COVID Live Updates: NYC mayor urges residents to stay 'disciplined,' positive tests at 2%

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are concerns by officials in New York after a video showed a lack of social distancing at a concert in the Hamptons. "Let's stick to a disciplined approach," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily briefing as the percentage of New York City residents testing positive for COVID-19 crept back up to 2%. The day before, it had been at 1%.Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an executive order that directs New York City agencies to support minority and women owned businesses . The order will help small businesses procure goods and services up to $500,000; Include minority and women owned businesses in emergency contracts; Provide mentors to help grow their business.Governor Andrew Cuomo is lashing out after video showed a lack of social distancing at a Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons. Now a health department investigation is underway. Video posted on social media shows massive crowds gathered in front of the stage with little space between one another.7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking tickets It's a cosmetic casualty of the coronavirus pandemic: acne or irritation on the skin around one's face mask. It's a condition that's being called "maskne." Dermatologists are seeing more people come in who are experiencing the condition.Hundreds of people waited in the sweltering heat to get their hands on free meals form a food pantry in the Bronx. The organization Bronx Works hosted the one-day pop-up pantry in partnership with Turner Construction at its Carolyn McLaughlin Community Center.The pantry's goal was to help residents who are hungry and unsure of when they will get their next meal during the pandemic. Organizers say 1 in 4 Bronx residents was unemployed in June and the demand for food pantries has exploded.Amid a city and nation-wide debate on education strategies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams released a proposal for reopening schools Rutgers University announced Monday it will quarantine its entire football team and staff. The move comes after several people associated with the football team tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus.The owners of a New Jersey gym that repeatedly defied Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic were arrested Monday. Frank Trumbetti, 51, and Ian Smith, 33, were each charged with one count of fourth-degree contempt, one count of obstruction, and one count of violation of a disaster control act. They have both since been released.Police in New Jersey say a large party with more than 700 people was broken up at an Airbnb over the weekend, with partygoers ignoring social distancing and mask regulations.