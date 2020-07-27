COVID Live Updates: NY reports 11 deaths, NYC positive tests at 1%

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 13 new deaths and 446 new positive test results but said the new results, spot positivity rate and rate of transmission may have been impacted in some way by the return of test results that have been part of the backlog from some labs.
Elsewhere, the largest vaccine trial yet got underway, while more rule breaking establishments were punished in New York City and a large gathering was broken up at a New Jersey Airbnb.
Here are more of today's headlines:
RUTGERS QUARANTINING FOOTBALL TEAM, STAFF
Rutgers University announced Monday it will quarantine its entire football team and staff. The move comes after several people associated with the football team tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus.
NJ GYM OWNERS ARRESTED FOR DEFYING ORDER
The owners of a New Jersey gym that repeatedly defied Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic were arrested Monday. Frank Trumbetti, 51, and Ian Smith, 33, were each charged with one count of fourth-degree contempt, one count of obstruction, and one count of violation of a disaster control act. They have both since been released.
LARGE AIRBNB PARTY
Hundreds gathered for a party at an Airbnb residence on Sunday in Jackson, New Jersey. Police say around 700 people were in attendance.
LIFEGUARDS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
More than two dozen lifeguards from two New Jersey beach towns have tested positive for the coronavirus after having been together socially, authorities said. Officials said the lifeguards are from Harvey Cedars and Surf City, neighboring boroughs on Long Beach Island.
MODERNA VACCINE TRIAL
The world's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government -- one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race. There's still no guarantee that the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will really protect.
MORE ESTABLISHMENTS PUNISHED
More than 132 bars and restaurants in the New York City area were flagged for coronavirus social distancing violations this weekend, and some have had their liquor licenses suspended, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
NEXT STIMULUS NOT LIKELY TO EXTEND $600 WEEKLY UNEMPLOYMENT PAYMENT
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that's possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday's planned rollout of the Senate Republicans' $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP "disarray" as time-wasting during the crisis.
HEALTH EXPERTS CALL FOR 2ND SHUTDOWN
"Shut it down now, and start over" is the message from health experts across the country as COVID-19 cases surge in more than 40 states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the U.S. could see 175,000 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths by August 15. More than 150 doctors endorsed an open letter to lawmakers, urging them to hit the restart button. The letter, published on the United States Public Interest Research Group's website and penned by its public health campaigns director Matthew Wellington, blames the push to reopening the economy on the country's worsening health crisis and calls for all nonessential businesses to close.
