COVID Live Updates: More than 104,000 Americans hospitalized

A record 104,000 people are currently hospitalized in the United States for coronavirus.
There are another 213,000 new cases, and more than 2,600 new deaths.
California is particularly hard hit right now with cases there exploding.
UK investigates allergic reaction to vaccine
U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a "significant history'' of allergic reactions shouldn't receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country's mass vaccination program.
Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the National Health Service in England, said health authorities were acting on a recommendation from the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.
SI orange zone schools reopen
Despite continued high COVID positivity rates in parts of Staten Island, schools in the borough's orange zone reopened Wednesday morning, with stricter safety measures in place.
Those schools include PS 38 on Lincoln Avenue in Midland Beach, whose zip code has one of the highest infection rates in the city, more than 10%.
The re-openings are happening because testing in public schools has shown much better results than that in the general population.
Gov. Cuomo to switch to virtual press briefings due to COVID, says senior advisor
Due to COVID concerns, Governor Andrew Cuomo will switch his in-person press briefings to a virtual format. Cuomo's senior advisor Rich Azzopardi released a statement Tuesday with the announcement. In it he says, "Given the new stricter CDC guidelines released Friday and the reality of rising cases in New York, going remote is now the most prudent action."
Christmas trees offer bright spot amid COVID pandemic
Holidays may be different in 2020, but people are still turning to Christmas trees for some holiday spirit.
Positivity rate rising on Long Island
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced a daily positivity rate of 5.8%, the highest she says they have seen in months. The seven-day average is 5.2%, with over 104,000 tests conducted over the past week. Nassau's hospitals are reporting 343 COVID-19 patients, 50 in ICU and 34 intubated. There have been 16 new COVID-19 fatalities in the past 7 days. In Suffolk County, the positivity rate is higher at 6.5%.
"We continue to see daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths increase to levels we have not seen since the spring," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. "While we may all be tired, it is abundantly clear that this virus is not. Everything we do now and over the next few weeks is about saving lives and preventing our hospital system from being overwhelmed. We all have a part to play, and together we can once again accomplish the impossible."
Will there be enough COVID vaccines in the US?
With cases of COVID surging across the country, we are learning millions of Americans may now have to wait months longer to receive a vaccine because the u-s opted to get fewer doses from Pfizer than it could have.
The U.S. bought enough to vaccinate 50 million Americans. By contrast, the European Union bought enough for 100 million people. Now, ABC News confirms the New York Times report that over the summer, Pfizer offered to sell the U.S. government additional doses, but the Trump administration turned them down. Other countries did buy in. Now, Pfizer says it might not be able to get the U.S. more doses until June of 2021.
The White House denies the report. Officials with Operation Warp Speed also told ABC that they will have enough doses for every American who wants to be immunized.
Biden calls for action on COVID-19 pandemic as he introduces health team
President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called for urgent action on the coronavirus pandemic as he introduced a health care team that will be tested at every turn while striving to restore a sense of normalcy to the daily lives of Americans.
Biden laid out three COVID-19 priorities for his first 100 days in office: a call for all Americans to mask up, a commitment to administer 100 million vaccines and a pledge to try to reopen a majority of the nation's schools.
NYC Parks selling holiday merchandise to help you social distance
NYC Parks is selling special merchandise for the holidays -- including a couple items that will help you social distance through the pandemic.
The merchandise is now available at the NYC Parks Store at the Arsenal in Central Park every Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the items for sale is a Social Distancing Towel that is more than 6 feet long. It sells for $28.50.
Michigan's COVID-19 outbreak cancels game against Ohio State
Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.
"The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making."
Public advocate criticizes Cuomo's COVID response
As a second possible indoor dining shutdown looms in New York City, one city official is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to speed up the process.
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams Williams criticized Cuomo's "slow and hesitant approach" that he says is reminiscent of mistakes the state and city made in March.
In a letter, Williams asked Cuomo to implement new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting vulnerable communities -- to avoid the mistakes and the loss of life seen in the spring.
Cases rise in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy announced 5,820 new positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide cumulative cases to 377,055.
Murphy said 90 more deaths were reported in the state, for a total of 15,590.
Can companies force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
The race to a COVID-19 vaccine is both part solution and potential dilemma for those opposed to immunizations because according to the law, employers can require it. "Unless you have a disability or sincerely held religious beliefs, the employer can force you to take it," says Rogge Dunn, a Dallas labor and employment attorney. "And if you don't take it, they can fire you." Dunn told station KTVT in Dallas that the law is clear, and yet acknowledges that the controversy surrounding vaccinations will create a challenge for employers.
