COVID Live Updates: New coronavirus variant case found on Long Island

He said the positive case was found in Nassau County.
Meanwhile, the worldwide death toll from the pandemic has surpassed 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The grim milestone announced Friday comes amid a monumental but uneven effort to vaccinate people against the coronavirus.
Here are more of today's headlines:
COVID-19 reducing life expectancy in US
Researchers say the COVID-19 pandemic is lowering the average American's life expectancy. A study by the National Academy of Sciences found the average lifetime for an American is now reduced by one year and six weeks. The reduction gets more drastic for communities hit hardest by the pandemic. Researchers say the life expectancy for African Americans has been reduced by more than two years, three years for Latinos.
Global death toll surpasses 2 million
The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 2 million. Johns Hopkins University reported the milestone on Friday amid a monumental but uneven effort to vaccinate people against the coronavirus. Some countries are seeing real hope of vanquishing outbreaks. In wealthy countries including the United States, Britain, Israel, Canada and Germany, tens of millions of citizens have already received shots. But elsewhere, immunization drives have barely gotten off the ground. Many health experts are predicting another year of loss and hardship in places like Iran, India, Mexico and Brazil. Those four countries collectively account for about a quarter of the world's deaths.
Nassau County pop-up vaccine site campaign to begin on Martin Luther King Day
County Executive Laura Curran announced Friday that on Martin Luther King Day the county will kick off a pop-up vaccine distribution campaign focused on ensuring an equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The pop-up campaign will begin with a pilot at Union Baptist Church in Hempstead on Monday, with over 150 vaccination shots provided to pre-selected, eligible church congregants over the age of 65. Although vaccine supplies are currently limited, the county plans to do similar pop-up events at houses of worship, community centers, and other locations in communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic as supply from the state and federal government is ramped up.
Governor Murphy defends decision to vaccinate smokers
Governor Phil Murphy on Friday defended the decision to move smokers into the category now allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I must push back on the false narrative that we're vaccinating smokers while not vaccinating another group," he said. "We have a limited supply of vaccines from the federal government - roughly 100,000 additional doses coming in per week. Our first priority must be to vaccinate those at higher risk due to age or other health factors that put them at a greater vulnerability for severe COVID."
Some hospitals running low on vaccine in NYC, as new NYCHA clinics set to open
Vaccine supply is stretching thin across several hospitals in New York City, causing some to cancel or stop scheduling new appointments. Mount Sinai Hospital said it canceled public vaccination appointments from Friday, January 15, through Tuesday, January 19, due to supply shortages. A spokesperson with Mount Sinai said the hospital will inform patients when more supplies become available and reopen vaccination appointments for eligible patients. For those who have appointments scheduled after Tuesday, Mount Sinai said it will provide updates as it knows more. NYU Langone is no longer scheduling new appointments due to their supply constraints.
Unauthorized vaccine scheduling link leads to canceled appointments
New Yorkers who thought they had made an appointment for a COVID vaccine at Stony Brook University Hospital had their appointments suddenly canceled. The general counsel for the Office of Information Technology Services said an unauthorized scheduling link was published this week. The governor's office said it was a legitimate, internal link that was erroneously shared to the public, put out on social media -- so people who had this link "had unfair advantage that others didn't." The link not only affected residents on Long Island, but across New York State.
