COVID Live Updates: Centers for Disease Control says most infections spread by asymptomatic people

Those findings were published Friday on the agency's website.
According to the CDC, 24 percent of spread is from asymptomatic people compared to 41 percent that comes from people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The remaining third are from those who are believed to be pre-symptomatic.
Motorcycle rally sparked dozens of cases, CDC says
When nearly a half-million motorcycle enthusiasts gathered in South Dakota this summer, health experts worried the gathering would ignite new outbreaks of coronavirus cases.
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans after COVID-19 loss
An Arizona grandmother and a teenager (now grown-up) have carried on a Thanksgiving tradition for years -- all because of a text that was sent to the wrong person.
FDA warns about fraudulent products that claim to treat COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration has sent warning letters to companies selling products that falsely claim to treat COVID-19. West Virginia-based Pro Breath MD, Dentist Select and Oracare marketed fraudulent products on their websites, according to the FDA.
NJ COVID update
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday 4,679 new positive cases and 34 additional deaths Friday.
"The numbers speak for themselves," Murphy said via Twitter. "Please take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Avoid large gatherings."
NYC 7-day positivity rate up again
New York City's 7-day positivity rate has gone up once again, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday. The mayor said on Twitter that the city's 7-day average infection rate is now 3.11%, yesterday it was 3.02%. The city reported 1,345 new positive cases of COVID-19 while 118 additional patients were admitted to city hospitals.
• 118 patients admitted to the hospital
• 1,345 new cases
• The infection rate 7-day average is 3.11%
Wear a mask.
Avoid large gatherings.
NJ food bank hands out thousands of Thanksgiving dinners
A food bank in New Jersey handed out thousands of dinners Saturday to help make the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday special for families in need. The Community Food Bank of New Jersey distributed 2,000 holiday food boxes in the parking lot of Kean University in Union. The drive-thru event was meant to help Union County residents dealing with food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murphy's mask comment
As COVID cases rise in New Jersey, Governor Murphy made sure to let the public know how to correctly put on face masks via Twitter.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
