the right time, because 3.2 million people across New York State - so-called Group 1b residents - are now eligible to get the vaccine.
