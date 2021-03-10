Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 10% of US population has received both shots

The CDC says about 10% of the population has gotten both shots.
Wyoming is now the sixth state to lift its mask mandate, joining 11 other states with no face covering requirements. Two more also planning to ease restrictions next month.
Overnight Texas reopened. One neighborhood was seen filled with people, some with masks some without.
However, some business owners are keeping their own mask rules in place, with the statewide one now gone.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY expands vaccine eligibility
New York is expanding its vaccine eligibility to include individuals age 60 and above starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. It was previously for ages 65+. Starting March 17th, public-facing public employees will become eligible for the vaccine. Not-for-profit public-facing emergency-facing employees, essential public workers, and public-facing building workers also will be eligible.
Queen Latifah gets COVID vaccine in Newark
Newark native Queen Latifah got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Essex County COVID Vaccination Center. She was welcomed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo.
Alaska becomes first state to allow anyone over 16 to get vaccine
The governor of Alaska announced Tuesday night that effective immediately, Alaska will become the first state to allow anyone over the age of 16 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
LIRR to restore previous timetable by March 29 after cuts spark COVID concerns
The Long Island Rail Road will restore service at the end of the month after planned service cuts this week sparked social distancing concerns amid wide criticism of packed trains.
'COVID arm': Some develop delayed skin reaction after Moderna vaccine shot
Some people who have received a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are having a delayed reaction that causes a red, and sometimes bumpy rash on the arm.
The New England Journal of Medicine published numerous photos of what some of those so-called "COVID arm" rashes look like. Still, doctors say fear of a rash is not a reason to skip your chance at getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas mom of 5 in coma after family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
While mask-wearing and pandemic restrictions are becoming even more controversial in Texas, for one family, the issues are clear.
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, is in a medically induced coma fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19. Her husband said they took the virus seriously, wearing masks and social-distancing, but their 9-year-old daughter caught the virus and started showing symptoms one day at school.
Disney says it plans to reopen its California theme parks with limited capacity by late April
Disney CEO Bob Chapek says the company plans to reopen its California theme parks, Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park, with limited capacity by late April.
This comes after state health officials said it would allow certain outdoor activities to resume with capacity restrictions, including the reopening of theme parks, as early as April 1. The loosening of those restrictions was prompted by improving COVID-19 trends across the state.
House gears up for vote on Biden's COVID relief bill
The US House of Representatives is gearing up for a final vote on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan in an effort to send it to the White House to be signed into law later this week. After the Senate passed its version of the bill over the weekend, the House had initially been expected to vote on the revised legislation Tuesday, but now it appears the chamber is on track for a final vote Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters a final vote will come "Wednesday morning at the latest" and that the timing depends on when they get the bill back from the Senate, but that there are no hang-ups to the legislation.
"It depends on when we get the paper from the Senate," Pelosi said on Monday. "It has to be very precise, and it takes time to do that. It has some changes that they have to precisely write. It could be that we get it tomorrow afternoon and then it has to go to Rules. And we'd take it up Wednesday morning at the latest."
NJ residents relaxing social distancing measures as COVID cases decline, survey finds
Governor Phil Murphy is visiting a community based COVID-19 vaccine site at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cathedral in Paterson Tuesday, this as a new survey finds New Jersey residents are relaxing social distancing measures as cases decline. The study, conducted by researchers from Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Northeastern, Harvard and Northwestern universities and published by the COVID States Project, indicates that as coronavirus case numbers decreased in 2021, hesitation regarding behaviors like going to work, going to the gym, taking mass transit, and being in a room with people outside the home decreased. The emphasis on handwashing also became more relaxed.
"The critical question now is how residents respond to case counts going down and vaccination rates going up, while more transmissible and likely more deadly coronavirus variants are spreading around the country," said lead author Katherine Ognyanova, an assistant professor of communication at Rutgers University-New Brunswick's School of Communication and Information. "At this time, our data shows New Jerseyans are letting their guard down."
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
