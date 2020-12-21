COVID Live Updates: UK tries to prevent spread of new coronavirus variant

The Stockholm-based agency said in a "threat assessment" Monday that while preliminary analysis in the UK suggests the new variant is "significantly more transmissible" there is no indication that infections are more severe.
ECDC said a few cases with the new variant have been reported already by Iceland, Denmark and the Netherlands. It also cited media reports of cases in Belgium and Italy.
The EU agency urged health authorities and labs to monitor for the new variant's spread and alert other EU countries about new cases. It said studies are ongoing to assess what impact the new variant has on the risk of reinfections or the efficacy of vaccines.
What to know about coronavirus:
When can you get the COVID vaccine?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
Vaccine rollout begins in NY nursing homes
Residents and staff at more than 600 nursing homes across the state of New York will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. 78-year-old Kelley Dixon lives at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale and will be first up to receive Pfizer's vaccine. Other residents and staff will be next - over three days, 600 doses will be administered. For many, it will get them one step closer to normalcy. For this grandfather, that means taking occasional trips off-campus.
NYC authorities shut down illegal club with 160 people inside
New York City Sheriff's deputies shut down an illegal club in Queens early Sunday with more than 160 inside. Attendees apparently used a rear alleyway to enter the illegal club.
Panel votes to put elderly, essential workers next in line
An expert committee put people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers next in line for COVID-19 shots as a second vaccine began rolling out Sunday to hospitals, a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.
The developments occurred as the nation seeks to ramp up a vaccination program that only began in the last week and so far has given initial shots to about 556,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
8 nuns at Wisconsin retirement home die of COVID-19 in one week
Eight nuns living at a retirement home for sisters in suburban Milwaukee died of COVID-19 complications in the last week - including four who passed away on the same day - a grim reminder of how quickly the virus can spread in congregate living situations, even when precautions are taken.
Notre Dame of Elm Grove had been free of the virus for the last nine months, but the congregation that runs the home found out on Thanksgiving Day that one of the roughly 100 sisters who live there had tested positive.
Despite social distancing and other mitigation efforts that were already in place, several more positive tests followed, said Sister Debra Marie Sciano, the provincial leader for School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province.
'Reprehensible' that US isn't taking action on new COVID variant in UK: Cuomo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is questioning why six flights are arriving at JFK Airport daily from the United Kingdom, despite a new variant of the virus spreading there.
Cuomo said 120 countries now require a negative test before arriving from the U.K., and some European countries have begun closing their borders. But the U.S. has not, and Cuomo called that "reprehensible."
Expert says it could be early fall before vaccines available to all
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. surgeon general says it's more realistic to think it may be mid-summer or early fall before coronavirus vaccines are available to the general population in the United States, rather than late spring.
Speaking on Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Vivek Murthy said Biden's team is working toward having coronavirus vaccines available to lower-risk individuals by late spring but doing so requires "everything to go exactly on schedule."
New York City indicators
There were 2,802 new cases of the coronavirus reported. The positivity rate in NYC is now 6.05%.
Fears of UK's rapid-spreading COVID-19 strain prompt flight bans in several EU nations
Several European Union nations on Sunday banned flights from the U.K. and Germany was considering limiting such flights to make sure that a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England does not establish a strong foothold on the continent.
The Netherlands banned flights from the U.K. for at least the rest of the year while Belgium issued a flight ban for 24 hours starting at midnight and also halted train links to Britain, including the Eurostar. Austria and Italy said they would halt flights from the U.K. but did not give details on any timing of the ban.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Percent Positive by Zip Code in NYC
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip