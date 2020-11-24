COVID Live Updates: Hospitalizations hit new high in US at 86,000

Monday marked the 14th consecutive day hospitalizations hit a new record in the United States at nearly 86,000.
Pennsylvania says all ICU beds in the state could be full by next week.
Doctors in Montana and Idaho are also running short on beds.
Meanwhile, North Carolina's governor is expanding mask requirements and pleading with people not to travel for Thanksgiving.
Staten Island builds field hospital
Tents went up to make an emergency COVID-19 field hospital on Staten Island as the number of infections keep climbing, the first such facility in the state to relaunch since the state partly tamed the pandemic over the summer.
The temporary hospital on the grounds of the South Beach Psychiatric Hospital cared for 200 patients in spring, when New York City's hospital wards were overwhelmed with seriously ill and dying coronavirus patients. Now, Cuomo said officials are concerned it might be needed again, as the virus has spread in the borough at a faster rate than in the rest of the city.
Two NJ schools switch to all-remote
Two Verona schools in New Jersey announced a switch to remote learning after a total of three individuals tested positive for coronavirus. Verona High School and H.B. Whitehorne Middle School will transition to fully remote instruction for the next 14 days.
Connecticut COVID update
The state of Connecticut reported Monday over 5,000 new cases and 43 deaths. The statewide positivity rate is 4.83%.
Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (from Fri-Sun):— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 23, 2020
Over the last 3 days, results from 109,045 tests showed 5,271 positive cases. (4.83% rate)
Sadly, there were 43 additional COVID-19 deaths this weekend.
LI hospital suspends emergency department visitation
Mount Sinai South Nassau announced it is suspending patient visitation in the Emergency Department (ED) until further notice due to the rise in the number of residents and patients testing positive for COVID-19. The hospital said ED staff will keep visitors/companions updated on the condition and status their loved ones by phone. The only exceptions are for parents of pediatric patients and end of life.
Columbia University bans 70 students from classes after COVID travel violation
Students at New York's Columbia Business School who recently violated the university's COVID-19 travel policy are temporarily prohibited from attending in-person classes.
Cuomo receives International Emmy Award for COVID leadership
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received the Founders Award at the 48th International Emmy Awards in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanksgiving Travel TSA
Despite the CDC's new guidance this week advising Americans against traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, daily figures show TSA processed 1,019,836 passengers on Friday. That's the second-highest number since March 17 (1,031,505 passengers were screened on October 18). That's still down more than 1.5 million passengers from a year ago the same day. The CDC says "the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with."
'A vortex of bad facts,' Murphy says of rising COVID rates in New Jersey
The number of people suffering from COVID-19 are in New Jersey hospitals remains at its highest level since late May. 537 people in ICU is the most since June 3. Governor Phil Murphy told "Good Morning America's" George Stephanopoulos, "We do have some realities that are stark." The cases of coronavirus continue to rise in New Jersey and it's only getting worse Murphy says due to colder weather, more people indoors, pandemic fatigue, and transmission happening behind closed doors.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be very different this year amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be very different than normal. The Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the biggest traditions nationwide, and the company had previously said the parade will be "re-imagined," similar to the way the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks were over the summer. The 94th edition of the iconic event will usher in the holiday season with a televised celebration featuring giant character balloons, animated floats, incredible street performances, musical acts, and the one-and-only Santa Claus -- but there will be no audience or media with millions watching safely at home.
Poll: 1 in 3 parents say family holiday gatherings worth the risk of catching, spreading COVID-19
One-third of parents believe the benefits of gathering the family together for Thanksgiving is worth the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19, according to a new poll published Monday. That's despite the fact that nine out of 10 parents said grandparents -- one of the highest-risk groups for severe infections -- were typically at their Thanksgiving gathering. Polling results were based on responses from nearly 1,500 nationally representative parents with at least one child age 12 or under.
"Our report suggests that while many children have spent less time with relatives during the pandemic, some parents may have a hard time foregoing holiday gatherings in order to reduce COVID-19 risks," said Sarah Clark, co-director of the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at Michigan Medicine.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
