COVID Live Updates: Positive tests in NYC at 1%, Moderna begins largest vaccine study

Infections are surging across the south with Florida surpassing New York in the number of cases. 16 states have broken records for hospitalizations this week.
Meanwhile, NYC reported just 1% of people testing positive for the virus.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 13 new deaths and 446 new positive test results -- the new positive test results, spot positivity rate and rate of transmission, may have been impacted in some way by the return of test results which have been part of the backlog from some labs.
Here are more of today's headlines:
LIFEGUARDS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
More than two dozen lifeguards from two New Jersey beach towns have tested positive for the coronavirus after having been together socially, authorities said. Officials said the lifeguards are from Harvey Cedars and Surf City, neighboring boroughs on Long Beach Island.
MODERNA VACCINE TRIAL
The world's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government -- one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race. There's still no guarantee that the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will really protect.
MORE ESTABLISHMENTS PUNISHED
More than 132 bars and restaurants in the New York City area were flagged for coronavirus social distancing violations this weekend, and some have had their liquor licenses suspended, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
NEXT STIMULUS NOT LIKELY TO EXTEND $600 WEEKLY UNEMPLOYMENT PAYMENT
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that's possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday's planned rollout of the Senate Republicans' $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP "disarray" as time-wasting during the crisis.
HEALTH EXPERTS CALL FOR 2ND SHUTDOWN
"Shut it down now, and start over" is the message from health experts across the country as COVID-19 cases surge in more than 40 states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the U.S. could see 175,000 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths by August 15.
More than 150 doctors endorsed an open letter to lawmakers, urging them to hit the restart button. The letter, published on the United States Public Interest Research Group's website and penned by its public health campaigns director Matthew Wellington, blames the push to reopening the economy on the country's worsening health crisis and calls for all nonessential businesses to close.
MAN GOES HOME 122 DAYS LATER
A man who spent months battling COVID-19 and nearly died is back at home on Long Island. Anthony Bosco, a 62-year-old father of three, was released from rehab on Friday after spending 122 days fighting coronavirus. Bosco, who recently retired as an MTA Safety training expert, suffered a series of complications and setbacks but pulled through.
NFL PLAYER OPTS OUT OF SEASON
Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season on Friday, choosing to put his medical degree to use on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic rather than helping the Kansas City Chiefs defend their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
