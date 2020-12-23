COVID Live Updates: Pregnant women unlikely to pass virus to newborns, study finds

Researchers from Harvard Medical School studied 127 pregnant women admitted to hospitals this year.
64 tested positive for COVID, but none of their babies did.
The study found the virus is in respiratory fluids, but not the bloodstream or placenta.
Doctors say more research is still needed.
NYC health care worker suffers allergic reaction to vaccine
A health care worker in New York City suffered a "significant allergic reaction" to the coronavirus vaccine. The worker from the Mount Sinai health system has been treated and is in stable condition. The worker's reaction has been reported to the CDC, which will likely publish a case report. It is the only report of a side effect in NYC.
FDNY COVID vaccine
EMTs and paramedics at the FDNY will start receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. Officials say 450 members will get their shots at three FDNY facilities. Next in line, starting Dec. 29, are the firefighters and NYP officers.
NJ hits more than 100 daily deaths
Jersey saw its first day over 100 coronavirus fatalities since June 3, reporting Tuesday 104 new deaths as well as an additional 4,686 positive cases.
The state's positivity rate is still above 10%.
Nearly 12,000 NYC students removed from in-person learning
Officials say 11,790 students have reverted to fully remote learning after their parents did not return their permission slips for coronavirus tests.
The city told parents of returning students that they must have a coronavirus testing consent form on file when in person learning resumed. The city Education Department said 91% of the 131,000 blended learning students in grades K through 5 now have permission slips on file.
The other 9%, or 11,790 students, will now be transferred to fully remote learning by their principals.
Biden urges Americans to avoid big holiday dos
President-elect Joe Biden says that the nation has a long way to go in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and is encouraging Americans to avoid large gatherings over the Christmas holidays.
Biden says that "we all have to care enough for each other that we have to stay apart for just a little bit longer. I know it's hard."
Biden spoke Tuesday in a live year-end address from his home state of Delaware. He warned that experts are warning things are going to get worse before they get better and that tens of thousands of Americans are expected to die in the months ahead, even with vaccines.
White House COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, said Tuesday she plans to retire, but is willing to first help President-elect Joe Biden's team with its coronavirus response as needed. Birx, in an interview with the news site Newsy, did not give a specific timetable on her plans.
"I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in, and then I will retire," Birx told the news outlet.
New NYC vaccination campaign unveiled
Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled the details of a new citywide campaign called "NYC Vaccine for All." Already the largest vaccination effort in New York City's history, the goal of the campaign is to educate people and provide reassurance that the two federally authorized coronavirus vaccines are "safe, effective and free."
Governor Cuomo says NY hospitals, labs to test for UK variant
New York officials are concerned about the UK variant of the coronavirus and say more testing is key to stopping the spread. Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that he's working with several hospitals and labs in the state to begin testing for the variant.
"If it's here, we want to know it, we want to isolate it immediately," he said.
Wadsworth Laboratory has begun aggressive research of the new, highly contagious COVID-19 strain. Already, Wadsworth has looked at more than 3,700 virus sequences identified in New York, but has yet to find the U.K. variant present in any of the samples. Additionally, Wadsworth and the Department of Health have forged agreements with six hospitals from across the State to obtain additional samples and is continuing to make arrangements with other hospitals to do the same. Those hospitals with agreements already in place include: Montefiore, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Northwell Long Island, University of Rochester, Albany Medical Center, and Saratoga Hospital.
Letters to Santa reveal toll pandemic is taking on kids
Writing letters to Santa is a tradition for children every year, but this year, those annual requests are taking on new meaning. Many of this season's letters reflect the reality of a year that was incredibly difficult for so many.
