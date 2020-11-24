COVID Live Updates: Hospitalizations hit new high in US at 86,000

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (from Fri-Sun):



Over the last 3 days, results from 109,045 tests showed 5,271 positive cases. (4.83% rate)



Sadly, there were 43 additional COVID-19 deaths this weekend.



For more metrics, visit the Data Tracker at https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/qwCLQO5lMk