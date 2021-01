COVID Live Updates: Just 7 million of 22 million vaccine doses given out in United States

Here are more of today's headlines:

Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test.



I have tested positive.https://t.co/wivlbwrmV0 — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 374,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. The race to get people vaccinated is running into some major hurdles.Millions of COVID vaccine doses are going unused, sitting on shelves, and some are even being thrown away.The CDC says of the 22 million doses distributed so far, fewer than 7 million shots have been administered."A lot of counties are having a hard time just getting vaccines into arms. I think what we're finding is spending too much time worrying about tiering it becomes a problem. If you don't have enough demand and you're tier A, then you go to tier A, and then go to tier C, and you've just got to get those vaccines into arms now," said Dr. Ryan Ribeira, ABC News Medical Contributor.President-Elect Joe Biden hopes to accelerate the process when he's sworn in. He says he'll release nearly all available vaccine doses instead of saving some for second shots.Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12) received a positive rapid antigen test result for COVID-19, she revealed on Twitter Monday.All locations require appointments.Wednesday 1/13:Javits CenterState Fair Expo Center, Onondaga CountyThursday 1/14:Westchester County CenterFriday 1/15:Jones Beach, Nassau County - Drive-ThruSUNY AlbanyNext week, more state sites open:SUNY Stony Brook (LI)SUNY Binghamton property in Johnson CityDome Arena, RochesterPlattsburgh Airport - Drive-thruSUNY PostdamUtica Memorial AuditoriumU Buffalo South CampusAqueduct Race Track, QueensNew York City is taking a big step forward in the fight against the coronavirus.Over the weekend, five new vaccination sites opened across city, including two mega-sites are now open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And it comes at the right time, because 3.2 million people across New York State - so-called Group 1b residents - are now eligible to get the vaccine.A tight-knit Southern California family is in mourning after COVID-19 struck them with the unimaginable . In the span of three weeks, they lost three family members.The NYC teachers' union announced a program to speed up access for teachers to the COVID vaccine . UFT President Michael Mulgrew announced Sunday that the union had reached an agreement with major healthcare systems to expand the access of eligible UFT members to the coronavirus vaccine.Under the agreement, the UFT will survey all its members to develop a list of those who want the vaccine immediately and will prioritize teachers currently teaching in-school.Nancy Bush Ellis, the only sister of former President George H.W. Bush, has died at 94 , according to the George & Barbara Bush Foundation."We are sad to share that President Bush's beloved sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, has passed away," the foundation tweeted. "Our condolences and prayers are with the Ellis and Bush families as we remember a remarkable woman who brought joy and light to the world."Ellis died Sunday at an assisted living facility in Concord, Massachusetts due to complications related to COVID-19, her son told the New York Times.House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege by a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump.The Capitol's attending physician notified all lawmakers Sunday of the virus exposure and urged them to be tested. The infected individual was not named.Dr. Brian Moynihan wrote that "many members of the House community were in protective isolation in the large room - some for several hours" on Wednesday. He said "individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection."New York reported 15,355 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, 151 additional deaths and 8,484 total hospitalizations for a statewide positivity rate of 6.22%.In New York City, 3,731 new cases were reported with 251 new hospitalizations. The city's 7-day average positivity rate is 8.77%.New Jersey reported 5,032 new positive cases Sunday with 32 new COVID-related deaths, for a total of 17,827 deaths statewide.A person has tested positive for coronavirus Sunday at the FAA control center in Leesburg, Virginia.The facility handles some of the most complex airspace in the country. On Sunday afternoon, there were some associated delays for flights between South Carolina and New Jersey.New research suggests Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in the two more-contagious variants of the coronavirus that have erupted in Britain and South Africa.The study was preliminary and did not look at the two other major vaccines being used in the West - Moderna's and AstraZeneca's. But it was reassuring, given questions of whether the virus could mutate to defeat the shots on which the world has pinned its hopes.Thousands of people 80 and older have started receiving invitations to get the coronavirus vaccine in England, officials said Sunday, as Britain ramps up its national vaccination program in a bid to meet its target of inoculating about 15 million people by the middle of February.More than 600,000 invitations are due to arrive at doorsteps across England this week, asking the elderly to sign up for jabs at new mass vaccination centers near them. The government has given a first dose of the vaccine to more than 1.2 million people so far.Percent Positive by Zip Code in NYC