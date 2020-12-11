COVID Live Updates: CDC expects high death toll for next 2 to 3 months

California broke its own records in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
One hospital even had to turn its parking garage into a makeshift surgical hospital.
In Massachusetts, a newly reopened field hospital is admitting more patients than expected.
Pennsylvania is banning all events with more than 50 people as well as suspending indoor dining beginning Saturday.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Azar announces FDA set to grant approval for Pfizer on GMA
The FDA has announced it will grant emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine.
HHS Secretary Alex Azar broke the news live on ABC's Good Morning America.
The FDA released a statement at the same time.
"Following yesterday's positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization," the statement said.
"The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution," the statement continued.
COVID testing begins at LaGuardia Airport
LaGuardia Airport is starting a new COVID testing program Friday. New York City's Test and Trace Corps is also now offering rapid COVID testing right on the first level of the Terminal B parking garage. They can do 250 tests a day with results in as little as 15 minutes. The launch comes after New York set a record of more than 500,000 tests in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.
Pennsylvania announces new COVID restrictions
Starting Saturday, indoor dining will be suspended statewide in Pennsylvania. Outdoor dining, take-out food service, and take-out alcohol sales may continue. Indoor gatherings and events of more than 10 people are prohibited and outdoor gatherings and events of more than 50 people are also prohibited. In addition, in-person businesses that serve the public will be able to operate at 50% of maximum capacity - except as limited by existing orders to a smaller capacity limit. Indoor activities at gyms and fitness facilities will be suspended and indoor entertainment businesses like casinos, movie theaters, museums, bowling alleys, and more will close. The state is also pausing sports for K-12 students.
New Hampshire House Speaker dies
New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch has died from COVID-19, a medical examiner ruled Thursday following his unexpected death.
The 71-year-old Hinch, who was only sworn in as leader of the state's newly Republican-led Legislature a week ago, died Wednesday.
He was starting his seventh, two-year term in the state House. He previously served as majority leader for the 2016-17 session and as minority leader when Democrats were in control the last two years.
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Carrie Ann Inaba tests positive for COVID-19
"Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she tested positive for COVID-19. The television personality posted the news to Instagram Thursday, telling her followers that she has a fever, cough, aches and pains.
Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19
Ellen DeGeneres said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19. The 62-year-old talk show host shared a photo to social media featuring a statement written on the Notes app.
As more students return to school, New York City unveils '2021 Student Achievement Plan'
Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza presented a 2021 Student Achievement Plan.
The plan aims to provide support for the city's children and their academic and emotional issues caused by the pandemic. It also sets out to give extra support to teachers.
How Pfizer plans to distribute millions of COVID-19 vaccines to all 50 states in 2 days
Even though U.S. health officials are likely to authorize the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, getting the pandemic under control will take time and effort. One of the biggest steps in that process is getting millions of vaccines distributed.
Pfizer said once the Food and Drug Administration gives its coronavirus shot the greenlight, it will immediately prepare a portion of its 6.4 million doses for shipping.
This batch will be broken up: First, 2.9 million doses will be distributed to 64 jurisdictions in all 50 states and five U.S. territories. Twenty-one days later, another 2.9 million doses will arrive at those same locations so those who received the first shot can get their second and final dose.
Book industry seeing boom in sales amid COVID-19 pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic hasn't hurt the sale of books. In fact, "Publishers Weekly" reported in October that sales of books for the first three quarters of this year were up by more than 6% compared to 2019. A run of summer bestsellers, demand for parents for more children's books and a surge in interest in books about social justice are just some of the reasons for the surge.
