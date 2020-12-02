COVID Live Updates: CDC changing quarantine guidelines

14 days had been the recommendation.
As of Wednesday, the agency is expected to lower that to 10 days.
If you get a test after exposure and it comes back negative, the quarantine recommendation will be just 7 days.
What to know about coronavirus:
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
UK Approves Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission Wednesday for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world's first coronavirus shot that's backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.
The move makes Britain one of the first countries to begin vaccinating its population as it tries to curb Europe's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.
Long Island bus drivers get added protection against COVID with nasal spray
A group of Long Island bus drivers are getting an extra layer of protection with a new nasal spray designed to stop the spread of coronavirus in the user's nose and throat.
Halodine is a $25 oral and nasal anti-septic that has just launched a national campaign. Its claim is that in lab tests its ingredient, poviodone-iodine, can kill the virus that causes COVID-19 in just 15 seconds.
NJ couple welcomes 3 babies to world during coronavirus pandemic
2020 has been a lousy year for some people, but a couple in New Jersey has a lot to celebrate after welcoming three babies this year.
Holiday blockbuster movie season postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
Thanksgiving traditionally marks the start of the holiday season, when movie studios typically make a quarter of their profits for the entire year. Not this year, however, as theaters remain closed around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus likely in US as early as December 2019: Study
The coronavirus may have been present in the United States weeks earlier than scientists realized, according to new government research.
While COVID-19 cases were first identified in China in December, the United States did not report its first case until late January. A study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases Monday suggests that the virus was present in the United States as early as last December.
Santacon in Hoboken canceled
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante confirmed that the annual "Santacon" event was officially canceled in Hoboken due to safety precautions and regulations related to the COVID-19 health crisis. Santacon, along with other "con" events have never been approved or sanctioned by the City of Hoboken.
"Our sole goal as Mayor and Police Chief is to keep Hoboken residents safe, and an unsanctioned, crowded bar crawl would have presented substantial challenges related to the pandemic," Mayor Bhalla and Chief Ferrante said. "We are glad to share that Santacon has officially been canceled by the event organizers, which will help protect Hoboken residents from a potential super-spreader type event. Thank you to the many bars and restaurants who from the very beginning, refused to participate in Santacon, as these events continue to lose steam."
NY positivity rises, new plan for hospitals in state
New York's state and city authorities are working to try to keep hospital capacity under control as the coronavirus' positivity rate rises. The positivity rate is 4.96% statewide. The positivity rate in New York City showed a spike on Tuesday from tests gathered over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mayor Bill de Blasio said it's due to having a lower sample size. He said not as many people got tested due to the holiday. Nevertheless, the daily positivity was 5.72% and the 7-day positivity rate was 4.14%. Governor Cuomo outlined his winter plan in case of another surge. It includes managing hospital capacity, adding beds, and identifying retired staff who can come back to work.
COVID deaths spike as new drive-thru testing site opens in NJ
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a spike in coronavirus deaths Tuesday, jumping from 15 Sunday to 90 Monday. This as a new drive-thru coronavirus testing site is open on a college campus in New Jersey while the number of new cases continue to surge across the state with new restrictions on the horizon. Hundreds of cars were lined up outside Bergen County Community College Tuesday, which began serving as a COVID-19 testing site operated by Bergen County and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.
NYC launches sweepstakes to encourage blood donations for holiday season
A new campaign this holiday season is encouraging New Yorkers to give the gift of life. Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday joined the New York Blood Center (NYBC) to unveil GiveBloodNYC. Their goal is to collect 25,000 blood, plasma, and platelet donations throughout the season of giving. From Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve, officials say New Yorkers will be eligible for one of 50 prizes after they donate blood. Donors are encouraged to post photos of themselves to spread the word at donor centers and blood drive locations with the hashtag #GiveBloodNYC.
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid COVID-19 spike
A hospital in Westchester County is facing a nurses strike with COVID-19 cases expected to surge during the holiday season. The strike at Montefiore New Rochelle began at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Hospital management says nurses are putting the community at risk, but the nurses say the conditions at the hospital -- where they have been working without a contract for nearly two years -- are unsafe and untenable. The New York State Nurses Association, the union representing the nurses, is demanding the hospital hire more nurses and improve safe staffing requirements.
NYC health commissioner issues notice for at-risk residents, COVID cases surge
Effective immediately, the NYC Health Commissioner is advising older adults and people with underlying health conditions who are at an increased risk of severe COVID-related illness to limit activities outside the home. They are advised to stay in, only leaving home to travel to work or school, or for essential purposes including medical care, grocery shopping or pharmacy necessities. The advisory also applies to household members and caregivers of these individuals.
"I know that some people face a much greater risk for more serious illness from COVID-19," Dr. David Chokshi said. "This includes people who are older, who have a underlying health conditions. That's why today I'm issuing a Commissioners Notice that warns at-risk New Yorkers about the growth of COVID and urges appropriate precautions."
The notice comes as state and city authorities are working to try to keep hospital capacity under control as the coronavirus' positivity rate rises.
Starbucks giving free coffee to frontline responders, military members in December
Starbucks is giving back to frontline workers for the important work being done in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The coffee giant is offering a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) to frontline responders, also characterized as "essential employees," at participating U.S. Starbucks stores in December. The promotion is in response to the recent rise in cases and hospitalizations. The company said it has given more than 2 million free cups of coffee to frontline workers this year and its foundation has donated more than $1 million in support of frontline responders since March.
Want to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree? There are changes in place this year
There are new changes in place if you want to check out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this holiday season. Additionally, don't expect a long visit. There's a five-minute viewing limit. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is traditionally one of the city's most popular holiday attractions that draws huge crowds. The 2020/21 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree viewing guidelines, approved by New York State and New York City, will follow social distancing and capacity control protocols. The guidelines were released on Monday morning.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip