COVID Live Updates: Moderna releases new info on getting second vaccine shot

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's new information regarding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.The pharmaceutical company says a second dose can be administered between 21 and 42 days after the first.In clinical trials, there as a 28-day gap.President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to release all the vaccine doses that the government has.That announcement prompted fears that some patients may not get their second dose when they should.Moderna's goal is deliver 100 million doses by the end of the first quarter.Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is not pleased with the rate of distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in hospitals and to hospital staff. Cuomo said the state would accelerate the distribution by adding a new distribution network as a supplement, starting next week. The network will include 500 pharmacies.New York's statewide positivity rate was 7.72% Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. The state reported 161 additional deaths. "We are in a danger zone, the infection rate is going up quickly," Cuomo said.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced five new vaccination sites will be open, one in each of the five boroughs, with the hope that city workers who are members of 1b will be authorized to be vaccinated. Category 1b includes frontline essential workers, daycare workers, firefighters, and police and correction officers. The mayor also renewed his call for the state to allow the elderly to receive the COVID vaccine now. He said the city has 270,000 unused doses that could go to people over 75, the age cohort likeliest to die from the disease.NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea has tested positive for the coronavirus . "He's in touch with his executive staff. He's at home and he is running the department remotely," NYPD spokesman Rich Esposito told ABC News.The first two of New Jersey's planned six vaccine "mega-sites" open today -- at Rockaway Townsquare Mall and Rowan College of South Jersey. Governor Phil Murphy toured the Rockaway site, in Morris County, at 8:30 a.m.Due to the high COVID-19 transmission rate, students enrolled in the Jersey City and Newark public schools will remain in Phase I of remote learning through April 21, 2021, both districts announced Friday. Jersey City and Newark are the two largest cities in New Jersey.The FBI says it's one of the fastest-growing frauds it's investigating, scams connected to the COVID vaccine. 7 On Your Side helps you protect your identity and your money . It's the latest COVID con job. Too good to be true offers, for just a few bucks let you jump the line to get a dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine currently not offered to the general public. But, be wary before you click on an attachment or fork over any funds.Percent Positive by Zip Code in NYC