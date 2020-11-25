COVID Live Updates: Many schools now remote in NY; caution urged for Thanksgiving

Meantime, Governor Andrew Cuomo told residents to use caution over the Thanksgiving holiday and to not have or attend large gatherings. The CDC also urged people across the country not to travel during the holiday season.
NYC transit union testing identifies 20 asymptomatic COVID positive workers
The Transport Workers Union in New York City announced Tuesday 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19. Those workers were symptom-free. As a result, the workers managed to get medical attention and quarantine themselves.
As COVID cases surge on Staten Island, restaurant declares 'autonomous zone'
As coronavirus cases continue to surge across New York City and particularly on Staten Island, even prompting the set up of a new field hospital, one restaurant is refusing to comply. The temporary hospital on the grounds of the South Beach Psychiatric Hospital cared for 200 patients in spring, when hospital wards were overwhelmed with seriously ill and dying patients. Businesses are facing new restrictions, but one owner ways he won't close his doors, declaring his Grant City pub an "autonomous zone."
New model projects COVID-19 cases in the US will nearly double over next 2 months
COVID-19 is running unabated across almost every American community, and one model projects it will take the country just under two months to reach a staggering 20 million cases. The US could nearly double its current numbers -- about 12.4 million reported infections -- by January 20, according to the Washington University in St. Louis forecasting model. The prediction comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationwide are exploding, with more than 3.1 million infections reported in the US since the start of November -- the most reported in a single month ever.
Side effects from COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
Americans need to be prepared for the possibility that they may feel a little unwell after they get a coronavirus vaccine, if one is authorized, members of a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee said Monday. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met to discuss whether to recommend use of any COVID-19 vaccine that the US Food and Drug Administration might authorize. Volunteers in vaccine trials have reported they frequently feel flu-like effects after getting vaccinated, and members of the ACIP -- as well as liaison representatives who take part in the discussion -- said that could affect people's willingness to get vaccinated in the first place, or to get the second dose of the two-vaccine regimen.
Pennsylvania bans alcohol sales for Thanksgiving eve in effort to slow COVID-19 spread
Bars and restaurant owners in the Philadelphia area are reacting to new restrictions that bring a screeching halt to alcohol sales on Thanksgiving eve. On Monday, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine ordered the suspension of alcohol sales at all bars and restaurants for one night only in an effort to slow down the rise of COVID-19 cases. The order comes as 4,762 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday in addition to the 7,075 cases reported Sunday for a two-day total of 11,837. The statewide total is now 314,401.
With schools closed, city providing free meals for kids, adults
With all public schools closed, New York City is providing free meals to anyone who needs food. The grab-and-go meals are available to anyone, including children and adults, at public school sites, with special Thanksgiving meals this week. Additionally, any New Yorker can receive free meals available at locations across the city. Families and students can continue to go to any school building between 9 a.m. and noon or 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to pick up free grab-and-go meals.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be very different this year amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be very different than normal. The Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the biggest traditions nationwide, and the company had previously said the parade will be "re-imagined," similar to the way the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks were over the summer. The 94th edition of the iconic event will usher in the holiday season with a televised celebration featuring giant character balloons, animated floats, incredible street performances, musical acts, and the one-and-only Santa Claus -- but there will be no audience or media with millions watching safely at home.
Poll: 1 in 3 parents say family holiday gatherings worth the risk of catching, spreading COVID-19
One-third of parents believe the benefits of gathering the family together for Thanksgiving is worth the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19, according to a new poll published Monday. That's despite the fact that nine out of 10 parents said grandparents -- one of the highest-risk groups for severe infections -- were typically at their Thanksgiving gathering. Polling results were based on responses from nearly 1,500 nationally representative parents with at least one child age 12 or under.
"Our report suggests that while many children have spent less time with relatives during the pandemic, some parents may have a hard time foregoing holiday gatherings in order to reduce COVID-19 risks," said Sarah Clark, co-director of the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at Michigan Medicine.
