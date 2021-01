COVID Live Updates: Eli Lilly says its drug can cut hospitalizations by 70%

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Drug company Eli Lilly now says its COVID treatment can help save lives, as vaccines work to help slow the pandemic.The company says its cocktail drug approved by the FDA last year cuts hospitalizations by 70% for high-risk patients.The drug is a monoclonal antibody, that mimics one of the natural antibodies the immune system uses to fight off the virus.Former President Trump and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie all received monoclonal antibodies after they were diagnosed with the virus.Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the federal government has promised New York City 30% more of the Moderna vaccine. That increases the city's weekly supply of COVID vaccines by 17,000 doses. New York City has administered 673,405 vaccines so far.We are expecting to hear from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo today on the lifting of COVID restrictions in some of the state's orange and yellow zone micro-clusters.But in New York City, Cuomo has already said restrictions are not going to change, leaving restaurants without indoor dining for the foreseeable future.That has restaurant owners in the city up in arms . The New York City Hospitality Alliance says it will be filing lawsuits.A community in Westchester County is coming together to support the family of a school security guard battling the coronavirus.In the close-knit community at the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry -- when one person is struggling, they rally around that person. That's exactly what's happening right now with Panton Adams.Federal authorities say the amount of fentanyl seized in drug-trafficking investigations in the state of New York continues to increase at an alarming rate , underscoring how the pandemic hasn't slowed a booming market for the potent synthetic opioid.Seizures of methamphetamine - another highly addictive synthetic street drug blamed in a national surge in overdose deaths - also are on a steep rise, according to Drug Enforcement Administration numbers released Tuesday.A new CDC report finds that the high-contact sport wrestling should be avoided in schools during times when community transmission is high. The report does not provide recommendations for avoiding other specific sports, rather it makes a blanket statement that high-contact sports in general should be avoided in school settings during periods of high transmission within the community.The report described a large outbreak that was linked to a public high school wrestling tournament held in Florida, from which initial transmission was traced back to one of the participant athletes. Wresting is a close contact sport, for which the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends against mask wearing due to choking hazards.The Biden administration is giving states an approximately 17% boost in vaccine next week following complaints of shortages so severe that some vaccination sites around the U.S. had to cancel tens of thousands of appointments with people seeking their first shot.Detailed figures posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website Tuesday showed that the government plans to make about 10.1 million first and second doses available next week, up from this week's allotment of 8.6 million. The figures represent doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.Town of Wallkill Sgt. Barry Weissman died from COVID-19 on Saturday, officials announced. He started his career as a part-time officer in 1982, became a full-time officer in 1997, was promoted to sergeant in 2012 and retired in 2016. He returned as a part-time sergeant just months after his retirement.COVID-19 cases have topped 100 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday that the number of deaths in the U.K. from COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.In order to show gratitude for hard work in 2020, Target is giving all of its hourly workers a $500 bonus . Target said in a press release that the bonuses will go to all hourly team members in stores, distribution centers and at Target's headquarters and field-base offices.An infectious disease specialist took the time to explain what herd immunity is , how it works and when it might affect the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Frank Esper works for the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital. new site in Hudson County will be open Tuesday and Governor Phil Murphy will visit.It is a drive-thru and all appointments are booked.However, the site at the Meadowlands racetrack is closed because of a lack of supply.Another site in South Jersey was also closed for the same reason Monday.You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.